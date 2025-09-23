Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading For Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for September 24, 2025, is here. The Moon enters Scorpio, opening the door to the subconscious mind. The Moon is inhibited in this dark sign, but the good news is that the veil to otherworldly things opens. We are breaking free from rules and restrictive thinking today.

The collective tarot card for everyone today is The Hierophant, which represents traditional structures, such as religious and global governance. What would you change if you could, and why? Now, let's find out what today will bring for each astrological sign.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for Wednesday, September 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Devil, reversed

Aries, you are in control of your life. There are times when you may wonder who is in the driver's seat of your life, but the answer will always be you.

The Devil, reversed, gives you a boost of confidence because it affirms that you may already know deep down, but are afraid to admit.

You have overcome many challenges and trials. You may be at a place in your life where it feels too soon to say you are where you are meant to be; however, embrace it, Aries. You are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Lovers, reversed

Taurus, you love the idea of love. You can be a fighter, but you're also a caretaker and a person who tries your best to do the right thing by the people you adore. Today's one of those days where loyalty is the best choice for you.

The Lovers reversed tarot card serves as a reminder that, from a distance, the grass may appear greener on the other side. But upon a closer look, you'll soon see that it's not as good as you think.

So don't compare two situations to make a decision. Do what makes sense based on what you are experiencing now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, you possess numerous powerful traits and talents. You're the shapeshifter, and you may feel like that's a negative quality at times. But, it's not. It's a gift, especially at the right time, which is now.

Today's tarot, the Magician, encourages you to tap into your magical energy. Use it. Let yourself explore what's hidden in your imagination and find out what's there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Swords

Cancer, you are so sweet and kind, and when you hold back or pull your love away, it's for a good reason. So, don't second-guess yourself; your logic can be solid even if your intuition guides it.

Today's message from the Ace of Swords is also a reminder of the power you possess within yourself. You have a powerful mind, so why not trust it? Don't be shy about thinking for yourself, even if it goes against what the majority says. When you feel ready, speak up for what you know to be right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups

Leo, you are one of those zodiac signs that people know immediately that it's best not to test your strength or cross your boundaries. Today, you may set a few up and want them to be respected fully, or you will feel like you have to pull back even more.

Today's Ace of Cups is reminding you that feelings are guides that light the path ahead. All it takes to make a change in your life is one strong emotion that encourages you to take action. Heed it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Swords

Virgo, you are articulate, and you love to express yourself. You have so many different ways of communicating your thoughts and emotions. You may not be sure how you want to approach a message that's on your heart. Will you text it? Will you post it on your social media?

The Seven of Swords reminds you that today is perfect for getting your words down on paper. Write until you feel like your message is done. Even if you dislike writing, journaling can be a therapeutic activity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Strength

Libra, what's it like to be such an emotionally balanced mind? You know when you need to step up and do more for yourself, friends or your family, and you're also astute enough to sense when you have to pull back and avoid pushing too hard.

Today's message from the Strength tarot is to allow your inner warrior to rise and give you the understanding you need. You don't need prior experience to resolve every problem. Your brave heart can be all you need today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, you are one of those friends and coworkers that does not give up easily. You are loyal and tend to stick around longer than necessary. You never know if things will improve until you see a situation through to the end.

That's when today's tarot card, the Four of Wands, reversed, can feel discouraging. You may worry that a process will be too messy to be productive. The fact is that creativity can be challenging, and that's what makes it so beautiful and worthwhile. You learn from it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The High Priestess

Sagittarius, yes, you are vocal, and some will say your bluntness proves that you are the type of person who can't hold back what you say when you want to say it.

Yet, what may not be as apparent is that your ability to discern things is potent, and today, you plan to exercise that skill to its highest level. The High Priestess is you; use your inner voice. Trust yourself when you hear it speaking.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

Capricorn, you are one of those zodiac signs who work hard and want to see results for your effort. You are associated with career and social status, and it's for a good reason — you have grit and you can be highly competitive. More often than not, you win at what you do.

Today's tarot card, the Emperor, reminds you that there is a time and place for everything, and that includes having tough conversations about topics that are typically off the table.

You may need to have a conversation, and that discussion could involve a debate. Be fair, but don't run from potential problems. Instead, work through them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Swords

Aquarius, you are your own person, and you love being unique. You have an incredible knack for saying what you need to say without holding back. You may feel too hurt to open up about your feelings or thoughts. You may still need time to process.

But there may be fewer opportunities for honesty when you think the moment has arrived. During times when you feel like you're betraying your heart, today's pause may bring you clarity with a blessing tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, you are so caring and kind when it comes to all things, so naturally, you are willing to open your wallet when you feel like your heartstrings are pulled.

If the little bit you have can make a big difference, you're the type to do without so others can have what they want or need.

You need to be cautious with your finances right now, especially when it comes to impulse spending.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.