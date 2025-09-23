4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Message From The Universe On September 24, 2025

On September 24, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful message from the universe. Talk about intense alignments! Mars square Pluto is no joke when it comes to delivering messages and showing us that what we need right now is power, direction, and drive. This cosmic transit is not playing around, and for the four zodiac signs it will influence the most, this is going to be an important day.

Four zodiac signs will feel nothing short of empowered during this time, and on September 24, whatever we get involved with is going to change history. It might not be as grand as all that, but personally, it sure will be. This day will have us rising all the way to the top.

1. Aries

Mars, your ruling planet, squaring Pluto makes this quite a personal journey for you, Aries. It's as if on this day, September 24, you feel the universe pushing you to recognize your true strength. Not too shabby!

The message you receive may come through conflict or an intense realization about something or someone in your life. Either way, it leaves no doubt in your mind that you are stronger than you thought.

The universe is reminding you that power is not about force, but direction and intelligence. Use this gift wisely, Aries. Be the change you want to see in the world!

2. Scorpio

This one hits close to home, Scorpio. During the transit of Mars square Pluto, something in your life will be radically stirred up, and you'll have to make a move. There's no other way.

September 24 shows you that you are stronger than you think, and that you have an inner sense of what is right and what is wrong. That, my friend, is called wisdom. It shines brightly for you on this day.

You may have to come to terms with the end of something. Only you know what, but this will show you that endings are not failure. They are portals to new worlds, all of which you are now ready to be a part of.

3. Sagittarius

You pride yourself on having a life that contains very little drama, but every now and then, something slips in, and before you know it, chaos is everywhere. That's OK, Sagittarius, you can handle it, mainly because experience has shown you that it's temporary.

The signs you receive on this day, September 24, point you in the direction of liberation. No more chaos and no more drama. Even though good old Mars square Pluto brings it in, it will take it out just as quickly.

Transformation begins the moment you choose to face what you’ve been avoiding. This is the message meant for you during this transit. Face the music and then let it be. It's all good, Sagittarius.

4. Pisces

The universe may speak to you through heightened emotions, and you might even have significant dreams around this time. Pay attention to what's going on in that dreamscape. There are messages that you're supposed to pick up on.

September 24 brings you the fierce and magnificent transit of Mars square Pluto, and that automatically tells you that nothing is easy. However, that's how things get done. Sometimes we need a mega-nudge.

You are not powerless, Pisces. In fact, you'll drum up your real strength on this day. Vulnerability is a place you're used to, and it's OK to tap into that kind of energy, but balance is key, too. That's why this day has you acting like a mighty warrior of love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.