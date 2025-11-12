Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 13, 2025, is here, with what you need to know about Mercury conjunct Mars in Sagittarius. A conjunction happens when two planets are close together and their energies merge. Since Mercury rules communication, and it is currently retrograde, it's time to look inward with a desire for honest self-evaluation. Mars in Sagittarius creates optimism. So, rather than viewing inner change as burdensome or complex, there comes a beautiful point in your life where you are motivated to embrace challenges.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Two of Wands, which is about planning a change after realizing one needs to be made. Isn't it amazing how the cards and astrology come together in a way that shows the universe at work? Thursday can be your first step toward understanding yourself and achieving personal growth that improves your future. Let's find out what you should focus on and what you can do to start, based on your zodiac sign.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about November 13, according to Thursday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the area of your life most open to change involves travel and learning. You are always on the go, and sometimes haste makes it very difficult for you to stop and pay attention to new information.

You are quick on your feet, often ready and eager to share what you know, and that makes it challenging when it's your turn to be the student.

Today, you may notice that slowing down offers significant benefits to you. It's beneficial to gain wisdom from others, as it can save you time, energy, and mistakes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the area of your life most open to change involves your resources. You are always trying your hardest not to depend on anything or anyone else, but instead on yourself.

So, when it comes to getting help from a person or entity, you're not eager to apply. You prefer to wait to see how quickly you can work things out on your own.

Today, you may be offered help, and initially, you may want to reject it. Consider what benefit may come to you if you allow yourself to depend on someone else. It may be a really positive experience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the area of your life most open to change involves your partnerships. You are more than willing to join alliances with a person who has something to offer, but there are times when you find yourself working with an individual who needs more than they can give.

You may find it challenging to show respect during moments when a relationship scale is imbalanced. Today's challenge is not to ask what you can get but to see what you can give, even if it means no repayment will ever be given back to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the area of your life most open to change, is closely tied to health. You are always taking care of others, so there are times when you don't leave any time for yourself.

Yet, it's good to maintain balance in your life. Nurture and nature are much easier to express when you feel like you've rested, spent time doing something you love and are fulfilled and complete within yourself.

Today's challenge is to review your schedule to see where you can fit in some 'me-time.'

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the area of your life most open to change involves your romantic life. You are a lover, but you can become so caught up in the idea of love that you forget it takes time to grow roots to make a relationship last.

Today's challenge is to honestly examine why things don't work out in a relationship. Are you often trying to rush in, or do you work hard to rush out when things get tough and you need to put in a little extra effort for the sake of love?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the area of your life most open to change involves your home and family life. You are someone who enjoys and values time spent with family, but you may be prone to setting high expectations that are very difficult for others to reach.

You may be confronted with the idea that to love a family member is to accept them where they are at the moment. You can, but it may require some forgiveness on your part with grace and humor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the area of your life most open to change involves your communication. You have been known to keep certain things to yourself to the point where you've become secretive.

You don't like to make waves in relationships, so you avoid conflict or try to dismiss a problem with the hope that it will resolve on its own.

Today's tarot horoscope invites you to have honest conversations, even if they are hard. It's better to address problems head-on so you can fix them quickly.

You'll find it easier to do when you get into the habit and realize how positive it is for you and everyone else you are involved with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the area of your life most open to change involves your personal finances.

You are a giver, but there comes a time when the one you need to give to is yourself. Today's challenge is to consolidate your resources under one roof.

If you've been spreading yourself out too much, you can lose sight of the big picture. You may forget that you're not alone in the world, and some people want to help and work with you to see you grow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the area of your life most open to change involves your personal life. It's never too early or too late for you to change. You have an entire future ahead of you, but the first step is admitting you don't like where you are right now.

You're ready to change for the better. So, you'll strive to put your best foot forward, knowing that you need to do this work for yourself, not for anyone else.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the area of your life most open to change involves how you interact with situations you are unsure about. You like to be confident before making a move. You are not one to waste time or energy. You figure out the details or the facts.

Prepare and engage wisely with a thorough understanding of the details. However, not everyone will be as prepared as you are sometimes. The trick is designed for self-improvement, and you will figure out everything else.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the area of your life most open to change involves your business partnerships. You love working with others, but sometimes, no matter how much you care, the relationship isn't viable.

This day helps you to confront a truth about how you do things in your life. You may feel bad that you let someone down, but maybe letting go releases them to find their destiny and fate.

What matters in the end is that you're happy, and when you pursue joy, you allow others to do the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your career is the area of your life most open to change. You love work that makes you feel connected to the heart of who you are.

You enjoy imprinting a piece of your soul on projects that hold meaning for you. You enjoy helping others and making a positive difference in their lives.

Today, you discover how to integrate your talents and skills into something you love deeply. You are ready for personal fulfillment through your career, and you will find it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.