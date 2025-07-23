4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Luck & Abundance On July 24, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting long-lasting luck and abundance on July 24, 2025, thanks to a powerful New Moon in Leo and the blessings don’t stop there. This lunation opens a three-month portal of bold manifestations, golden opportunities, and heart-centered breakthroughs for those who are ready to step into their main character era.

With Pluto, Saturn, and the Moon all involved, this is a fated alignment that weaves karma, soul purpose, and divine timing into one life-changing moment. If you've been waiting for a sign to go all in, this is it. Now, let's see what's in store for these lucky zodiac signs and their abundance horoscopes on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

1. Cancer

Cancer, the date of July 24, 2025, will be one you'll never forget. The New Moon in Leo marks a change that starts today with energy that lasts up to three months, but it's just a small ripple in a future tsunami that will bring lasting luck and abundance.

The Leo New Moon starts a new lunar cycle, but since Pluto and Saturn are involved and they are happening in your house of income, it also reveals your fate while foreshadowing future events to come, as the lunar eclipses will take place in Leo and Aquarius (not that far away, in fact!). They will start in 2026, so whatever you see happening over the next three months, prepare yourself. It's a sign of prosperous outcomes, but you have to do the work because Saturn makes you work hard for the things you desire. Wealth, when handled well, requires maturity and discipline.

Since Saturn is in Aries, you will be working oh, so very hard in your career to restore your reputation if it's tarnished or to prove yourself to others if you have ever come across as lackluster or unambitious. But don't worry, the New Moon helps you to feel like this is possible. You're able to dig deep into the core of who you are as a person.

The resources you need, you have them. And if you don't know, don't worry, a New Moon in your house of possessions and property means they will be coming soon, earned by yours truly! It's a great day for you, Cancer. Be sure to circle it on your planner in red with a big dollar sign next to the date!

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, good news is coming to you on July 24, 2025, and it goes a bit beyond the idea of luck or abundance for today. It's lasting abundance for tomorrow, too! The New Moon in Leo creates a powerful energetic trine with Saturn and Pluto. Saturn is your astrological ruler, and it's in Aries, the house that signifies leadership and discipline. This is your jam, Capricorn, so right away you know you've got this going in a big way.

So, when the New Moon begins a lunar cycle, and it simultaneously works with Pluto and Saturn, you sense a need to work with others, particularly people in authority, and your reasons are for personal gain. While this may sound selfish, it's not. These individuals who help you may be family, or they could be people who act as mentors that lovingly tuck you under their wing like a parent does a child out of love. The spirit of change and transformation will ask you to sacrifice many distractions that you know you need to eliminate to reduce outside noise, so you can tap into your inner strength and find the source of courage within.

The type of lasting abundance you create will surprise you, since Pluto often catches a person off guard. Be open to hearing the deep, dark sides of yourself that show vulnerability. They are your source of power for the next three months.

Saturn is about hard work, discipline and patience, and you get what you get after a period of struggle and sacrifice. Consider keeping a journal. These discoveries will prepare you for what's coming in the future when the eclipses happen in your zodiac sign around the end of 2027 -2028. So what you do now builds into your future in a much-fated way. Good!

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, the beautiful New Moon in Leo is so powerful for you, and it helps you attract lasting luck and abundance in a big way today, tomorrow, and perhaps for as long as you need. The New Moon will be working hard against Pluto and Saturn.

Pluto is your planetary ruler, so when this happens, you'll realize things about your home life that you want to change, and that you feel like you have the potential to do so through your career and your professional line of work. If you're in a job that you dislike, you may decide that it's time for a change. You might do something that becomes highly profitable to you over time.

With the New Moon in Leo, paired with the Sun, Pluto, and Saturn, it's essential to take the next three months to reevaluate your life and daily responsibilities, bringing together your career, home, and personal life. Is it working or not?

Are you ready to start something that builds slowly but is worth your time and effort? The gains are in the details right now, and you're about to uncover what those are for long-lasting luck and abundance.

4. Taurus

Taurus, so much to unpack for your astrological sign, but let's just say that July 24, 2025, is only the beginning of a great three months ahead for you. The New Moon in Leo helps you accomplish specific goals by September, and while that sounds great, it won't be easy; hence, the luck and abundance you receive will be long-lasting and feel incredibly fortunate for you.

With Pluto in your house of home and family for the next 20 years, your actions impact your relatives and authority figures deeply. And, because the Sun, New Moon and Pluto are speaking to Saturn in Aries, you may be battling a few things that set your life in a leadership role but among enemies. Still, don't worry. It's nothing you can't handle.

Working hard and keeping your life squeaky clean is the key to attracting luck and abundance, which will start in July and last through the next three years. The good news is that you are ready for it! Saturn is a friend to Venus, the planet that rules you, so even though this day brings a lot of work ahead, you'll not feel alone through it all. In fact, you love a good challenge, and this refining fire can help you feel more like yourself, a beautiful, powerful, and influential Taurean zodiac sign worthy of all the abundance life can offer.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.