6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On June 28, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting powerful luck and abundance on June 28, 2025. Saturday is an Earth Dragon Open Day in Chinese astrology and Open Days are the ones where real doors unlock. You can get what you want today, the real thing. This isn’t about little wins. The Earth Dragon moves big pieces. When something lucky happens for you today, it’s going to be something big that changes your week, your money, and your options.

Advertisement

The Dragon doesn’t show up for games. Today’s good fortune is powerful, not delicate. It comes through bold decisions, real offers, people actually showing up and following through. These six animal signs are stepping into abundance they can hold onto for a long time to come.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your day, dear Dragon, and you’re not here to play small. The door you wanted open is about to unlock in a way you can actually walk through it, not just peek anymore. You’re going to get something solid today that looks like a real offer or access to something exclusive that you didn’t think you were good enough to receive.

You’ve been waiting for a yes that’s worth your energy. On Saturday that yes has weight behind it. It could come from someone changing their mind in your favor or finally seeing what you’ve been offering all along.

You’ll feel it when it lands because it’s going to give you room to move, not just a temporary win. Don’t hesitate when it arrives. The scale of this is bigger than you thought. It's your abundance era arriving! Finally!

Advertisement

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Saturday’s luck isn’t just small progress for you, it’s power. You’ve been holding back and waiting to see if a situation would resolve itself, but today you see the solution clearly. You’ll know exactly who’s still in the picture, what’s actually working, and where your energy pays off.

You’re in position to lock something in that makes your life tangibly better. It could be a payment that lets you cover more than you expected, a job or opportunity that puts you in the lead, or someone who’s been vague finally giving you the attention and confirmation you’ve been waiting on.

Advertisement

Your window is now. What you choose today carries you further than you think. This is not the day to worry. You are being protected and guided so big right now. Enjoy it.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been holding out for more, something (or someone) that actually fits what you want and not what you’ve been settling for. Saturday brings it in. You’re going to see an option open up that wasn’t on the table before. It’s going to feel like someone remembered you, like life circled back to offer you something real.

The door that opens today isn’t a small pivot, it’s a redirection with weight behind it. You might get invited back into something you thought you missed, or an opportunity might come through with actual timelines and numbers attached.

You’ll know it’s right because it gives you forward motion immediately. It’s not a maybe. It’s a move. A lucky one at that!

Advertisement

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

This is your month, Horse, and today’s energy snaps things into place for you. The luck you get today will change your plans in a good way. Your whole life is going to get a major upgrade.

You’ve been doing all the work to keep things moving, but Saturday is where someone else shows up and takes it further. Maybe you finally get the response you’ve been waiting on or you get something that suddenly shifts your whole financial situation in your favor.

Advertisement

The power today is in what locks in. The doors that open for you now will not close on you later. This isn’t temporary luck and abundance, this is the right thing that's destined exactly for you.

5. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been wondering when you’ll stop waiting for the other shoe to drop. Saturday answers that. Something comes through that settles it. Maybe a payment arrives, a slot opens, or a person you’ve been on the fence about finally comes through in a way that you appreciate.

You don’t have to fight for this win today. It’s coming toward you because you’ve already positioned yourself for it. You’ve been doing the right things even when no one noticed and Saturday is when the universe rewards you powerfully.

Your move today is simple, be ready to receive it. The weight you’ve been carrying is getting lighter. The solution is real. Breathe a sigh of relief. Hard times are finally over.

Advertisement

6. Goat

Design: YourTango

Saturday delivers something you didn’t think was going to happen this fast. You might have been pacing yourself, expecting to have to wait longer, but what you’ve been asking for is coming in now.

Someone may show up with a better offer, a new timeline, or easy access to what you thought was out of reach. You don’t have to prove anything to keep this. It’s yours.

Advertisement

You’re going to notice how different this feels from the almost-wins you’ve had before. This one has weight. You can count on it. And the relief you feel today? That’s the whole point.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.