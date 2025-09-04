The Day Of The Week You Clean Your House Impacts Your Money Flow In A Big Way

Most people see cleaning as the most inconvenient chore that you just fit into your schedule when you have both the time and energy to get things done. However, the day of the week you choose to clean might actually impact your earning potential

It may sound far-fetched at first, especially if you have a specific cleaning routine, but some days carry more energy than others. Some spiritual advisors say that The Universe has a direct impact on the flow of energy, and abiding by these energy patterns can impact all aspects of your life, including your finances.

Here's how the day of the week you clean your house could impact your finances:

Monday

If you're someone who usually cleans on Monday as a sort of new start to the week, you might want to reconsider your choice. You could be potentially sweeping away luck that resets your financial flow. Cleaning on Mondays is a bad choice, especially in terms of your energy and finances.

According to energy healer Stephanie, Mondays should be saved exclusively for dealing with emotional issues. She said anything related to work or money should be restricted.

Tuesday

Liliana Drew from Pexels | Canva

Compared to Mondays, cleaning on Tuesday might actually be the best thing you can do for your financial situation. Considering more than three in four Americans (77%) report feeling anxious about their financial situation, cleaning your house on this day may activate the energy needed for you to suddenly "activate new income streams," as Stephanie suggested.

If you're cleaning on Tuesday, be prepared to see some unexpected opportunities that just might afford you more earning potential either through work or even a side hustle.

Wednesday

It seems the middle of the week might be the best time to clean. In addition to Tuesday being good for money, Wednesday should be the day you tackle your home office.

According to Stephanie, you're more likely to attract clients, funding, or simply gain visibility, which could impact your professional success. It's a good day for people who work in sales or are self-employed to tidy up. At some point, you'll soon start to notice that your money is multiplying thanks to the mid-week energy flow.

Thursday

SHVETS production from Pexels | Canva

Thursday cleaners are also in line for reaping the rewards of financial abundance. You're not only clearing your space, but you're opening doors to some new financial opportunities.

If you're picking up a mop or some gloves to scrub the countertops in your home, it might be good to also try and manifest money through the fresh ideas and initiatives that come to you while scrubbing.

Friday

Skip cleaning on Friday and save the day for relaxing instead. It's the kickoff to the weekend after all! Cleaning on Friday may actually repel money from your life, as it could lead to financial loss instead. This might not be the most ideal day of the week to clean, especially if you're trying to grow your bank account and get some more income coming your way.

Stephanie said cleaning on Friday could actually "wash away wealth energy." She recommended focusing on decorating and beauty instead.

Saturday

Saturday is the most powerful day of the week to clean if you're trying to attract money. Not only does cleaning on Saturdays help remove energy blocks standing between you and the financial rewards you're hoping for, but it also helps clear your financial pathways and invites fresh money energy into your life.

According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. residents, early in the weekend is the most popular time for cleaning. That means cleaning on Saturday mornings can not only allow you to finish all of your tasks, but also get some money flowing into your bank account as well. While no one probably enjoys cleaning on the weekend, at least if you do it early on Saturday, you'll still have the rest of the day to enjoy the money coming your way!

Sunday

A popular day of the week for people to clean, especially as they welcome a new week. But, cleaning on Sundays may actually be doing more harm than good for your finances. It's the day of the week that closes financial channels and creates energetic blocks. You should try and avoid cleaning on this day as much as you can to keep momentum and attract any future wealth.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.