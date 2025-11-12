4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 13, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on November 13, 2025. On. Thursday, the Virgo Moon conjuncts Black Moon Lilith. Black Moon Lilith represents the darkest desires of the heart, and when she is conjunct the Moon in practical Virgo, a blending of their energies is born. Vices become tools for manifestation, and the potential to use what you receive for the greater good appears.

Wanting more than what you have requires some mental adjustment, especially if you were taught to believe asking to be wealthy is greedy. You must do your shadow work and recognize that being obsessed with working hard or self-improving isn't a trait to fight against, but rather to embrace and view as a positive aspect of your personality or character.

There's nothing wrong with seeing yourself as being super successful. When you have more money than you know what to do with, you can help others or create situations that elevate people in your life to higher ground. These four astrological signs are ready to attract that kind of luck and abundance into their lives.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, letting go of your need to do things alone and being part of a group that wants to make it big is key to attracting abundance and luck on Thursday. Dark feelings mingled with desire, passion, and control are not foreign to you. So if any zodiac sign can become master over them, it's you.

You are ruled by two planets that are both very strong and fiercely controlling energies: Pluto and Mars. You can't help but want to hold all the cards. Controlling? By nature, yes. Wanting to withhold opportunities to partner with others? No, but you do have your conditions.

So, during the Moon in Virgo conjunct Black Moon Lilith transit, you have a window of opportunity open for you. You are invited to what comes natural to you when you try to figure out what others want — get beneath your own skin and find your vulnerabilities.

The trick for attracting abundance and luck today will be knowing what you lack so well that when you meet someone who has the potential to complete you, you let them. The synergetic energy will be so powerful that you not only use the Law of Attraction to get wealth, but power will come to you as well.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you will attract major abundance and luck on November 13 by romancing your desires and seeing your passions as part of a very prosperous future. You are a stoic, by nature. Your earthy energy is grounded, firm and predictable. You like knowing what to expect. You enjoy having your day set out without drama.

To you, this is what a good life should entail. Yet, when it comes to attracting anything, you have to be willing to embrace the disruption of the status quo. Passion can have the potential to become an unbridled energy, and so you can defuse it before it takes over your heart. Today, however, the path toward growth is to let the ember become a more fiery flame.

You will need to see the value in letting the love of what you want creep beneath the skin. It's not a bad thing to truly desire to want to possess the abundance or luck you crave. So, this Thursday, it might behoove you to let that heat of romance happen and see how it improves your pursuit of wealth, not as a practical act, but a passion project.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you will attract major abundance and luck on November 13 by investing in personal wealth-building opportunities. If anyone is going to invest in your future, it has to be you. But you may feel too proud to ask for the help you need to understand the changes happening in the world.

It takes a lot of courage to admit that you feel overwhelmed by the vast amount of information available online. Think about what you want more than anything else in the world. It's to be successful, isn't it? Then, all you need to do today is take the first step and let go of your ego. Seeking help from someone who is an expert in the field is a good place to start.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you will attract abundance and luck on November 13 by tapping into the resources available to you from others. Saturn is your ruling planet, and its reputation is to take away a person's toys or what seems frivolous. So sometimes you struggle with a scarcity mindset.

You are strict and by the rulebook when it comes to wealth and abundance. You may worry that if you take from something, you may hurt someone else who has a greater need or you may not get what you are asking for. Today, though, it's time to believe that there is plenty out in the world for all.

You will only attract what is meant for you, and it will make room for more in your life and in the lives of people around you. When you have, you give, and you are generous. So, ask away, Aquarius. Abundance is waiting for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.