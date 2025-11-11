Daily Horoscopes For Wednesday, November 12: Mercury Retrograde Aligns With Mars

Today's daily horoscope for November 12, 2025, is here with activity taking place between Mercury and Mars in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The Sun is in Scorpio, so we are still in the middle of secret-reveal season. However, a conjunction that is forming between Mercury and Mars will affect how you communicate for the next week. You may feel like the time is right to open up rapidly, driven by your beliefs rather than hindered by self-doubt.

Starting now, you will be compelled to say what you've been thinking about over the last several months. For some zodiac signs, specifically Gemini or Virgo, because of Mercury retrograde, you may choose to remain silent while chasing a new idea, holding off to share what you have created with others later. Fire zodiac signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius), be careful. You may find yourself drawn to debates. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), you may feel drawn toward the thrill of learning, and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces), you may be moved to say what you really mean. Let's explore what else this means for each astrological sign beginning on Wednesday.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, there’s a surge of conviction running through you on Wednesday. The energy around you is bold and kinetic. Ideas aren’t enough for you on Wednesday. You need to take action.

This moment isn’t just about speaking up, but sharing your thoughts from inner alignment. Not every impulse deserves airtime, but the ones born of authenticity will reshape your path.

You’re learning that clarity is its own kind of courage. When you direct your passion instead of scattering it, your words can move mountains.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you're diving into deeper emotional waters than usual, searching for what’s real underneath the surface of your connections and commitments.

You’re being asked to express what you need financially, emotionally, and spiritually without compromising or softening your boundaries to maintain peace.

Mercury conjunct Mars's energy won’t let you pretend anymore. It’s about reclaiming the agency where silence once ruled.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, every word feels electric on Wednesday, charged with meaning and intent. There’s an urgency in your tone, a spark that wants to connect, teach, and provoke.

You may feel the need to defend your truth or advocate for your ideas more fiercely than usual. Just remember that passion and aggression are neighbors.

Stay mindful of which one you invite into your life. You’re being called to improve your communication so that it can be grounded in wisdom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your focus sharpens on the balance between doing and being. You’ve been tending to many moving parts, from your responsibilities and routines to the invisible labor of care, and now something in you demands efficiency and truth.

There’s clarity in motion today, but also the risk of burnout if you move without pause. The key is conscious momentum by taking action with heart, not just out of habit.

On November 12, you’re seeing which commitments drain you and which give you life. The words you speak about your needs will set the tone for your next season of wellbeing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, creativity roars back to life on Wednesday, wild and unfiltered. You’re reminded that play, romance, and artistic impulse are not distractions, but necessary to your vitality.

The more passionately you live, the more the universe conspires to meet you at your frequency. You are the spark that reminds others what it means to feel fully alive. When you move from inspiration rather than approval, your art (and your heart) become revolutionary.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the foundations of your world feel ready for renovation. Emotional honesty takes center stage on Wednesday, especially in your most private spaces.

Your words that were once too heavy to say are now rising, demanding release. Though these conversations around home, roots, or family may become charged, they’re necessary. The more honest you are about where you’ve come from, the freer you are to choose where you’re going next.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re thinking bigger, faster, and freer than before. Wednesday's energy from Mars and Mercury pushes you to share your truth without over-curating it.

The world doesn’t need your diplomacy right now. Instead, it requires your raw clarity. You may feel compelled to write, teach, or launch something that reflects your evolving beliefs.

There’s no room for overthinking, only for conviction. Still, remember that wisdom and wit are best paired with empathy. When your words come from inspiration rather than defense, they ripple far beyond their intended audience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’re claiming your worth with a kind of quiet fire. When Mercury retrograde aligns with Mars on Wednesday, it asks you to reassess what you invest your energy in, and whether it’s truly giving back to you. Money, time, and emotional labor are all scrutinized.

There’s empowerment in being decisive. Say “no” to what dilutes your magic and “yes” to what honors it. Your power today lies in self-advocacy, and the world will mirror the value you place on yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, every word you speak on Wednesday is infused with vision, and the world feels your frequency rising. You’re not just talking about freedom anymore, you’re living it.

There’s momentum behind you now, propelling you toward bold declarations and brave beginnings. Yet, the lesson is not just in the speaking, it’s in the listening.

The truth you proclaim has weight when it’s rooted in understanding, not just fire. Still, this is your permission slip from the universe to go after what you want and tell your story without shrinking.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there’s an invisible intensity building beneath your calm exterior. You’re processing old emotions at lightning speed and seeing patterns that once lived in your blind spot.

It’s a day for quiet breakthroughs and speaking your truth in small but potent ways. Solitude becomes your forge, the place where thought turns into clarity.

You might not announce your next move yet, but you’re sharpening it. When you act, it will be with precision and purpose, like a strike of lightning in the dark.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, on Wednesday, you might feel called to lead a conversation, spark a debate, or offer a vision that challenges comfort zones. You’re a complete non-conformist, and because of this, you awaken others without even realizing it.

On top of that, you’re realizing that rebellion is most effective when it inspires rather than divides. When you communicate from vision rather than frustration, your message becomes medicine for a world hungry for meaning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the fire in the sky on Wednesday pushes you into career visibility, ready or not. There’s a force behind your voice now, and you’re being called to articulate your dreams with conviction rather than hope.

Professionally, creatively, or spiritually, you’re stepping into a new chapter of authority. The universe is asking you to take up space with your wisdom, not to wait for validation. Trust that clarity and compassion can coexist.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.