The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 5

On September 5, 2025, each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope comes during a Moon in Aquarius and the Sun in Virgo. With this astrological energy, we are open to change but want structure.

Friday's tarot card for every zodiac sign is the King of Cups, a symbol of power and a desire to harness your emotions to make life-changing decisions. Every day is a new opportunity to change your life. Find out what you can do in your own or others' starting on Friday based on a one-card tarot reading.

Daily tarot horoscope messages for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

Aries, something very good is going to happen in your life in the near future. Your daily tarot card is the Three of Wands. Three represents your creative potential, and Wands symbolize your ideas.

You've planned and have worked hard for what you want in life, and now that you have created a supportive environment for your dreams, they will begin to manifest right before your eyes.

Even though things are falling into place for you soon, this isn't the time to be passive. Keep working and striving. You will see signs from the universe that you're on the right path.

Follow your intuition and observe how the light within you leads you where you need to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Swords

Taurus, be honest with yourself about your desires. You are holding yourself back right now.

The Seven of Swords indicates that you may be talking yourself out of what you know in your heart you want. You may fool yourself into thinking what's good for you isn't.

Be careful not to overprotect yourself by building unnecessary emotional walls that keep you safe from harm. You may have to take a risk; the question is whether or not you're willing to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Cups

Gemini, you are such a loving zodiac sign. When you find someone you like, you want to show them how much you care.

Your tarot card for the day, the Two of Cups, is a symbol of mutuality and emotional oneness. If you often wonder if your love interest feels the same way that you do, the answer is that they do.

So, don't be afraid to put yourself out there to share what you are feeling. You may be surprised to find that you're both on the same page.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Hierophant

Cancer, are you a rule follower or do you sometimes think you need to break tradition to fit in? On September 5, the Hierophant tarot card places your life in this exciting spot between feeling free and wanting to follow how things are.

You may go through some self-doubt or question the meaning of your current definition of integrity or morality.

Be comfortable with challenging your thoughts and exploring them. You may find that you learn something new about yourself today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Cups, reversed

Leo, if you've waited to catch your second wind, this is your time to do so. The Four of Cups is about emotional balance. So, if recently you have felt like you didn't have anything left to give, the energy you thought was lacking within you is finally coming back around.

Sometimes you need to take a break and regroup. You may feel as though you have to give less to do more later. Don't let guilt about self-care or worry that you'll fall behind hold you back.

With a minor setback for self-reflection and care, you'll bounce back and be where you need to be in no time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

Be patient, Virgo. The Temperance tarot card is the one that you rule, and its message is not to worry or let yourself feel anxious about things you can't control. Instead, release your cares to your higher power.

Everything in life is a lesson, and you learn something new every day. Even during trials and difficulties, your life has a purpose, and you are working through those moments to become the strongest, most resilient version of yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Page of Swords

Libra, think about what you want and how you would like to be. You want to be flexible in your spirit, sharp-minded, and able to spark new ideas when necessary.

So your tarot card for the day, the Page of Swords, invites you to start over again. Turn the page of your life, wherever you are now and hit the reset button.

Return to a blank page and allow yourself to view your situation from a new, clearer perspective. When you permit yourself to start with fresh eyes, things will begin to stand out to you. You'll gain a fresh perspective that helps you determine what you need today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Scorpio, you like the truth, and when you are unable to get to the bottom of a mystery, it leaves you feeling like something is off, and you can't stop until you figure out what it is.

It's not easy being a truth-seeker. People don't like to feel as though they are under the radar or being asked too many questions, even if you're just curious and want to understand them better.

Today, take into consideration that not all truths are pleasant, Scorpio, but occasionally it's best to go through the pain of knowing that to remain blissfully ignorant. You may have come to understand this, but it can take others time to catch up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

Sagittarius, today you have an opportunity to enter a new era, and you may be so excited that you don't ask enough questions and rush into an unexplored situation. The tarot message from the Fool card is to be cautious when making significant and impulsive decisions.

You'll want to be sure that you are doing what's in your heart. Others may not agree, but if you are genuinely committed and convinced about your decision, it's much easier for you to stick to it and avoid self-doubt or regret.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Judgement

Capricorn, you are in a good position to get what you want. The Judgement tarot card is a positive omen for you today because it lets you know that you are thinking with clarity. You can make a wise decision. You have an incredible capacity for deep understanding and compassion.

You may not feel confident in what you are trying to accomplish right now, but today's tarot is encouraging you to face decisions with bravery.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Wheel of Fortune

Aquarius, when you do the right things and strive to develop yourself, incredible things start to happen for you. You have been making some personal sacrifices to improve your career and personal life. As a result, the Wheel of Fortune predicts that fate is swinging in your favor.

Where you once felt like others were a bit above you in authority or power, now you are growing stronger and more respected. It won't be long before you find yourself in a much better position where you can act more autonomously.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Tower

Pisces, you know that things can happen and that life often changes when you least expect it. Sometimes this attitude is considered pessimistic by others; however, you feel that you're being flexible and open to adjustments when needed.

The Tower tarot card means that it's best to have a plan for when life isn't going as you'd like it to. You may need to have a backup plan, especially when there seems to be an inconsistency in scheduling, feedback or delays. Trust your gut.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.