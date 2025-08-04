What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 5, According To A Tarot Card Reader

The daily tarot horoscopes are here with a message for your zodiac sign on August 5, 2025. The Moon in Capricorn and the Sun in Leo are here and we're receiving advice related to our habits on Tuesday. The Moon will be in the sign of its fall, which means emotionally, we are slightly more vulnerable to temptation.

Because ego is strong during a Leo Sun, we might be too proud to listen to advice or heed warnings from friends or family members. The tarot card that relates to Capricorn involves peer pressure, so we need to be careful not to fall prey to it. Today's message from the tarot is to remain open-minded and avoid letting your desires override your logic. Now let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on Tuesday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups

Aries, today's tarot card, the Four of Cups, is about a missed opportunity you may wish you could get back but can't right now. It can feel frustrating at times when you think about what you might have done differently.

It's very easy to feel like you let yourself down. However, life teaches lessons, and this one will help you be more thankful when a new opportunity in the same area arises. You'll be more prepared and ready for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Swords

Taurus, you have a powerful mind, and it's what helps you to accomplish so much in life. So, on August 5, 2025, when you have the Ace of Swords tarot card, it's a reminder to be yourself.

You may feel like you have to compromise who you are in a relationship today, but don't. Resist the temptation to people-please, especially if it's at the expense of your happiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Cups

Gemini, focus on the joy that family brings into your life. The Ten of Cups on August 5, 2025, things in life may push you to your limits, and you may lose sight of the simple pleasures that loving a person can bring.

You don't necessarily need to be in a relationship if you're single. Consider the love of relatives and friendships. Share your care and concern openly, and don't hesitate to express how much you care today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Hermit, reversed

Sometimes you need time for yourself, Cancer. You have a place in your life for everyone, but make room for the time you need to get into your head and gather your thoughts.

On August 5, 2025, spend a little time alone in your room journaling or listening to nature for a few moments in your car. There's a lot of time in the future to be who you want for others; today is meant for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Cups, reversed

You're so aware, Leo, and sometimes you have noticed when someone is no longer reaching a level of growth that you'd like them to.

It's tough to convince someone to learn from your mistakes and not their own, especially if they are sure they are right. Today, you may have to let the universe handle things and trust everything will work out in the very best way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Strength, reversed

Virgo, you are a perfectionist at times. You prefer things to be a certain way, and you want your work to reflect your standard of excellence. When it falls short, you might want to quit and start all over again.

Your tarot card for the day, Strength, along with the Moon in Capricorn, are both sending a similar signal in your direction — don't give up.

You may feel overwhelmed on August 5, 2025, and even if you love what you do, it can still feel like a hectic day. Things in life aren't always going to go as planned, but staying the course and persevering is essential.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands

Libra, you're the sign that rules beauty and balance, so when you have the Ace of Wands, it's a reminder to channel your essence into things that yield positive results.

You might feel tempted to save a situation that you know, deep down, is not meant for you to work on. Try to resist the feeling that you need to be the hero in each person's story or the voice of reason when life isn't unfolding as planned for the person you care for.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups

Scorpio, it's nice when you can reflect on the past and see how much you've improved. One problem with looking at your history is that you start to reflect on what was good and what will never happen again.

Nostalgia can make you sad, even if the times were happy. On August 5, 2025, do your best to reflect while also remaining fully present in the moment. See the good in your future and know that your history is a stepping stone to where you are meant to be in life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles

Sagittarius, it's incredible how you can become almost addicted to work you feel passionate about. You start a hobby, and the next thing you know, you've been working intensely for hours.

Today's tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, comes with a promise and a warning. You will finally get the results you want, but be careful not to be so diligent that you forget to rest and take time for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, there's a sense of control when you have a little bit of money in your pocket and some savings in the bank, but that sense of security can be false.

Today's Four of Pentacles reminds you to put all things into perspective. The sense of safety you want to feel isn't in external circumstances alone, but also in knowing that no matter what happens, you'll find a way to make your life work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Cups

Aquarius, everyone can use some compassion in life, and you may find that your typical detached energy is pulled into some situation that holds your emotions captive. It will be tough for you to deny how you feel, and you'll want to become more involved.

The Queen of Cups is a sign of nurture and care, and this may be the day that you show up in a big way for a person who needs some consideration that only you can give.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance

Pisces, you are a giver, and when you feel like someone is in need, your generous nature kicks in, your heart opens, and you share from a place of true charity. Today's Temperance tarot card is a reminder that even when you feel like you want to give everything away, it's important not to cause yourself undue harm.

You want to ensure that you stay in a secure position so you can help others as well. You want to avoid placing yourself in a position of vulnerability. Even during times when you feel optimistic that you can make up the time, energy, or resources elsewhere, be modest and careful with your personal needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.