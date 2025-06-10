3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On June 11, 2025

On June 11, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth during the Moon opposite Jupiter. During any opposing transit, we feel a bit of tension, but with Jupiter doing the heavy lifting on this day, that tension works for us. We all know people who claim they work well under pressure, and this may just be the day we get to see that expression come true.

For Taurus, Gemini, and Aquarius, intention meets manifestation. We are able to create something from nothing, like magic. Because we believe, we become. We attract wealth and abundance into our lives because we feel we have it coming, anyway. It's like the two wings of the dove: we intend, therefore the universe meets us halfway, and brings us what we wish for. We accept, and we are humble. It's all good.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Moon opposite Jupiter is the kind of influential transit that helps you figure something very important out in your life. You're a giver, and it might be about time you open your heart and start receiving. And yes, this could also be about your wallet.

Advertisement

You're someone who always ends up taking care of others, and that's because you literally do care, but there are times when it's just too much for you. That's because you're not feeling balanced.

Moon opposite Jupiter reminds you that you need to allow the energy to flow inwards as well, and that you'll deplete yourself if you keep on chugging out all of your own good energy. On June 11, you learn what it's like to not only receive but to attract wealth and security.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Talk about great imagination! You've got that one down pat, Gemini. One of the best things about you is that once something starts stirring up that amazing imagination of yours, you tend to want to manifest it as reality.

That's where Moon opposite Jupiter comes into play for you on this day, June 11. You'll see that you're not just living it all in your mind — you really do have a way with making that dream come true.

You're curious and confident, and that's an outstanding combo. On this day, you'll find that you're able to attract to yourself whatever you want, including love and affection. And who says no to that? No one! You're in.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On June 11, you give yourself the chance to actualize some of the amazing ideas you've kept to yourself for what might feel like years. Moon opposite Jupiter puts the pressure on, but in all the right ways, and you end up making the most out of an old idea.

It just so happens that this old idea is also a lucrative one, and with the influence of Moon opposite Jupiter on this day, you'll see that following through on it really works out for you.

Advertisement

This also gives you the confidence and the inspiration to continue believing in those old, but great ideas of yours. You're a magnet for success during this time, so why not go for it all the way? You've got this, Aquarius!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.