6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On June 25, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on June 25, 2025. Wednesday is a Wood Ox Danger Day and in Chinese astrology Danger Days aren’t always bad news, they’re actually alert days. They help you see what’s really going on so you can sidestep the trouble and position yourself for something better.

The Wood element brings growth that happens when you pivot quickly, trust your gut, and choose what actually feels safe and solid.

Advertisement

The Ox’s grounded, careful energy combines with the Water Horse month’s momentum to create a Wednesday where the wins go to the people who aren’t afraid to shift gears when something feels off. These six animal signs are the most likely to catch the lucky breaks that come when you protect your peace and work smart, not hard.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your emotional intelligence sharp today, Goat. You might sense something isn’t sitting right and the second you trust that, things line up better for you. You don’t have to fix the whole situation. You just have to stay honest about what’s actually worth your energy.

You may step back from something, cancel something, or change direction midstream and, honestly, that’s what brings in the luck. A door you thought you missed could swing back open because you didn’t rush through the wrong one.

Watch for an unexpected conversation today that suddenly everything you've been confused about make more sense or a moment where you realize you already know the next best move. That's your good fortune coming in, and it's here to stay for awhile.

Advertisement

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

This is your animal sign's day, Ox, and this Danger Day is actually working in your favor. Something comes to you today that helps you avoid a mistake, step out of the wrong plan, or back away from a dynamic that’s more trouble than it’s worth.

You may spot something others miss like a hidden detail, a telling shift in someone's tone or a small but important timing change, and it gives you the upper hand. You don’t have to rush. Your luck shows up when you stay steady and make the move that keeps you out of the storm.

Advertisement

There’s also a big win today around something simple, like a person showing up when they said they would or a plan coming together exactly when you stop overthinking it. These things may seem small but it's your uncanny luck showing up and it will feel good to have win after win after win.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your good fortune today shows up in what doesn’t happen. You might dodge a misunderstanding, avoid a mistake, or pull out of something just in time. Trust when your body says no even if your mind is still trying to reason through it.

I see a subtle win here around hitting pause on sending something, holding back from oversharing, or saying no to a plan that doesn’t feel as solid as it should. By the end of the day you’ll realize you protected your peace and opened up space for something way more perfect for you.

You’re also catching on faster to people’s intentions. You might see through something that used to confuse you and that very intuitive awareness of others and their motives is where your luck lives today.

Advertisement

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Your animal sign is tied to the year so every pivot counts right now. Wednesday’s energy helps you step around what’s not meant for you and spot the real opportunity. Something you would’ve settled for a few months ago suddenly feels beneath you and that’s your signal to keep going.

There’s good fortune in trusting the tension. If something feels off, it probably is. You might get lucky by turning something down, changing your mind, or realizing the path you were chasing isn’t the one that’s actually destined for you.

Advertisement

Your luck lands when you stop chasing abundance and let it meet you instead. A cancellation or delay might be the thing that actually saves you today and ushers in your good fortune. Finally! It's here!

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today gives you one of those moments where you almost go with the easy option but something holds you back and that’s what changes everything. Your fast-moving instincts keep you one step ahead, especially if you let yourself change course without guilt.

There’s a chance to adjust something quickly like a time, a route, or a plan, and it ends up saving you hassle or getting you somewhere exactly on time. Your good fortune comes from trusting that pause you feel when something isn’t sitting right.

There’s also potential for a conversation to go your way today especially when you speak up about what you need instead of pushing through for politeness.

Advertisement

6. Horse

Design: YourTango

This is your month, Horse, and Wednesday’s Danger Day energy sharpens your timing. You might catch a mistake before it snowballs or realize you’re not actually as behind as you thought. The win here is in your ability to change plans without creating chaos for yourself or others.

You may find yourself rerouting, moving appointments, or suddenly realizing there’s a simpler way to get what you need. The faster you pivot, the smoother things go.

Advertisement

The good fortune today is about being smart enough to notice what’s not working before you get pulled into it. The major relief that comes after a close call is where your luck and abundance find you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.