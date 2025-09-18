Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, September 19 — The Planet Of Love Changes Signs

On Friday, September 19, 2025, Venus enters Virgo, beginning a new phase in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Love takes on greater meaning, and you see your partner’s feelings reflected in their actions and presence. It’s not only words or grand features that matter, but how love changes your everyday life. While the energy of Venus helps to bring exciting developments into your romantic life, it also represents feminine energy. Receiving what you need is often crucial during Venus transits.

Venus will be in Virgo beginning on Friday, September 19, through October 13. Your ability to show up for your partner in positive ways will be increased. This helps to ground your relationship into what is real, providing balance to the emotional nature of love. Virgo is an earth sign that reminds you that the details matter, and so does the logic. It’s not enough to have someone say they love you, but it's also about how they choose to show up. Dreaming of a future is no longer enough; you now want the steps of action that will make it a reality. While Virgo can help make a magical, real love, it also comes with a warning. Virgo can be judgmental and a perfectionist on its worst days, so you must be cautious of not embodying these energies in your relationship. Take a pause, honor your feelings, demonstrate your love, and ask for what you deserve, but be sure to hold space for the reminder that your partner is human, and no love is perfect all the time.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 19, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s self-care season, beautiful Aries. Venus in Virgo activates your need to slow down and take care of yourself. Whether this is about feeling your best to attract the best, or simply taking a break from everything, it is much needed.

During this period, you have to start prioritizing yourself and be open to making changes that can benefit you and your relationship. Be open to where help arrives from, whether through a counselor or by deciding to adopt a new furry friend.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Plan for the best, not the worst, sweet Taurus. As a logical and often overthinking person, you are used to planning ahead. However, you must ensure that you’re preparing for the best possible outcome, rather than your worst fears coming true.

Venus in Virgo is a return to optimism and knowing that you have the power to craft a life of true joy. During this period, themes of commitment and creativity will take center stage. Just be sure that you’re letting go of any fears involving how it will all turn out.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make your home everything you wish for, dearest Gemini. As Venus moves into Virgo, it activates your center of nurturing and reveling in your homebody phase. Virgo governs your personal or private life, and so who you live with, and home projects will become prominent during this phase.

With Virgo energy, avoid being a perfectionist and holding others to a higher standard than yourself; otherwise, this could be a beautiful time for you to make your home an actual space you want to be.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to overanalyze your intuition, Cancer. Virgo energy governs your house of sacred understanding and healing.

While you mustn’t be trying to logically explain your intuition during this period, especially when it comes to romantic matters, you also must make sure that you aren’t holding a belief that you have to be perfect to be loved.

To embrace healing doesn’t mean being perfect, but instead being on a quest to become better. Regardless of where you are on your journey, you are always worthy of love.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be grateful for what you have, Leo. It’s important to pay attention to all those who surround you during this period, and not just the person you may be in a relationship with.

Focus on your friendships and those who bring value to your life, which can also include romantic relationships. Rather than this period being strictly about love, this represents a social and fulfilling time for you, so try not to feel down on yourself if you’re currently single.

Venus in Virgo tends to bring love matches through friendships, so being grateful for what you have is an excellent place to start.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Become your most radiant self, Virgo. Venus in your sign represents one of the best times for you to attract what is meant for you. Venus is the planet of beauty so that you will have an increase in your physical appearance during this time.

However, beauty goes deeper, as your soul will truly start to shine in a way that will help improve the state of your romantic life. Just remember not to be hard on or judge yourself too harshly, as you deserve the same love you give everyone else.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sort out what it is you’re feeling, sweet Libra. Venus in Virgo offers you a chance to understand yourself and your feelings on a deeper level.

With themes of healing and spiritual guidance playing a part in the process, you can finally receive the clarity you need to move forward.

This is an excellent time to take a deep dive into yourself and make plans for the dreams you hope to bring to fruition. Just be sure you’re not being overly cautious, as any new endeavor or relationship will require some risk.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love everyone but have boundaries, Scorpio. You can radiate an energy of love to all of those in your life, but that doesn’t mean you must let everyone into your inner circle.

Allow yourself to honor your intimate boundaries during this time, knowing that you deserve reciprocal energy in all of your relationships.

You may have to be thoughtful with your time and what you agree to, remembering that you don’t have to exhaust yourself to receive love constantly.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t always make a plan for love, Sagittarius. While you tend to be a free spirit, you also have strict ideas of who you will fall in love with or what kind of relationship you want.

This can often limit you, so when you do meet someone who breaks all your rules, you tend to block the relationship.

Yet, Venus in Virgo reminds you only to hold to what is most important to you and let yourself surrender to everything else. You may meet someone surprising during this period, or reconnect with someone you never expected to see again, so stay open and embrace what comes your way.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to believe that you’re lucky, Capricorn. Life hasn’t felt easy lately, which has made you doubt yourself and your efforts in your relationship. Yet just because life hasn’t felt easy doesn’t mean that you’re not tapping into the luck of the universe.

Venus in Virgo activates your house of luck, abundance, and new beginnings. This means that you are encouraged to enter a planning phase for progressing a relationship or future travel. Believe that you are lucky, and you will begin to see the results you have longed for.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Enter a state of effortless flow, Aquarius. Practice mantras around not forcing or pushing anything in your life, especially romantically. Instead, adopt a stance of effortless flow with the universe.

Venus in Virgo activates themes surrounding intimacy and transformation, often indicating that change is on the horizon. This isn’t the sort of change you have to fear, but one to surrender to.

Practicing being in the flow of the universe will only benefit you and your long-term romantic desires.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s time for romance, dearest Pisces. Virgo energy governs your house of romance, love, and dating. While this isn’t the place of marriage, it does help you meet someone or develop an existing relationship.

Virgo energy requires commitment and stability, so be sure to be honest about your long-term intentions and the red flags of the person you’re with.

While Venus moves through your house of love, romance is in the cards; just be sure that you’re falling in love with more than just promises.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.