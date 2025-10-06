Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For October 6 - 12, 2025 — A Fulfilling Week For Relationships

Weekly love horoscopes are here for October 6 - 12, 2025, a week that encourages each zodiac sign to dig a little deeper for more fulfilling relationships. This week, there's a Full Moon in Aries on October 6, which represents new beginnings. Aries is typically positive, upbeat, and prone to taking chances. On the same day, Mercury enters Scorpio and begins its square to Pluto, which may cause some arguments and obsessive thinking as revelations come to the surface. Mercury will remain in Scorpio through the 29th, which will bring about deeper thinking and communication. Surface answers will not suffice during this time, and communication will not be frivolous.

Things become more lighthearted on October 8, the most positive day of the week for love and socializing with others. Wednesday is the perfect time for great conversations, happiness, and social activities. But on October 11, we have a completely different energy with Venus’s opposition to Saturn. This can be a negative time for love or getting together with friends. Some may feel lonely or unappreciated in their relationships, but don't worry — the feelings won't last long. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries

This week's Full Moon puts the spotlight on you, Aries! Now is your time to shine — you'll certainly come across at your best.

When the Moon enters Gemini on Friday, you could have some exciting experiences and conversations that could get very deep.

I would not recommend the 11th in terms of dating or starting anything new, as you may be wrapped up in subconscious fears or dwelling on past relationships that didn’t work out.

Taurus

Taurus, this week's Full Moon falls in your 12th house, which rules seclusion. It may set off certain issues that lie deep in your subconscious, but this is only so they may be cleared. This is not typically the best time to go out or meet others.

On Tuesday, Mercury in your seventh house of partners squares Pluto, which could bring something to light or cause a disagreement.

Things improve by October 8, though, which is your best day of the week for love since Venus in your fifth house of love and fun makes a positive aspect to lucky Jupiter. Enjoy!

Gemini

Gemini, this week's Full Moon in Aries falls in your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, and looks positive for you.

You could experience some emotional ups and downs on the 7th, but the energy will change substantially by the 8th. This could be a great time to get together with a love interest and have some deep conversations about the future or things you both enjoy.

Cancer

Cancer, the Full Moon in Aries squares your Sun, which could bring about discontent or a change in a relationship. With Mercury square to Pluto on the 7th, an argument could arise or you could get into some obsessive thinking about a love interest.

But this challenging energy changes on Wednesday, which is the best day of the week for you to connect with a partner or love interest.

Stay at home on the 11th if possible — I would not consider this a good date night.

Leo

Leo, the Aries Full Moon is a great match for your energy. You may consider a trip to meet or visit someone at this time. Alternatively, it could encourage a romantic getaway.

Wednesday, October 8 is a great time to hash things out if there have been any difficulties in a relationship. Even if there haven’t been, expect great conversation.

A question around compatible values could arise on the 11th, but you will be able to work through this.

Virgo

Virgo, the Full Moon in Aries falls in your eighth house, which rules intimacy, money, and the way you feel about your relationship (if you have one). This energy brings some changes to these areas of your life.

On Wednesday, you will experience the last positive aspect of Venus in your sign as it sextiles expansive Jupiter, which is hopeful and positive.

The worst day for love this week is the 11th as Venus opposes Saturn from your house of partners. It's a day to give things a rest!

Libra

Libra, the Full Moon this week falls in your seventh house of partnerships and marriage, placing your focus on any partner you have.

By the 8th, you have a chance to easily work through any issues in your subconscious or personal hang-ups that may hold you back in love.

You may be focused on these issues again over the weekend, but make a pact with yourself to let it go, as ruminating serves no good purpose.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Full Moon is more of a neutral energy for you. You'll be more focused on work than anything — just remember that no play makes Jack a dull boy!

Wednesday will be the best day for socializing and getting together with others. If you are single, someone may catch your eye. If you are partnered, Wednesday is a great date night!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Full Moon falls in your fifth house of love and romance this week, which is great for love, friendship, and entertainment.

You could engage in some expansive conversation by the 8th and start to look at things in a new and more positive way.

Give things a chance and you may be amazed.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the Full Moon this week creates a square to your Sun. This means you may face issues or things might not go as smoothly as you hope.

If there is an issue, you will be able to resolve it through conversation by Wednesday and get back on track.

Watch your conversation on the 11th, as it could be misconstrued in a negative way or vice versa.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Full Moon falls in your third house, which makes communication extra important at this time. It's a good week for you to connect with others. Aries is a sign that jells with your energy, so this should be a positive and hopeful full moon. You could even start something new.

The Moon enters Gemini on Friday and falls in your fifth house of love, so the weekend is a great time for finding or enjoying love.

Pisces

Pisces, the Full Moon falls in your second house, which rules money and values, so you may question the values of someone close this week.

Wednesday will bring a positive and beautiful transit with Venus in your seventh house of partners making a positive aspect to Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Make the most of the day!

On the 11th, you may want to be careful about what you say or how you react, as Venus opposes Saturn from your partnership house. Use caution!

