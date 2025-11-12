3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On November 13, 2025

Starting on November 13, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Moon square Mars can stir up frustration, but it can also cut through confusion like a knife. It’s the kind of energy that pushes us to act with intention. While emotions may run high, this transit reveals to us what we truly care about, and that ends up being what we’re ready to fight for.

On November 13, we are clear about one thing: we need to get this thing moving. Three zodiac signs feel as if we need to take a stand. We are very honest with ourselves during this transit.

Advertisement

It’s not about conflict, but about courage. This squared alignment is a wake-up call that has us snapping to attention and staying there. We are shown where to direct our strength, and we're not afraid to act on it.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Moon square Mars helps you recognize what’s been holding you back. You’ve been patient for such a long time that you may have forgotten what you've been on hold for. This transit jogs your memory, dear Virgo.

On Thursday, November 13, you’ll realize that you can’t plan every outcome and that it's dull to even try. However, you can trust your instincts to guide you. Tension turns into motivation once you channel it productively.

This day reminds you that while it's good to plan, it's not required for progress. Stay open to spontaneous action on this day, as you may need to step outside your comfort zone and do something exciting.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Moon square Mars absolutely challenges your peace, Libra, but only to remind you that you are capable of restoring it. You may wonder what the purpose of such a challenge is, but then again, you won't know until you meet it.

Actions speak louder than indecision on November 13. This transit is a clear sign for you to stand up, take a side, and make your choice. It's now or never, and your intelligence will be heightened. It's time to do the right thing, Libra.

Advertisement

The entire experience is both empowering and liberating, and it has you feeling like your old self again. Welcome back, brave one. We've been waiting for you.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This strong transit, Moon square Mars, fuels your drive to move forward, sweet Sagittarius. This is your language; the language of change and purpose. Restlessness transforms into meaningful action as you recognize where your energy truly belongs.

Stop waiting and start doing. This day, November 13, has you wanting to get out of your situation and start doing what's best for yourself. It's not that you're in trouble now, but you feel as though something has gone stale. It's time to get moving, Sagittarius.

This day empowers you and has you feeling like yourself again. The universe is clearing distractions so you can focus on what really matters, and as per usual with you, it feels incredible.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.