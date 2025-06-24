4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On June 25, 2025

On June 25, 2025, there’s a New Moon in Cancer helping four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck. New Moons are all about fresh starts and setting intentions, and this one feels extra personal. This New Moon is building on everything we’ve processed over the past few months. Now, it’s time to nurture what feels right deep down in your soul.

This New Moon invites us to discover abundance by tuning into our inner voice. Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn zodiac signs will prioritize emotions and set intentions grounded in care and truth. And this lunation isn’t working alone. With the Moon conjunct the Sun and Jupiter in Cancer, this new beginning is lucky and full of potential. Four lucky zodiac sign find themselves attracting abundance on Wednesday that’s magically nurturing and beautifully expansive.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, today’s New Moon in Cancer helps you attract abundance by strengthening your emotional energy. This horoscope ignites your raw instincts to take initiative where it matters most — your home and family, including emotional foundation. You are initiating a powerful reset by boldly claiming space that fuels your unstoppable Aries fire.

You’re charging ahead to strengthen your support systems and taking action to protect your need for rest after a busy day. You might be racing against the clock to design a space that reflects your inner drive. Today, release the emotional baggage that holds you back from attracting abundance and prioritizing your own needs. The June 25 New Moon encourages you to establish a solid foundation that supports your passions.

So, what makes you feel emotionally strong? Who or what fires you up with a sense of belonging or helps you to feel seen, heard and loved? Today’s New Moon in Cancer is helping you create this foundation that attracts abundance in a space and with people who truly uplift you.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, today’s New Moon in your zodiac sign helps you attract abundance through personal growth. Your June 25 horoscope feels like coming home to yourself. It’s your Moon, so the energy is deeply personal.

Today marks the day that you finally get to step into the version of yourself you’ve been quietly cultivating behind the scenes. Over the past several months, you’ve been on a journey of living and learning that has sparked deep reflections of all that you are and who you truly want to be. Whether through something you’ve been studying or simply the way life has unfolded, your perspective on what truly matters and how you show up in the world because of it has evolved.

The path you are on no longer aligns with who you are, and you’ve been working hard to nurture a life that feels more true to your soul. You may need to release an identity or way of life that no longer feels safe. You’ve had to sit with the emotional weight of it all and slowly begin rebuilding a life that feels more true to your heart.

Through this emotional and intellectual evolution, you’ve created a new foundation that supports an emotionally aligned version of yourself. Now, under this New Moon, you’re ready to embody that growth. You’re stepping forward in a way that reflects everything you’ve learned and allows you to live more fully in your truth. You’re entering a new chapter and embracing who you’ve become during this lunation. It helps you shape a future that honors your journey to abundance.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you attract abundance through the type of work you do. The New Moon in Cancer on June 25 is asking you to recalibrate how you’re building your career and legacy. Have you been filling roles to please others or fit into a polished mold, only to realize they don’t truly value your perspective? Today's horoscope reveals that you’re weighing your options and ready to pursue a path that celebrates your gifts.

With this lunar reset, you’re being called to redefine what success means when it’s rooted in emotional fulfillment. Since you are ruled by Venus and symbolized by the scales, you're being called to rethink success, not through appearances but by how closely abundance aligns with your inner sense of equilibrium.

Today, your life can go in any direction you'd like it to go. The scales are tipping in your favor now. Let this New Moon be your anchor and restore your center. It reminds you that true abundance flows when every part of your life feels artfully in balance.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, during the June 25 New Moon in Cancer, you attract abundance through your relationships. You’re ready to root into and nurture a relationship that feels secure and emotionally fulfilling, creating abundance. Cap, you’ve been putting in the work to let your guard down and release the more conservative side of your nature to embrace something much more mushy and heartfelt. You’ve been intentionally pouring into relationships that make you feel loved, and now all that effort is starting to pay off! We know it hasn’t always been easy to soften, but the walls you’ve dismantled are making space for real intimacy.

And today's horoscope marks a turning point for you. With the foundation already in place, this New Moon in Cancer reflects the emotional care you’ve been craving. Today’s lunation is a sign that it’s time for you to root into relationships that nurture you in return. You deserve love that holds you, too, and today, this is where abundance finds you. Love hasn’t always come easily to you, but you deserve to be cared for, too. Let this be your moment to receive the kind of connection that nourishes you, because even the strongest need a soft place to land.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.