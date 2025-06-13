4 Zodiac Signs Get The Answers They're Looking For During The Aquarius Moon On June 14

On June 14, 2025, four zodiac signs get the answers they're looking for during the Aquarius Moon. This transit feels like it's literally nudging us to do something, and on this day, June 14, we are not going to want to look away.

The signs are clear, and while what we feel may not seem logical, it doesn't matter. We are following our hearts on this day, and for Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, and Capricorn, this transit brings major insight. The universe has our attention now, and it's up to us to pay attention and get the memo.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If answers are what you've been craving, then answers are what you will receive during the Aquarius Moon, Taurus. You might feel social on this day, and this may lead to you engaging with other people. That's where you'll start to see some of those answers come to light.

You're not looking for meaning, but you can't help but pick up on the universal signs that tell you there's more to that one thing that perplexes you than simple reasoning. This day offers deep insight, and you are now ready to take it all in.

Stay curious and continue with this search. One thing leads to the next during the Aquarius Moon, and all of it sparks your imagination. The universe is telling you that adventure is found when you stay open.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The universe is your buddy on this day, Gemini. You seem to find exactly what you've been looking for, and it all appears to you out of nowhere. This is how the mysterious Aquarius Moon works; it shows you that the impossible is sometimes possible.

You'll come to notice during this day, June 14, that it's not a terrible idea to just trust your instincts and go where they take you, even if you've never been there before.

Basically, during this transit, you get the nerve to do things you haven't experienced before. That's the universe's way of telling you to take a chance. All of this serves to make you braver and more fun to be around.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

During the Aquarius Moon, you are on fire when it comes to gut feelings and the whole intuition thing. All the stuff that makes you a true Cancer comes alive, and you'll feel as if you have a direct line to the center of the universe itself.

Because you are so tapped into this energy, you'll pick up on this one idea: try and detach from something that usurps too much of your energy. Because you're empathetic in that way, you may discover that yes, indeed, you are being drained.

You need to know that if you pick up on this as strongly as you do, then it's time to give yourself a break. You need your energy for better things, so trust your gut when it tells you to back away from the kind of stuff that depletes you.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On June 14, the Aquarius Moon will help you focus on what matters most to you, and it will also reveal what bothers you, as well. This is the universe telling you that you've lost track of something you used to love, and that it might be time to get it back.

This is actually a very cool wake-up call for you, Capricorn. You get to utilize that good Aquarius Moon energy to your benefit. When you recognize what you've been missing, as you will on this day, you'll immediately change course.

The universe is here to kick you back on track, and by doing so, you're able to get back in touch with what you love doing. It's not done for you; you still have a lot of joy to experience. That's nice to know!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.