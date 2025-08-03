5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On August 4

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week, starting on August 4, 2025. Sagittarius energy kicks things off early in the week, followed by the Capricorn Moon on August 5. Then, Mars enters Libra on August 6. The energy this week will center on the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 and the Venus and Jupiter conjunction getting closer towards the end of the week. Mars will oppose Saturn in Aries, making this a period of extra hard work to get to where we want to be.

Water signs will benefit the most this week, though mutable signs will also embrace this period since Mars is finally in a new sign. Five zodiac signs in particular will find that they can dream again and enjoy their process. They will also be able to go at their own pace and have the confidence to pursue what their hearts desire. This is a week of slow progress, but as we get closer to the Venus and Jupiter conjunction, we will see how we can create magic towards the middle of the month once Mercury stations direct.

1. Cancer

There is a beautiful energy in the air this week, Cancer. This period may feel purifying as you welcome in love, prosperity, and hope. Get ready to embark on a new chapter. This is not a time to second-guess yourself. Instead, you should begin developing a new relationship with yourself. Learn to trust and cheer yourself on.

The Full Moon in Aquarius spotlights your pending objectives. Your time management skills may evolve, and this could also bring positive energy to your work dynamics. Overall, this week and the Full Moon’s energy will highlight your relationship and financial sectors. With Saturn's influence, you make practical savings goals and take the first steps needed to excel in your field moving forward. Jupiter and Venus remind you that the sky’s the limit.

2. Sagittarius

One of the defining moments of the week will be when your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Venus come together, bringing healing and self-discovery. The Moon in your sign early in the week allows you to socialize and focus on the potential adventures you can have with friends. Then, the Moon in Capricorn brings clarity to your financial goals. With the Venus and Jupiter conjunction, this is a good time to think about how to improve and grow your finances.

Through the Aquarius Full Moon, you’re also learning a lot about your creative process and the growth that you’ve made since Saturn was in Aquarius. You’re starting to trust your thinking process. Expect to receive a lot of new ideas during this time as Jupiter fuels your imagination. Then, when Mercury stations direct next week, you could start a new project.

The week allows you to embrace the love around you, so open your heart to this new energy and connect with the Jupiterian principles. You are entering this new chapter, so get ready for the adventure.

3. Pisces

The week begins with the Sagittarius Moon helping you put your goals into perspective. If you need to change them, however, wait until Mercury stations direct next week. This is a period for slowing down and not rushing through. The Moon in Capricorn will inspire you to research and focus on new educational pursuits. With this energy, you are also learning a lot about self-love and evolving.

Mars enters Libra, no longer opposing your relationship sector, meaning this is a great time for healing any wounds from the Mars in Virgo transit. Perfectionism is no longer on your mind, and you could surprise yourself with the fun you have at this time. Venus and Jupiter begin to get closer this week, rekindling your optimism and joy. Embrace romantic energy and experience its beauty and potential.

4. Scorpio

Water signs are going to be in for a blast during this week, although there will be a lot of tension with the Mars and Saturn opposition beginning on August 6. Nevertheless, we have Jupiter and Venus closing in on their epic conjunction towards the end of the week, aligned with the Aquarius Full Moon. You’re learning how to deal with the tense energy from Pluto in Aquarius and navigate the changes and transformations that come with this energy.

The Venus and Jupiter energies show you how to stay on track, allowing you to engage with your dreams and learn to have faith in yourself. This is a good period to join a club, connect with your community, or do some exciting, new activities with friends. This week awakens your power through the Full Moon that grounds, centers, and allows you to link with the people you care about the most. Embrace this journey of growth, as it transforms you into the person you want to be.

5. Virgo

You can rejoice this week because beginning on August 6, Mars is no longer in your sign. Mars in Libra helps you to take control of your narrative. You are viewing your potential in a new light without the criticism from the Mars in Virgo transit. You may have critiqued yourself or your work too harshly, but now that Mars is in a new sign, you are going with the flow.

The week will also have a Full Moon in Aquarius, which will teach you how to put yourself first. You have the perfect opportunity to show yourself love and channel your energy into activities that help you release stress. Don’t overwork yourself this week, and make time for relaxation if possible.

After the Mars and South Node conjunction in Virgo, you may need some more time to recharge. Focus on optimism this week, now that Venus and Jupiter are closing in on their conjunction. This can feel like a fresh start, so enjoy this beautiful energy before Saturn enters Pisces in the next several weeks.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.