4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Big Sign From The Universe During The Full Moon On June 11

On June 11, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a big sign from the universe. This Full Moon radiates truth, vision, and when in Sagittarius, it's a wonder to behold. This is when many of us feel that call to our higher purpose. We seek knowledge and truth, and we believe in the power of kindness.

For Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn, this Full Moon is like a beacon of hope, or a lighthouse in the middle of the dark that symbolizes potential. We don't feel afraid anymore. In fact, we want to act on our hope and go for the brass ring, so to speak. We're leaving doubt behind as it's only wasted our precious time. The Full Moon shines a light on our potential, and we are ready to accept that we are, indeed, stars.

1. Leo

June 11 brings you an answer to a longstanding question. During the Full Moon, you will see that not only is it OK to keep hope alive, but that by doing so, you actually create your own reality.

This Sagittarius Full Moon comes right at the perfect moment and opens up the gates to imagination for you, Leo. This means that you'll be hit with a sudden wave of super-optimism, and that certainly goes a long, long way.

During this lunar transit, you feel like it's OK to start taking yourself more seriously. What you believe in has value, and it's worth taking a chance on, and you do. You just pour your heart into whatever you're doing, and you see the kind of results you counted on.

2. Virgo

The Full Moon in Sagittarius pulls you out of your head and back into reality, Virgo. While you spend a lot of time wondering about what the future has in store for you, you rarely take the chance and actually experience it.

This is due to a long-ingrained fear, and it's absolutely something you'll be getting over on June 11. You may feel the urge to wonder why you should even bother when it comes to staying stuck. This Sagittarius Moon has you feeling confident and willing to take on challenges.

The message here is this: not everything needs fixing. Some things just need believing in. Take the hint, Virgo. Believe that you don't have to stay inside your head, and that there's much good out there to experience.

3. Sagittarius

This is your Full Moon, and with it comes a message loud enough to shake you to your core. On June 11, you'll find yourself awakening to the part of you that knows it’s time. It's definitely time to stop doubting and start trusting.

If, by chance, you've been waiting for the right moment to act on something you've had in mind, then that Full Moon energy crushes any previous doubts you've had. It really is time to make your move.

You don't like thinking of yourself as hesitant or scared to move forward, but sometimes you don't even recognize when you act that way. On June 11, not only do you see your own negative behavior, but you slay it. Time to reclaim your positivity. It works so well for you.

4. Capricorn

Good ol' practical Capricorn, missing out on things because you always need them to make sense. During the Full Moon in Sagittarius, you're going to see a different side to yourself, as you shake off the doubts and simply toss yourself into all the newness that avails itself to you.

Yes, Cap, it's time for major change, and the universe isn't waiting for you to analyze it and say yes. You will catapult into a new experience, and guess what? You're going to love it.

Now, the only thing that's required of you is to let go of that uptight stance and just accept that it's OK to be wacky. Acting on impulse during this day is going to serve you well, and perhaps, you'll end up with a great adventure. Do it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.