Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, August 27 — Dreams Come True Today

Venus in Leo becomes intensified in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The planet of love trines retrograde Neptune in Aries, helping you to believe in the best possible outcome so that you can take a risk on love.

Neptune retrograde in Aries helps you to understand your deepest desires. During this time, you are invited to embrace your truth and recognize that the only way to achieve your dreams is to go after them. Your dreams serve a purpose, yet they are also an invitation. It is up to you to take this chance, believe in your dreams, and be bold in your pursuit.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 27, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will never need to water yourself down for anyone, beautiful Aries. You have never been too much; it was just that you needed to move through specific lessons before you knew what forever looked like.

Use the energy today to be your most confident self. Say what it is you want from a relationship, express how you feel and don’t censor yourself because of what’s happened in the past. You will never be too much for someone who is enough for you.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you can imagine it, you can do it, dear Taurus. The dreams that you have for your life aren’t random, nor are they fairy tales of what might be. They are deeply connected to your life's purpose, and because of that, you must start believing in yourself.

Today, you will feel greater confidence than you have in a long time. This will allow you to decide on your romantic life, which you’ve been struggling with; however, you now know that you can’t accept less ever again.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the support that surrounds you, dearest Gemini. You don’t need to figure everything out on your own. Although it may feel difficult to trust that others will be there for you in the same ways you have been for them, you must try.

There is a situation or issue that is causing you to pause or question your romantic life. Instead of trying to figure it out alone on August 27, lean into the support of friends or family.

Talk with your partner about what you’ve been going through and let yourself receive the support you need.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you are yourself, everything flows easily, dear Cancer. You are in for an incredible moment of rewards and dramatic turnarounds in your life.

Although you’ve been battling a feeling of loneliness and unease in your romantic life, all of that is about to change. This will serve as confirmation that you never needed to be anyone other than who you are.

Now that you know who you are, everything else will fall into place. Trust in the process, but don’t underestimate the importance of letting someone truly see you.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Ready, set, go, sweet Leo. You have held yourself back for long enough. Although it has been beneficial to take your time and explore your options, you are now ready to embrace a beautiful new beginning in your life.

You may be preparing for a trip or a relocation; however, whether you’re focusing on attracting love or not, it will happen. The decision you make for yourself now about chasing your dreams will be responsible for a complete life redirection, and you will finally find the love you’ve always wanted.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be honest with yourself, Virgo. Problems don’t just go away because you ignore or avoid them. People don’t learn how to do better on their own, and relationships don’t improve by simply hoping that they do.

You will likely feel optimistic today, but be sure also to be honest with yourself about what has been happening in your romantic life. Use the boldness of today’s energy to face what you’ve been avoiding, trusting yourself to know the timing is right.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your best love often arrives without warning, dearest Libra. Your most amazing love is one that you could never have planned for.

It’s not found in the relationship that you’ve spent years trying to figure out how to make it work, but when you finally choose yourself.

You’ve been through a great deal of healing and heartbreak recently, and the universe rewards you today with an unexpected romantic encounter that may turn out to be your greatest love.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t just imagine it, do it, Scorpio. You are being urged to focus on the small steps that you can take to improve your life and your relationship.

Although daydreaming about possibilities and what you would do if you won the lottery is beneficial, you must also realize that you need to take action to have what you want.

Indulging in daydreams only helps to show you what you really want, yet the magic occurs when you realize you don’t need to wait for a lottery win to make them come true.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to try again, Sagittarius. You may have someone whom you haven’t been able to get out of your mind or off your heart. This may be an ex, or someone with whom you were intimately tied.

While you’re busy focusing on how to move ahead and seize a new beginning, you may want to reflect on giving this connection another try.

Just be sure to approach it differently, meaning embodying transparency and directness, as this is likely what was missing the first time around.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to change everything all at once, Capricorn. Typically, you are not someone who jumps at opportunities for change; however, that will be different today.

You will be open to change and ready to take action. Remember, though, that you don’t need a total life transformation in one day.

Small steps of action are enough, especially as you are looking to make changes and improvements in the most intimate areas of your life.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Talk about what you dream of, Aquarius. You are currently being encouraged by the universe to be open to what comes into your life.

As the universe is trying to show you just how magical love can be, you need to be willing to share your dreams with your partner.

Whether this involves getting married within an existing relationship or confessing your feelings to someone new, let yourself talk about your dreams, as this will help you see that love was never meant to be hard.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A healthy relationship will never make you sacrifice what is most important, Pisces. Yet this doesn’t come down to only the person you’re with, but also how you show up for the process of creating a relationship.

Focus on what is of most significant value to you, reflect on what you are willing to compromise on and what you aren’t. Use this as a guide to move forward, ensuring you never again abandon yourself in the name of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.