5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On July 24, 2025

On July 24, 2025, five zodiac signs have great horoscopes. The New Moon in Leo arrives like a spotlight crashing onto a darkened stage. Right now, it’s tempting to stay behind the scenes, to second-guess your gifts, and to blend in with the beige, but this moon is not here for that. As the New Moon in Leo rises, we start realizing life is the art. Dreaming aloud in times like these isn't naive, but hopeful.

This New Moon is a ritual of resurrection for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Cancer, the five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on Thursday. It's a creative rebirth of the self you’ve been keeping inside, the voice you’ve been shrinking, and the art you’ve been sitting on because you don't believe it's ready. This day dares you to trust yourself and remember that readiness is a myth when your soul is starved for expression.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you’re not here to be a spectator in your own life. This New Moon in Leo calls you back to center stage on Thursday. You have a great horoscope on July 24 as you begin to remember that joy is not a luxury but a necessity for the fire that keeps you alive. It's a day to bring out that version of yourself who used to dance before even knowing the steps.

What makes you laugh with your whole body? What would you do if you didn’t care who was watching? There’s power in doing something just because it lights you up, and in doing so, you spark something in others, too. On July 24, your hunger for color and expression is a sign that you’re not just living, you’re totally alive.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

It's Leo season, and the new Moon lands in your sign like a golden flare, signaling you to stop waiting for applause and start living in the moment. Remember, self-devotion is not the same as discipline. You must harness this cosmic energy to shed the version of you that no longer fits inside the algorithms, the timelines, and the carefully edited shoulds.

The only risk is living a life where you are only half of yourself. So wear the thing and reintroduce yourself to joy as if it’s a lover you forgot you missed. Let the sound of your own voice remind you that you’re still a force. You're still the flame and the match.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this Leo New Moon might show you that you've outgrown the maps you once swore by, and now something wilder is calling. It's something that you can't Google, something that lives in the space between language and instinct. And it changes shape the more you dance with it.

On July 24, read something that disrupts your worldview. Book the trip that makes no sense. Or simply give yourself permission to believe in something again, because your soul needs wonder like lungs need air.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this New Moon falls into your zone of relationships, offering you the chance to rewrite the script. You've held it all together when your heart quietly cracked beneath the surface. You’ve loved like a storm before, but this moment is different as you’re remembering yourself through love.

Today is a chance to let warmth seep into the parts of you that went cold from old betrayals. You might find yourself saying things you thought you'd never say again, or touching someone — a friend, lover, or yourself — with the kind of care you once thought was lost to the past. Let it happen. Let yourself be changed by it.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you deserve more than just enough. And it’s not just about money, but value — your value. It's about what you tolerate, what you settle for, and what you finally say no to. Have you been pouring gold into spaces that only ever gave you bronze? Now you’re learning to collect your worth with interest.

Say yes to raising your rates, energetically, financially, and emotionally. Clean out the closets, the beliefs, and the budgets that no longer reflect the person you’re becoming. Start tracking what makes you feel abundant and what quietly drains you. That’s data and self-love disguised as a spreadsheet.

Opportunities are coming, but they’ll only stick if your self-worth is sturdy enough to hold them. This is your upgrade season, Cancer.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.