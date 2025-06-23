5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Abundance All Week, Starting June 23

Five Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial abundance the week of June 23 - 29, 2025 play their cards right, getting what they want from life despite it being a more challenging week. The week starts on June 23 with an Initiate Day. This is the day to start any projects that require financial investment. It's time to ask for a raise and begin planting seeds. Whether you need to save money or start a budget, whatever you do, make it about your income-earning potential.

Advertisement

But don't think that this is all you need to do. Tuesday and Wednesday may feel like you're taking a step back. You might think you've made a huge mistake, but life often tests your readiness. So be careful not to lose sight of your goals. Instead, double down on your efforts.

The good news is that the rest of the week is expected to be relatively smooth sailing. You will get rewards on Thursday, and you will receive something good on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are days to relax and enjoy your life. Now, let's see what this means for Pig, Rat, Ox, Dragon and Snake, the five Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial abundance the week of June 23 - 29, 2025:

Advertisement

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you are attracting financial success through a brilliant idea you have about the future. You may come up with a new way to do a particular job or create your own shortcut that saves you time and money. On Monday, June 23, 2025, a Gui Hai Water Pig Initiate Day can be auspicious for you, so listen to your inner voice and make time to reflect on the future.

This is the week to be open to the possibilities and keep both your eyes and ears open. A closed mind can be costly — don't let your mind be shut so tight that ideas evade you. Sometimes the craziest thought is a real winner!

Advertisement

This week, release your fear of failure and try something new, such as asking for help or seeking advice. See who in your social network may be able to give you tips or ideas.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, you attract financial abundance this week via a choice you need to make. Choices often take you down paths of success (or ruin), so consider what decisions you've made in the recent past that have cost you money. If you have regrets, try to find a way to reverse them. If you have entered a contract or agreement that you wish you hadn't, look for the loophole. This is why Tuesday, June 24, a Jia Zi 甲 子 Wood Rat Destruction Day is beneficial for you. It helps you to remove barriers that block your financial abundance.

If you have a relationship or partnership that isn't working the way you think it should, renegotiate the deal or talk through a new arrangement. There's wisdom available to you before the weekend comes, through open dialogue with others. So, don't be afraid to talk and share your thoughts with others.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, a small win is still a win. This week, engaging in playful activities is a great way to attract financial abundance. You might dabble with small things, such as making a money tree or writing an amount you want to attract on a bay leaf and placing it in your wallet. The other part of this playful energy is toying with the idea that people are opportunities in disguise. You never know who you are meeting or speaking to when talking to a stranger. So be considerate and curious.

Ask good questions. Find ways to explore what life is like for that person. You never know if they have an opportunity or offer that you could help with. On June 25, things can change quickly. An adverse event can lead to a positive one. Be optimistic on Wednesday, a Yi Chou Wood Ox Danger Day, even if this is a tough day for you. Being open and receptive, while also being friendly and approachable, can open doors to new opportunities in business, work, and beyond this week.

4. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, your disciplined mind and inner power are what help you attract financial abundance this week. Don't underestimate the power of disciplined action. If you tend to spend a bit more than you should on impulse buys online or in everyday life, putting a stop to that can instantly make you feel wealthier and much more in control of your budget.

Starting on Tuesday, June 24, a Jia Zi Wood Rat Destruction Day, eliminate excessive and harmful spending. Small cutbacks are a great place to start. This week, what you should focus on isn't big wins, but small changes that add up to significant amounts over time. Review your daily habits. What do you do that sabotages your financial growth? Work on those areas of your life. Look online for resources to help you sort through things that you may not think about.

Advertisement

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, a pure mind will help you attract abundance this week. When you don't allow yourself to think negative thoughts about your prospects, it opens doors of opportunity for you. On Saturday, June 28, 2025, a Wu Chen Earth Dragon Open Day, doors open for you, and it's crucial to see this as a good thing. You may be afraid that too much of a good thing is bad. Sometimes it is, and other times it is not.

You will want to view the world through the lens of possibility and shift away from a scarcity mindset to one of abundance. You will want to believe that people are genuine when they claim to want to help you. View your needs and wants through a lens of clarity. Instead of focusing on how to accumulate wealth, consider the quality of your life and how you might want to enhance it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.