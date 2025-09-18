Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of September 22 - 28, 2025

During the week of September 22 to 28, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs. Beginning on Monday, September 22, through October 22, the Sun will be in Libra, bringing about a new and exciting zodiac season. This is a time for peace, harmony, and romance. Libra seeks to help you find compromise and balance within your relationship, inviting you to forgive, understand, and focus on the strength of your and your partner's connection. Also on September 22, Mars, the planet of desire and ambition, will shift into Scorpio, providing the deep emotional bond that you long for. Mars will be in Scorpio through November 4, allowing you time to go after what you desire and to forge the type of connection that lasts forever, while still allowing you to grow into your best self.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, September 23, and Wednesday, September 24, the Libra Sun will make powerful alignments with retrograde Uranus in Gemini and retrograde Pluto in Aquarius. While the Libra Sun seeks balance and harmony, both Uranus and Pluto carry themes of change and transformation. Uranus works in unexpected ways, helping to expand your perspective and awaken you to what is possible. Yet, Pluto brings about change by allowing you to see what was always there and explore your personal truth as well as your relationship.

As the week comes to a close, the Moon will move into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 27, providing insight, meaning, and adventure. The Moon in Sagittarius seeks a divine connection, yet this is done through exploring life with your partner. This transit makes the upcoming weekend the perfect time for a short getaway or staycation to spend time with the one you love. Change isn’t always drastic or apparent to the outside world. Sometimes it’s as small as realizing what genuinely matters and not letting anything get in the way of it.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Romance is beckoning to you, dear Aries. You’ve been quite busy with your personal growth and changes in your home, but life is about to get just a little bit sweeter. Libra season begins on Monday, September 22, and will shine a light on matters of love, romance, and dating. This is the perfect time to reenter the dating world, say yes to an exciting new offer, or plan some quality time with your existing partner. During this period, your focus will be on spending time with someone special and leaning into relaxation and ease. Be sure that you’ve let go of any relationships that cause turmoil or feel unequal.

The Sun represents external action, and while in Libra, it will be concentrated in your love life or in continuing to foster your own happiness. While this is an excellent time for romance and dating, it doesn’t mean that you are forced to partner up. If you’re enjoying the single life right now, then use this time to focus on yourself. Fill your days with pastimes and activities that you enjoy, as Libra energy isn’t solely about romance, but about you doing what you love. With all the changes you’ve been through recently, it may actually be beneficial to focus on yourself and fill your own cup. This, in turn, would allow you to improve your existing relationship or meet someone new and unexpected. The best way to meet the love of your life is to first be living a life that you love.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Turn up the intensity in your relationship, sweet Taurus. Normally, you are an acts of service or quality time partner. You crave consistency, stability, and want to enjoy as much of life as you can with the person that you love. Yet, this can create relationships that are merely comfortable. As Mars moves into Scorpio on Monday, September 22, you have an opportunity to transform your romantic life and finally achieve the depth and connection you desire. Mars rules over what motivates you, along with your inner desires. In Scorpio, it highlights this theme within your romantic life, helping you to choose someone who is stable, but also truly ignites the profound emotional bond that you crave.

Advertisement

Mars will be in Scorpio from Monday, September 22, through November 4, helping you to embrace opportunities for personal growth and greater emotional depth. During this period, it is important to not just look at what your partner is doing, but also at how you are approaching your relationship as well. If you want greater depth in your relationship, it has to begin with your own emotional intelligence.

Begin reflecting or journaling on your inner desires and emotions. Instead of pushing any away, hold space for them. Challenge yourself to describe your feelings or what you need. As you go deeper within yourself, you’ll also be able to do the same with a partner. Consider reading or listening to a book together, as this can help deepen the mental and emotional bond that you and your partner share. It’s wonderful if your relationship already meets your need for stability, but now it is your chance to have it meet your emotional needs too.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Break free from what has been holding you back, Aquarius. On Tuesday, September 23, the Libra Sun will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, allowing you to break free and embrace a beautiful new beginning in your romantic life. The Libra Sun brings luck and abundance, while retrograde Gemini has to do with long-term relationships. As the two meet, it’s the perfect time to embrace the love that you have in your life and allow your relationship to grow. This is a chance to let go of the past, evaluate any fears that you’ve been holding within, and release expectations for how your forever love would look. You are here in this moment for a reason, but you need to let go and surrender to the process.

While you may not be consciously aware of what has been holding you back, it is crucial that you give yourself time to reflect. Expectations, either positive or negative, may have played a part in how your relationship has been progressing. Whether you’re worried about getting hurt or feeling confused that your relationship doesn’t look like everyone else's, it’s essential to let go of these expectations. Try to be present with your partner and in your relationship. Freedom isn’t just from external blocks, but those within yourself that create an obstacle to receiving the love that you deserve. By allowing yourself to reflect and embrace the energy this week, you may find that everything you ever wanted is already available to you. You just need to seize it.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Take your power back, sweet Libra. It is your zodiac season, which means that it’s all about you at the moment. You should be feeling a gentle empowerment beginning to take place within yourself, which is going to help you transform your relationship and romantic life. Libra Season is a time to embrace your authentic self and make the moves that your future self will thank you for.

On Wednesday, September 24, the Libra Sun will trine retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, inspiring new insights and encouraging you to take your power back. Taking your power back doesn’t have to mean a break-up or turmoil in your relationship. Instead, it’s the quiet knowing that you don’t have to give up your dreams for someone else or let another’s reactions dictate the choices you make. Taking your power back is the first step to transforming your relationship into one that can continue to grow with you.

While the Libra Sun inspires you to step out as your most authentic self, retrograde Pluto in Aquarius helps you understand the truth of your feelings and romantic choices. Pluto is the great alchemist of the zodiac, and in Aquarius, it highlights themes of marriage, commitment, and joy. You may want to explore an untraditional or unconventional relationship. As a Libra, you may only associate love with marriage, but Aquarius inspires you to think about what you need and craft your relationship as you see fit. Let this be a time of new emotional insights, inner strength, and the confidence to embrace what you genuinely want in a relationship.

Advertisement

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Delve into a deeper love, Gemini. Uranus is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign, inspiring you to reflect on how you approach love and what you need from a relationship. This period is all about waking you up to your inner truth. You don’t need to agree to anything if it doesn’t resonate, and likewise, you don’t need to just accept something as the status quo if what you’re craving is different. Uranus in Gemini expands your view of yourself, the world, and love, helping you to create a life that is in alignment with who you are.

While Uranus in Gemini is working its magic on you, the Moon will move through Sagittarius on Saturday, September 27, encouraging you to seek a deeper meaning in your romantic life. This energy allows you to explore diverse ways of relating to your partner. The Moon rules your emotions, and while in Sagittarius, it emphasizes your feelings toward your partner, love, and dating in general. While the Moon is in Sagittarius, you will crave a profound connection with your partner. This isn’t just about fun dates or someone to take to a family gathering, but a true connection that is based on meaning and purpose.

Advertisement

While the Moon is in Sagittarius, you will be feeling optimistic and enthusiastic about exploring the depths of your relationship. This helps you see this experience as an adventure, and one that allows you to explore feelings and the meaning of your relationship. Instead of solely looking at the person you’re with, hold space for their own soul journey that brought them to you. While your relationship has been in a healthy place, this energy will help you understand why this connection is a part of your destiny.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.