What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 11, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On June 11, 2025, we have a Full Moon in Sagittarius influencing our daily tarot horoscope. Wednesday is all about letting go to make room for something new. Sagittarius is associated with the Temperance tarot card, a symbol of patience and endurance. When you think about patience, do you feel like it's something you need to work on?

On days when we have a Full Moon, it's good to think about what you need to let go of and what you're ready to work on to self-improve. Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology, beginning on Wednesday.

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 11, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Aries, is there something that you'd like to accomplish this week? The Seven of Cups, reversed, invites you to explore the feeling of unfulfillment that knocks on your heart when you are ready to explore new adventures.

What areas of your life do you feel could use a boost of growth? What is it that you think is your untapped potential?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Taurus, everyone has a past, and there comes a time when you have to decide how much of yours you'll allow to influence your future.

Today's Fool tarot card message is to release what you don't want to hold onto and create new memories.

Starting on June 11, you can rush ahead and start a beginning that you're proud of, especially if there are regrets you want to forget.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Gemini, love is knocking at your heart's door. When it calls, will you answer or say no?

It may be hard to let your guard down and trust that this time your partnership could be better. How will you know if you don't try?

Whether you're a new partner or someone you've been with for a while, hitting the reset button on romance can only be a good thing on June 11.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Cancer, are there times when you use denial to avoid hard truths that you prefer not to address? The Judgement, reversed tarot card asks you to prevent stymying your growth by ignoring problems.

Change can be painful, but facing the truth helps you grow stronger every time. On June 11, be brave and do the right thing, even if you have to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Leo, people often think a job or responsibility is easier than it really is. You may be juggling a lot of work right now, and it can feel like no one truly knows how much it takes to get the job done.

External validation can be beneficial, but if you do what you love, it's only as necessary as you make it. You're motivated by an internal force, not the praise of others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Virgo, you're going through some changes, and on June 11, the transition may take a new direction.

It can be unsettling when your life takes a direction you had no plans for. However, be adaptable. View each surprise as an appointment with fate.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, who are you living for? You may be motivated and driven to achieve great goals for love, and that's wonderful. However, deep fulfillment and a sense of accomplishment come from your inner desire.

What you create is connected to who you are. On June 11, don't let others define what that means for you. View your work through the eyes of your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Scorpio, good habits, like negative ones, are safe places at times because they provide you with a sense of comfort that you feel you need. On June 11, The Devil tarot card invites you to redefine what makes you feel whole and secure.

Think about what provides you comfort when you're tired and lonely. Who do you need to lean on when you want someone to love?

Consider the choices you make each day. Are they healthy? Do they help make you a better person?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sagittarius, it's hard to imagine a time when logic doesn't serve you in the way that you think it should. On June 11, you may want facts and things that you can hold in your hand to prove that you are right in making a type of decision.

However, the Moon tarot advises you to distrust things just because they appear a certain way. Instead, believe in what your heart says. There is still more you need to know, and the way may seem unclear at the moment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, your feelings are intense today. Emotions can lead to overwhelm if you focus only on them and not on other things.

Starting on June 11, make room for your feelings, but stay busy. Enjoy your friendships. Be fully present in the moment. Don't worry so much. Emotions can lend themselves to wisdom with time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, are you doing everything you can for the people you love? You may enjoy the feeling of being needed and wanted, and you might not know that you are also doing less for yourself until later in the day.

On June 11, be present in the moment. Get in tune with your body and listen to the signals that indicate it's time to take a break and give yourself some much-needed attention.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Pisces, it's wonderful that people feel like they can say almost anything they need to around you. However, today, someone may share their thoughts and cause you to feel unsure of what to think.

It's OK not to have an answer. The Five of Wands is a sign that you can also disagree without hurting feelings. Open communication is a two-way street, and your opinion matters as much as anyone's.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.