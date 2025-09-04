4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck Starting On September 5

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on September 5, 2025 after Mars squares Jupiter, but not without some effort. A funny thing about getting more out of life is that sometimes there's a point where you have too much. Because, yes, you can have too much of a good thing.

With Mars in Libra, you might be feeling down and under the weather and the reason why you wanted something in the first place could become unclear. Jupiter is really explosive right now. It's up to Jupiter to do double the work for any benefit to come from today's transit, and to be honest, growth can be messy. Yet, this all turns out super well for four astrological signs who somehow experience abundance and luck on Friday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you are a determined little zodiac sign, which goes with the territory of being the firstborn child in astrology. However, you're in a wee bit of a compromised situation today due to Mars being weak in your house of relationships. It's normal to ask yourself why you should bother trying. You may even wonder what is in it for you if you do.

These are typical human emotions when Mars is in Libra, and for you, this may cause an inner battle that you will later decide you don't want to give up on. Instead, you'll come out of left field swinging for the ones you love. Why? Because you're an Aries, that's why. Nothing lets you go down without a fight. Your relationships are significant to you. They need to be abundant. They must be lucky!

This is where Jupiter's energy steps in and gives you a sense of purpose. What might that purpose be, you ask, dear Aries? It will be to protect your home and family. You'll want your loved ones to know that no matter what, you're there for them. So you'll do what needs to be done to show love, care and concern, out of a sense of duty.

Your nurture and presence may be slightly misdelivered on September 5, but does it matter? You're still creating a situation where abundance and luck can grow: a home where safety and security are plentiful. This is what people do for the things in life that matter, and you, Aries, are doing it. Full measure.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you'll attract significant abundance and luck in your life in the area of hopes and dreams. While it may seem inconsequential that your dreams will be the area of your life in which you grow the most, it matters so much more than you realize.

Mars in Libra activates your desires to end things. You may become sullen and disappointed after burning a few bridges and realizing that you no longer want to continue with what you've decided can't go on anymore.

A big, gaping hole will be left behind after you release all the negative energy. When the silence creeps in, you'll wonder what's next. Where to put your attention afterward, and that's when those hopes and dreams will give you a boost of confidence that life is going to be good after all. You will discover that dreams are not easy to have.

Some people have none at all. And when you have lots of hopes and dreams pouring into your mind, you realize you may have one golden idea that leads you to a great opportunity. You can sift through them, one by one, until you find the topic that makes sense and gives you purpose. This is abundance and luck. Wonderful, Scorpio!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you will attract significant abundance and luck on September 5, but not by your power on its own, it will be through the collective power of others. Mars in your friendship sector makes it a bit more challenging to connect with others.

With Mars in Libra, there will be miscommunications. What is said could be lacking context and cause chaos. The lack of forward talk can demotivate you, especially since honesty and truth hold significant meaning for you.

But, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, Sagittarius. Your extended resources come through in the form of the stuff you get from others, and it's what you want. The only thing is, you'll need to temper yourself not to take credit. There is no need to brag or pretend that you had anything to do with your bounty.

Instead, Jupiter in Cancer respectfully requests that you shine a light on others. You will want to give credit where credit is due. What does it matter if you earned your luck or your abundance? You'll have it. That's all you need to worry about.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you'll attract abundance and luck in the area of your romantic life. You love the subject of romance, so this idea suits you just fine. Bring it on, universe. However, you will find that the path toward love is not one of taking or giving; it is found in just being yourself.

With Mars in Libra, you will realize that it's not what you can do for others or what they can do for you that makes a relationship work. Abundance is a state of mind. It's found in a way of behaving. You don't need to push doors to open or knock on windows to see if anyone is home. You don't have to try super hard to get lucky in life. You need to relax into the moment's flow. By doing so, you'll unlock treasures of love you only dreamed of exploring.

Just be yourself in relationships. Romance will flow all around you, Pisces. It will be in your heart and your mind. Like a conduit, you're open and ready to receive. It's a good feeling on September 5, and you're the perfect zodiac sign to handle it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.