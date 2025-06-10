3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much More Fortunate Era Starting On June 11, 2025

Starting on June 11, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a much more fortunate era. When the Moon trines Mars, we’re no longer stuck feeling and analyzing the things in our lives. Rather, we're making decisions on how to change and rearrange them. For Aries, Cancer, and Libra, this transit sets us on a course of self-discovery.

So much of what takes place during this cosmic moment relates to what we know must happen. As in, we need to concentrate on the good in our lives, while discarding the bad. Mars energy makes for a great teacher, and what happens when we finally learn the lesson? We act on it. We take what we've learned and we progress towards something great. This is how we work with the universe to create a fortunate era of joy, wisdom, and contentment.

1. Aries

When describing you, the word dynamo comes to mind, and wow, does the transit of Moon trine Mars activate that dynamo. June 11 isn't your average, ordinary day, and for you, Aries, it's chock-full of positivity and light.

Not only do you feel clearheaded and strong, but you also feel timely, as if whatever you're going to decide on doing during this day is sheer perfection. You have the talent to become incredibly optimistic, and yes, it is a talent.

This is the kind of stuff that sets you above the rest, because in all seriousness, you DO believe in yourself and THAT's what gets things done. You are the force behind all the good fortune you receive, because you're on the ball and you won't let yourself down.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Mars backs you up with the power of positivity and the drive to rid yourself of all that drags you down, Cancer. This is no ordinary day for you. In fact, with all of the amazing energy that buzzes around you, this day might even go down in your personal history.

You feel inspired, as that Mars energy tends to get everyone up and on the move. You'll see that the decisions you make on June 11 are not only important but effective. Things are changing for you in a good way, and you notice and appreciate it.

This could very well be the start of a new chapter in your life, Cancer, because you're finally able to fully believe in yourself again. You've stopped sweating the small stuff, realizing that you are worth having a happy life.

3. Libra

What's cool about the transit, Moon trine Mars, is that it's not just about feeling the power (as you will be doing, anyway) but about doing something with it. Mars means power, and when trined with the Moon, good things take place.

In your charts, Libra, this is prime season for change and for believing that you are just as entitled to having a great life as the next person. You aren't being singled out for negativity; you are on the universe's list for good fortune.

One of the things that makes the most sense for you on this day, June 11, is the idea of choosing yourself. Don't worry about feeling selfish for doing so; you're not. This is important, and if this kind of attitude sticks, you'll create a brand new and very happy life for yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.