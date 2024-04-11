15 Simple Questions That Will Help You Find Your Life's Mission

Short, insightful prompts to help you weave a vision for your future.
By Moira Hutchison
Last updated on Apr 11, 2024
If you’re lucky, you’ve already discovered many of your passions and get to spend much of your time enjoying things that bring you excitement and joy. However, maybe you’ve not yet connected with activities, skills, and interests that ignite your passion.
It takes time, soul-searching, and some life experience to identify your true passions. These prompts are written to tap into your wants, needs, desires, and fantasies. Have some fun with them and discover what you can add to your life that will fill it with delight.
Here are 15 questions to ask to find your life's mission — not just in work, but also in life.
1. What’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to do?
Consider what would need to happen for you to carry through with this long-sought wish. Make a plan and get started.
2. If I could spend today doing whatever I desire, what would it be?
Let your mind go. It could be something related to your work, your home, or simply a lark.
3. Where do I want to live? What city and what type of residence?
Perhaps you’re already fulfilling this passion, and you live in your true first choice. If not, ponder the possibilities of moving to a place you love.
4. Where would I like to visit?
Perhaps you’re harboring a secret yearning to visit Washington, D.C., or Westminster Abbey. The streets of Hong Kong might be calling or even the Grand Canyon. Can you make it happen?
5. What do I talk about doing but never do it?
In a conversation, you might state something like, "For the last ten years, I’ve wanted to take a cruise to the Caribbean."
6. What are the reasons I don’t go after my dreams?
Explore within yourself why you haven’t pursued the life you want. Can you do something differently to help bring your dreams to life?
7. How will I finish the sentence, "More than anything, before I die, I want to ___________?"
Say it out loud and fill in the blank. Then, figure out a way to accomplish your wish.
8. What are the things in my life I would like to get rid of?
If you discover you don’t love everything about your life, maybe it’s time to do some "housecleaning." Make a list of the ways you’d like your life to change.
9. Which people in my life inspire me and why?
It’s important to know who inspires you so you can spend more time with them. What is it about them that lights you up so much? Decide to take every step to be inspired more often.
10. If I were to make just one radical change in my life right now to make life better, what would it be?
Your answer to this question will open your possibilities. Moving to a bigger city might spice up your life. Getting more education might be a goal, plus you will likely make more money. You’ll be happier if you chase your dreams. Make one change.
11. How do I feel when I put all my effort into accomplishing one of my goals?
Notice these feelings. You’ll no doubt want to experience them more often.
12. How do I feel whenever I achieve a life goal?
Awesome, probably.
Photo: Josep Suria via Shutterstock
13. What’s missing from my life?
Answering this question requires considerable soul-searching.
14. Who are my biggest supporters?
It’s wise to know who will stand behind you and help pursue your passions, no matter what.
15. Who gets in the way of me achieving my goals?
To find your true passions, you might be required to disengage from those who wish to counteract your efforts.
If you take the time to thoroughly ponder each of these questions, you’ll be pleased with what you discover about yourself. Your true passions are inside you, just waiting to be let loose to bring you excitement, joy, and fulfillment.
Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist at Wellness With Moira.