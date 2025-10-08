Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, October 9 — Put Yourself First Today

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, Lilith in Scorpio will trine Jupiter in Cancer, influencing each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope by bringing out your wild and authentic spirit. Lilith is the original wild child of the zodiac, balking at tradition and rebelling against social norms. Yet Jupiter is the expander; the emphasizer of whatever you most desire. Lilith in Scorpio is pulling back the curtain on your deepest desires, while Jupiter in Cancer helps you to understand that you need to start honoring yourself.

Don't hold yourself back from making a choice or taking action; instead, see every idea or thought as holding great meaning. You have within you all the answers you have ever sought; you need to tune in and not be afraid to break a few rules along the way. There is no award at the end for following the rules or upholding obligations, especially as regret can be forever. Understand the power that exists within your soul and that there is meaning within every dream or intuitive message, as the universe has always wanted nothing but the best for you.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, October 9, 2025:

Aries

Listen to the call of the universe, beautiful Aries. You have been dreaming of making a profound change in your life. While this has prompted you to consider the spiritual and emotional aspects of your relationship, it also influences how you want to live your life.

You can’t waste time trying to talk yourself out of what you are meant to do. It doesn’t matter if it seems impractical or far-fetched; you are meant to transform your life radically, but you’re going to have to start trusting yourself.

All of this is part of having the dynamic relationship you’ve been seeking, but you must evolve to receive it.

Taurus

Let go of what you think you should be doing, dearest Taurus. Lilith is in your house of relationships, romance, and love. With this energy, there should be no rules for creating a relationship or fostering the type of connection you are seeking.

Lilith asks that you leave behind your rules for dating so that you can take a chance on someone new and unexpected.

While you want to ensure the person is healthy, you must let go of how you think they’ll look or the work they’ll do. Focus on what matters and let the universe surprise you with the rest.

Gemini

Be radical in your approach towards love, sweet Gemini. You are often thought of as one of the wilder zodiac signs, because you push the edges of anyone’s expectations. You do frequently surprise romantic partners, yet that is all part of the allure of being with you.

Today invites you to embrace the radical and wild side of love. Call out of work, surprise your partner, or book that trip you can’t get off your mind. This is all about freeing yourself to love in only the way you can.

Cancer

Let yourself tempt fate, dear Cancer. While the adage is to not tempt fate, in your case, it is precisely what you should do today. Play with the boundaries of life, and don’t take anything at face value.

Instead, consider what you would do if you weren’t concerned with the consequences. While this may feel like stepping out of your shell today, there’s nothing harmful about this energy, especially as it may finally help you meet the love of your life and discover what your divine purpose is.

Leo

Your heart must be your priority, dear Leo. The heart is often something that you consider a great deal. After all, your zodiac sign is the ruler of the heart. Yet, you are willing to break your own heart to protect others around you. The wild spirit of Lilith in Scorpio, though, invites you to focus on your heart, and with that, what you truly feel called to do.

There is an opportunity for new love, relocation, or an entirely new life path presenting itself. Up to this point, you’ve turned down this offer because of others, family members around you. However, today is the day to prioritize your heart and take a chance on the life you want to live.

Virgo

There’s no need always to play nice, Virgo. You are the zodiac sign of the earth goddess, and one that represents deep healing.

Because of this, you do tend to be kind, helpful and supportive of everyone in your life, including your romantic partner. Yet, in an effort to always be nice, you can tend to swallow down your truth or deny your needs.

Today’s energy of Lilith in Scorpio reminds you that love sometimes has a sharp edge. Express yourself fully today, even if that leads to an argument, as you need to cease bottling up your emotions.

Libra

You are worth it, divine Libra. There is no such thing as having a sense of self-worth that is too high.

There is never a downside to declaring what you will or won’t accept. Although that may lead to changing circumstances in your relationship, you don’t want a half-hearted lover anyway.

As Lilith moves through Scorpio today, you will be called to take a radical approach to advocating for what you deserve. This may prompt you to cut ties or issue an ultimatum, but you must never lose sight of what you are truly worth.

Scorpio

The darkness serves a purpose, sweet Scorpio. While you can struggle with accepting your own darkness, it is just as valuable as your light. You aren’t only lovable when you’re smiling and on top of everything. Even in your moments of struggle or sadness, you are a beautiful soul deserving of love.

Let yourself find value within your own darkness and no longer try to smile away the more challenging moments of life. Feel everything and be sure that you’re choosing to show your true self to everyone around you, including your partner. The person meant for you will help show you that even your darkest moments deserve to be loved.

Sagittarius

Be careful what you believe, Sagittarius. You can make significant headway in your romantic journey today, but only if you are discerning with your thoughts.

Examine each feeling and idea as it arises today, ask yourself if it is true, or if it is a fear. You are approaching a space where you can develop a deep emotional bond with a partner that you’ve only dreamed of, but you must be sure that you’re acting from a place of truth.

You may have to sort through some fears around rejection today, but remember, it is always better to take a chance rather than wonder what would happen if you had.

Capricorn

Don’t let yourself get talked into anything, Capricorn. You can give others the benefit of the doubt because you can only look at situations from your perspective. Yet, this won’t actually help you manifest the love you’ve been craving.

You do stand to make considerable progress in your romantic dreams, but you must be sure that you’re not letting others influence your decisions. It doesn’t matter if a friend or family member thinks someone is perfect for you, but how you feel when you’re around that person.

Trust your own inner voice and let that be the guide for any decisions that you make.

Aquarius

There are no wrong choices, Aquarius. You will be infused with a deep sense of rebellion today. This could make you want to restart your life, preferably somewhere warm, tropical, downright, and that feeds your desire for freedom.

While you may not rush to the airport just yet, you must also remember that there are no wrong choices. If you are feeling a call to embrace a different life or relationship, then you must honor that.

Regardless of how something turns out, if you feel called to pursue it, then it does serve a higher purpose. No choice is wrong if it feels like something or someone you’re meant to experience.

Pisces

You are not meant to live a cookie-cutter life, Pisces. You truly are someone who sees the world differently, and because of that, your life and relationship must reflect that. Yet it can be hard to take that step to honor your soul, mainly as your forever love may not reside where you currently live.

While you aren’t being forced to make any impulsive decisions today, just be mindful of trying to fit yourself into places you were never meant to be. Your life will look different than others, but so will the love you attract.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.