Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of October 6 - 12, 2025

After the week of October 6 to 12, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. On October 6, Mercury enters Scorpio, and the following day, it squares Pluto. This is indicative of arguments and obsessive feelings. Avoid contentious discussions at this time and don't push anyone to do something they don’t want to do. The Aries Full Moon on October 7 encourages bravery and decisive action. It is a motivating transit, and this is a very positive time to start something new.

By October 8, the energy will change when Venus aligns with Jupiter. This transit is beneficial for both conversations and action. It will help you to get the recognition you deserve. Then, on October 11, Venus opposes Saturn in Pisces. This can be negative for love, finances, and our social lives. Some may feel depressed or lonely during this transit, but within 24 hours, the energy will shift. For three zodiac signs, life gets much better after this week.

1. Libra

For you, Libra, the Aries Full Moon may create issues with a partner or someone close to you. This could bring out tensions or change the dynamic in your relationships. As Mercury enters Scorpio on October 6 and squares Pluto the next day, expect arguments, disagreements, or obsessive behavior, potentially over finances. Pluto is very powerful at this time.

The Full Moon will also bring positive qualities to the forefront, such as bravery and self-assertion. If you feel that you are being pushed by someone or manipulated in some way, now is the time to speak up for yourself and seek change. Aries represents new beginnings in many forms.

You may need support from others this week, as well as prioritize self-care. You are called to stand in your truth when it comes to relationships and not allow others to control or manipulate you. It’s important to think things through and not react to every little irritation. If the relationship is worth saving, then you will be able to get past this.

2. Taurus

The Aries Full Moon will bring up all kinds of subconscious issues from both the present and the past, Taurus. Mercury’s square to Pluto will also create a type of obsessive thinking that isn’t healthy. Yet, on the other hand, this energy can help you get to the bottom of the problem and release it.

First off, you must determine precisely what the issue is that is bothering you. It is likely something from the past, so it is important to remember the past is the past and we must live in the present. There are some things we can change and others we can’t, and it is important to identify which is which. For example, you can change your behavior, but you can’t change anyone else’s. At the end of the day, you can only control your own reaction.

Next, you will need to talk to others about what is bothering you. This could include family or trusted friends, or, if you feel the need, a professional. Rest and self-care are necessary this week. Remember, this too shall pass.

3. Virgo

This Full Moon won't be easy for you, Virgo, but your life will improve after this week. This transit likely concerns money and finances, and you may be worried about your financial future. Saturn’s opposition to your Sun has pummeled you for a while now. This has delayed and slowed many things down, but the good news is that this period will not last much longer.

It’s important to prioritize your mental health and get plenty of rest during this stressful week. You can probably make plans on your own or come up with a budget, but if you feel overwhelmed, seek help from family, friends, or a professional, such as a financial planner.

Patience is required this week. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and we can't solve all of our problems in one, either. That doesn't mean they won't get solved, though. With your astute mental abilities, they certainly will. You may need to determine what you value the most and practice grounding through meditation or other relaxation techniques. Remember that at some point soon, lucky and expansive Jupiter will aspect your Sun, so improvements are on the way!

