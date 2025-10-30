Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 31, 2025

The Moon will enter Pisces on October 31, 2025, the perfect energy for tarot horoscopes on Friday, which also happens to be Halloween. We are preparing to enter a new realm of energy where the Moon and Sun are deeply intuitive yet mysteriously misunderstood. Scorpio likes to explore truths, while Pisces often tries to hide them. The combination of the Moon and Sun on Friday can create a hide-and-seek energy where you take a peek into the future, but also prefer to dwell in imagination.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is the Magician, which teaches you to connect with the skills and traits you might think are irrelevant to your life. You will discover that no experience is wasted; everything happens with purpose. Now, let's see what this means for each astrological sign on Friday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Friday, October 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands, reversed

Aries, one thing that you do better than anyone is jump on an opportunity when you see it manifest. You don't like to waste energy, so when you know that you are in the right place at the right time, it's a no-brainer for you. You leap in pure faith to do what you feel must be done.

Yet, one thing you may find odd is that you don't need to take this approach when you fear you may miss out. Being patient and slightly less impulsive is the message from today's tarot card.

The Knight of Wands, reversed, is asking you to be slower and more methodical with your options. You can get a lot of benefit from thinking things out. Give it a try and see how it goes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups, reversed

Taurus, when you communicate, you like to be deliberate about the words you choose. Sometimes those choices come across razor sharp; they serve a purpose — clarity — but they can also make it harder for someone to hear what you have to say. What if you can be heard clearly while delivering a message framed in love?

Delivering what needs to be given via a softer approach is a core message from the Two of Cups, reversed tarot card. Should tension rise, think about how to deflate it instead of creating more when it's your turn to speak.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups

Gemini, you know that people change. You're also keenly aware that you can't stay the same either. The present must give way to the present, and then the present to the future. Saying goodbye to certain situations can be hard. Are you experiencing mixed emotions as time passes?

Take heart, and don't let yourself feel discouraged by what is happening right now. The Five of Cups tarot card reveals a season of change unfolding. It's a process, and rather than running from it, ignoring it or trying to avoid it, you have to grow and learn the lesson meant for this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

Cancer, it's always nice when you can hit the reset button and get an outcome you want. You might wonder if you have to fix a problem you're dealing with now. But what if you can start from scratch?

Would that make you a quitter? Perhaps, technically. But winners know when to count a loss and move on. You take the lesson and you run with it.

The Page of Cups is a tarot card that tells you to start a new beginning, and to let your heart be the judge. Others may question your decision, but in the end, who cares? It's your life to live. Why not do it freely?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Pentacles

Leo, sometimes you creep when you work that people don't realize how great an impact you're making. You don't need to brag when results speak for themselves.

You don't need to act as if, when the truth is boldly revealing itself without you pushing the narrative. You know that cream rises to the top, and you always do.

The King of Pentacles during today's tarot card reading means that you are on an upward trajectory in your financial life. You may not always know how or when you can cash in, but it's coming. Be ready for the windfall!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Strength

Virgo, you are the perfect blend of softness and strength. You may not always feel like you have something to prove to people when you are going through a tough time. You quietly work in your zone, and through careful resilience and practicality, you demonstrate how much mettle you possess. It's almost like courage and resilience are written in your DNA.

The Strength tarot card is perfect for you today because it's a message of peace. You don't always have to be the strongest person in a group. You don't have to be the one who pushes through every time you feel strained. You need to be yourself. What comes naturally to you is enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles

Libra, you are a natural at blending in with people, situations, and environments. You like peace, and if that means you're the one who must change, you don't think twice about it. You do it. You find joy in the journey and feel that the result matters, even at the cost of your own convenience.

So today's tarot card reading, the Two of Pentacles, brings you positive energy. It shows you that grace under pressure is a delightful gift to share with others. You are an example of what that looks like in action, and it's a credit to your character.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Wheel of Fortune

Scorpio, people tend to define luck in material ways, but you know how fortune is so much more than that. It's in sensuality and in the way you approach and view your life. If you avoid conflict, that's fortunate. If you come across an unexpected opportunity, it's lucky.

The Wheel of Fortune, for your zodiac sign, is predicting a positive upswing in your life where you find out how exceptional your circumstances can be. You have worked hard, and you're on an upward climb to success. Luck for you today is created, and your gratitude is for the ability to make things happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords

Sagittarius, you always expect the good in others, but you're mentally prepared for the worst. You know humans will do what they want, and you can't control them at all. You can try, warn, and help, but their decisions reflect them, not you. You're OK with this. It took you time to get there, but you arrived.

The Three of Swords tarot card won't come as a surprise to you today since it reminds you how betrayal works. First, someone you trust hurts you, then you reactively hurt them (and yourself). You don't need to let it happen, though. You can fall back on logic that shows you your power is from within, and no one decides what you'll feel by remote control.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, it's very hard for you not to lead wherever you find yourself. You're an inherently powerful zodiac sign. You have the grit to carry projects, relationships and whatever else you commit to doing through to the end. You also have the stamina to withstand any problem you face. You are strong and emotionally stable. You like this about yourself, and you are proud, too.

So, the King of Wands reversed reminds you that when you face someone ineffective at leading others, it hurts your heart. You want to step in and take over. But that may not be the approach for now. Instead, let others learn from their mistakes. Life can be a powerful teacher when it needs to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance, reversed

Aquarius, you're a thinker. Thoughts come from experiences, and sometimes those experiences translate into unrelated ideas that give you reason to pause and wonder what life is all about. Today, you may find yourself traveling down a rabbit hole of insight, which will feel refreshing.

The Temperance tarot card is an invitation to harmony — overthinking can remove peace from your mind. You need and want to be in a state of tranquility, don't you? What might seem like a curious pastime could become a time drain. Monitor yourself to be sure it's not.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pisces, you are such a giver. You share your time generously. You open your heart without holding back. You love connecting with people, and you feel like being part of a community is part of what you're here to do as a human being. Loving and living life with others makes the world a better place.

The Four of Wands tarot card is giving you a positive signal that your approach to human interaction will produce a good outcome. You'll see a reason to celebrate what you're able to accomplish. Life is going to show you that love always wins.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.