What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 14, Per A Tarot Reader

On June 14, 2025, the day's tarot horoscope reveals what each zodiac sign needs to know about the Moon entering Aquarius, the zodiac sign that rules both astrology and The Star tarot card. The Star reminds us that we have a responsibility to ourselves and others.

What experiences have freed you? What do you think others need to hear that is encouraging and thoughtful? Let's see what the cards have in store for each zodiac sign starting today.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about June 14, 2025, per a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Let go of your burdens, Aries. You love to work hard, and you are often the first to jump in and volunteer to help others when you see a need. However, this can lead to feelings of burnout and fatigue. Today, that changes.

On June 14, the Ten of Wands, reversed, is a tarot card of freedom that symbolizes a change where you remove things that weigh you down and feel freer, lighter even.

Today's message is to do what you can, and what feels like too much, allow someone else to handle it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, open your eyes. On June 14, 2025, you could get caught up in the illusions of life that promise you pretty things but always seem to fail to deliver. The Seven of Cups is about looking at the world with clarity.

Have you been trying hard to see the good in a challenging situation that seems never to improve? Have you been putting on rose colored glasses when you ought to be taking them off?

Today, don't mislead yourself into believing what isn't true. Instead, face the truth and embrace it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, what do you need to feel completely satisfied with your work? What do you think will give you a sense of wholeness? The World tarot card is a symbol of success and accomplishment after a long period of hard work and diligence.

This could be you starting on June 14, Gemini. Complete the things you know will improve your life. Don't put them off until later; be purposeful now so you can enjoy what you want to have in your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Cancer, there's a quiet beauty to harmony and living a balanced life, where you do things at the right time and focus on flow starting on June 14.

The Temperance tarot card can teach you how to want a moderate lifestyle, where you don't try to have more than you need. Instead, you are determined to live within your means and only have the things that bring you joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, starting on June 14, you're on your way to becoming a leader. Hold yourself accountable, and when you do, it builds trust. If you prefer to be a leader, then don't wait for others to tell you what they think you can do to improve.

Instead, take a daily inventory where you evaluate your strengths and weaknesses. The more you see yourself as you are, the more likely you will be to be fair to others. You'll understand what they are going through, and people will view you as someone they can follow and believe in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, what have you been thinking about letting go so you can enjoy your relationship a bit more? There can be inhibitors to your schedule that make it tough for you to have fun when you are free because you're worried or your mind wanders off elsewhere.

On June 14, the Hanged Man tarot encourages you to contemplate your goals. What can bring you closer to someone you love? What do you feel will be the one thing that you do less each day that will help you to create a stronger relationship?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Libra, you don't have to end a friendship when you discover things you dislike in a person. Instead, you can choose other ways to communicate your feelings while creating a safe distance.

Death can mean distance with time. Both can transform a relationship because each of you will have the opportunity to reflect.

Starting on June 14, you'll miss each other, and instead of wondering how the other person can change, you begin to ask what it is that you can change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Scorpio, your zodiac sign has a reputation for being a secret keeper. So when you disconnect from someone, there's a good chance that they will know you are holding back and bottling up emotions inside.

You may find it challenging to avoid sending subtle signals during times when you withdraw on June 14, 2025. Instead of repressing a truth, the High Priestess, tarot card, reversed, invites you to reveal it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Sagittarius, you are a fire sign and with that energy comes big, bold and forward momentum.

Today's Knight of Swords is a warning as much as it is an acknowledgement of who you are and what you want to become. It's a reminder to control your words when you are speaking with passion.

On June 14, you may be inclined to say something and, in that haste, later regret your decision.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, do you know someone who seems to lack focus or act less mature than you would like? Today's message from Page of Pentacles, reversed, is to give support when you can and lead by example.

On June 14, a friend or colleague may need your help in learning how to manage a particular aspect of their life. In other words, you could be making a positive impact by being a good friend who is kind and helpful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Aquarius, on June 14, you may be confronted with feelings of self-doubt. While this may sometimes be perceived as a weakness, it could be a strength signal for you today.

Where you sense areas of your life that feel uncertain, you know where to focus time and attention. Being an influential person doesn't mean ignoring your weaknesses. Instead, it means acknowledging them and learning how to address them when they arise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Pisces, your heart always tells you the truth, but sometimes you aren't listening.

Today's Seven of Swords, reversed, is a signal to pay close attention to the things you feel inside when you are around certain people or situations.

Each emotion is there to help you see the light. Do you prefer to ignore it? Ask yourself why on June 14.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.