Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading For Saturday, October 4, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot reading is here for October 4, 2025, with a specific message for the day. On Saturday, the Moon enters Pisces, bringing heightened awareness to the subconscious mind. During this two-day planetary transit, you may have vibrant dreams, psychic flashes of insight, and enhanced creativity.

From Saturday through Sunday, you may discover the wonder of hidden things. So, why not do things that foster your imagination? Meditate when you can. Write in a journal or read fiction. Let's explore what else each astrological sign needs to know for the day.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for Saturday, October 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot horoscope for Aries: Four of Pentacles

Aries, what is your motive for the things that you do? You may be driven by a variety of reasons when you pursue your goals for the day. Are you hoping to make a name for yourself?

Is your main objective fame? There's a need to evaluate what makes you desire a result, according to the Four of Pentacles. Knowing your Big Why will help you to prioritize and know where to spend your time (or not).

Today's big goal is to understand how your decisions align with your life purpose and then stay true to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

You're all about winning today. Today, you will face a monumental challenge, and the good news is that you have set the foundation to make a dream come true.

The Nine of Pentacles is a highly optimistic tarot card, indicating successful outcomes. You may have a few moments where you are unsure if a situation will be in your favor, but despite your uncertainty, the cards are saying 'yes.' Rest easy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The Hierophant

Gemini, you are a shapeshifter, allowing you to fit into almost any scenario. However, right now, you may be looking for a specific group of friends with an interest in a hobby you feel passionate about.

Your tarot card for the day, The Hierophant, is inviting you to explore groups that have already been established. Look for leadership that is solid with a strong history of success.

While it may feel more sensible to start a group of your own, the advice for today is to align with what has been established for success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Ace of Wands

Cancer, you are open-hearted, and because of your sensitivity to the energy around you, it's easy for you to pick up what's going on in the world. You may even allow concerns about social matters to influence your decisions, but it's best to be secure enough within yourself not to let them affect you.

So listen to your tarot card for the day. The Ace of Wands is saying a new beginning is on the horizon. You may worry that the timing isn't right right now. But if the door is opening, trust that the universe knows more about what your future holds than you do right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot horoscope for Leo: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, don't give up. You are a kingly zodiac sign, so there's only one place for you in this life, and that is at the top of your game. You were born for amazing adventures full of friends and memories.

Of course, you will have to pursue work; nothing will come easily to you. The Eight of Pentacles tarot card invites you to be dedicated to your skills and craft.

Be diligent each day and strive to acquire new skills to continually improve. Eventually, you'll go from a student to a leader!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Hanged Man

Virgo, you are ruled by Mercury, the fastest planet in astrology, and this often indicates your desire to lock in and do whatever you need to do in your life. You can be patient, and you may not mind waiting for other people to figure out what they want.

Today's tarot, the Hanged Man, warns you that waiting for too long can lead you to feeling complacent. You may resist feeling stuck at first, but later lose your motivation to keep trying. One way to avoid this is to set a timeline for how long you'll wait and then go it alone if you must.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot horoscope for Libra: King of Pentacles

Libra, how ambitious can you be? You are often associated with relationships, balance, the law and doing things in the name of love or beauty. Yet, there is a part of you that is bold and willing to fight for what you love. If what you love is a dream, you will defend it with all your heart.

The King of Pentacles is about leadership, prosperity and standing tall because of your dependability that led you to success.

Today's goal and advice is to remain determined. Once you set your mind to do what you want, you are a force to be reckoned with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Queen of Pentacles

Scorpio, you are a natural caretaker and the people who know you the most intimately get to see how warmly you tend to your relationships. One way that you like to care for others is through financial support, and that is the meaning behind your tarot card for the day.

The Queen of Pentacles may symbolize you and your desire to care for others by making sure no one goes without. Today is the time to act generously and to express the more charitable side of your personality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Five of Wands

Sagittarius, you're a high-energy individual known for bringing warrior energy to every activity you're involved in.

The Five of Wands indicates strife on the radar, and where others may avoid it, you'll go right into it to see what will happen next.

You may not admit to enjoying the sport of competition, but you like seeing how powerful you are in various scenarios. Today, you get the chance to prove yourself to be a highly driven individual.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Page of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you are a highly confident zodiac sign, and it's a rare moment when you feel like you are unsure about your capabilities.

Sometimes you have to admit to a learning curve, and that can be hard for you to do when you have always been the one to take a leading role.

The Page of Wands, reversed, indicates a possible delay, suggesting that you may need to take a step back and pause. Evaluate what you're doing. See how your actions align and where you see a lack in your knowledge, start there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Justice, reversed

Aquarius, you're keenly aware of what ought to be done so that all people feel like they have been treated fairly. You care for the underdog in society. You don't want anyone to be sad or to sense that they are excluded.

Today's tarot card, Justice reversed, is a sign of imbalance and a sense that there is injustice. You can help by bringing out the truth or showing the other side of a story. Your voice can be heard, and it can help people who are unable to speak for themselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The High Priestess

Pisces, you're a naturally intuitive person. You may not like to share with others how much, so out of fear or a desire not to bring attention to yourself.

The High Priestess may be you, and symbolize who you are when you're in your element — wise and in tune with the ways of the universe. But today, something may hold you back from revealing yourself to the world.

However, there is a time to say how you understand spiritual wonders and what you have learned from your life experiences.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.