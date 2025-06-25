6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On June 27, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on June 27, 2025. Friday is a Fire Rabbit Receive Day, and in Chinese astrology Receive Days are when the good stuff can finally land.

You don’t have to chase it, push for it, or convince anyone to give it to you. Today’s luck shows up in things that actually come through. Prepare for payments to arrive, plans getting locked in, and some big conversations turning in your favor. The Fire Rabbit’s energy is soft and fast, it moves toward what’s warm, honest, and real.

The people who win today are the ones who’ve been open to growth, who keep showing up even when it's frustrating, and who are ready to receive without worrying about the details of how. These lucky animal signs are set up to get actual good fortune today that makes life easier, lighter, and way more fun to wake up to.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

This is your month, Horse, and Friday’s Receive Day energy shows up for you in a way that feels like life finally meeting you halfway. You’ve been doing a lot on your own. Today, you find out you don’t have to anymore.

You might get a yes you stopped chasing, a last-minute invite that makes you feel like part of the group again, or something small like a refund, freebie, or perfectly timed favor that makes your whole day better.

The person who’s supposed to support you today is already thinking about you. You won’t need to ask twice.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

You’ve been overextending yourself lately and doing far more than you should just to keep things moving. Friday gives you a chance to step back and let someone else pick up the slack.

Your luck comes in when you let things arrive instead of overworking for them. You might get offered an easier option, find out you don’t actually have to do the thing you were dreading, or realize someone’s been working behind the scenes to help you out.

You’re going to notice how much lighter you feel when you stop forcing everything. The thing that shows up today comes to you because you finally let it. Honestly. That's all it takes. Step back and watch.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Today finally brings something in that makes your life easier not harder. You might get an offer you actually want or a chance to get out of something you were secretly hoping would fall through.

You’ve been putting in the work and showing up even when it felt like no one noticed. Today’s Receive Day energy brings something back to you. I am predicting money, maybe a favor, or even just a clear next step that’s better than what you thought you had to settle for.

It’s going to feel like a door opening that you don’t have to push. That’s how you’ll know it’s the one. Get excited. It's all happening.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Today is your day, Rabbit. Something you’ve been waiting for finally moves toward you. You don’t have to beg for it. You don’t have to circle back again. It just falls into place.

This could be a payment arriving right when you needed it, someone following through exactly when you thought they were going to flake, or plans getting confirmed after you almost gave up. It’s going to feel like real-time relief.

You’ll know it’s right because it’s easy. You’re not fighting for scraps today. You’re getting the whole thing. The universe is working in your favor today and it's beautiful to see. Congratulations.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

You’ve been sitting in limbo with something, but fret not! Friday brings the green light. The message comes through, the schedule lines up, or the person you’ve been waiting on is finally ready to do the thing.

Your win today is in the moment when you realize you don’t have to wait anymore. There’s no more deciding. You can go now. And you don’t have to wonder if it’s too soon because it’s exactly on time.

You’ve been ready for this specific good fortune to come in for awhile now. Your only job is to say yes when it lands. And it's landing alright! Lucky you.

6. Rat

Design: YourTango

You’ve been carrying a stress you thought you’d have to hold onto longer, but Friday’s Receive Day brings a shortcut you didn’t see coming. Something gets solved faster, someone offers help without you asking, or a yes shows up where you were bracing for a no.

You’re going to feel the relief in your whole body. Your chest relaxes. You don’t need to brace anymore.

Your win today isn’t about scrambling to grab the first thing. It’s about holding still long enough for the right thing to arrive. It's coming, Rat. Today's the day.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.