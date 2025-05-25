Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope For May 26, 2025 — Change Has Arrived

Starting in your daily horoscope for May 26, 2025, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts Uranus, and life changes. What happens won’t suddenly make all the comfort and stability you’ve craved feel easy or predictable. But if you can lean into the surprise, you can open yourself to the unexpected changes without losing your footing.

Maybe you’ll glimpse a new kind of freedom, mixing futurism with soul and rewriting the script on what power looks like. See how each zodiac sign's horoscope explores the sudden shifts that shake your foundation today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what if your agency and autonomy weren’t just in charging forward, but in choosing where not to go? You’re being called to anchor your boldest ideas in something sustainable.

You don’t have to do everything the flashy or fast way, things take time to grow slowly, but they grow richer. Invest your energy in what steadies you and what makes you feel like you’re running on creative power.

There is a difference between action and impact, so choose the latter.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re in between the past you’ve outgrown and the future that’s been inching closer.

You’re not afraid of depth, but you are sometimes scared of letting go. That’s what May 26 challenges you with: releasing something so secret, so buried, that you forgot you were carrying it.

And with that release comes clarity. You’ll feel where you’ve been repeating old patterns like prayers. So, take Monday as a time to release so the new expansion can stick.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, illusions are about to combust as there’s something behind the curtain that wants your full attention. You have a dream or intuition that doesn’t quite make sense, but it will, trust me.

Give yourself space to feel the intangible today. You don’t always have to be "on" performing clarity or understanding. The biggest breakthroughs happen in the dark, in the silent places you usually rush past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, intimacy can be born in unlikely places, in group chats, in shared glances, in the echo of someone saying, “I see you.”

That’s the kind of magic May 26 is bringing. You’re being offered mirrors in the form of friends and soul companions who remind you of the future you want, not just the past you’ve survived.

Your softness is not a burden, and your dreams are not too much. You just needed the right people to water them with you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there’s a light returning to your life, but you don’t have to perform it just needs your unique leadership. And not the kind of leadership that demands applause, but the kind that calls others forward just by being who you are.

You may be asked to step into a bigger role today that feels thrilling and terrifying. Trust that you’re ready. You’ve been preparing for this without knowing it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have to believe that the knowledge you’ve gathered is worthy of being shared, not just stored in your knowledge bank.

As a Virgo, you’re typically always studying or learning something new, and an opportunity could arise today where you’re in the position to speak what you know and receive acclaim for it. This is the next chapter.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as much as you like to maintain a level of harmony and peace, stability can only come when you reorder things internally to get back to the center and this isn’t always a peaceful task.

That’s the message coming through for you now. Something deep is shifting in the way you relate to what you’ve inherited. Whether money, love, shame, or power.

And you’re being asked to make a decision: do you repeat the patterns, or rewrite the script? The truth is, you’ve always had the pen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when did you start confusing self-protection with isolation? You’ve done an incredible job surviving, but there’s more to life than that. And, you know that because as a sign that is connected to life, death, and rebirth, you know that in the in between there is magic, even euphoria if you let it change you.

But on May 26, you don’t have to brace yourself. Ask for help, and trust me, it will find you.

Because when you stop trying to do it all alone, you might find that the next version of you begins to bloom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagitraius, can you devote yourself to something bigger on Monday? And, when I say bigger, I just mean outside of your immediate short-term gratification desires. What habits need love?

What patterns need purpose? Look at it as conscious tending. Imagine your future self, wild and wise and full of joy. What would they thank you for doing today? Start there. You can have both: the fire and the focus.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Play is not the opposite of work, Capricorn. Both are needed to make some magic.

Don’t focus so much on structure that it leaves the space in the middle empty and dry, because this isn’t sustainable. Send a love letter to your inner child, your inner artist, your inner romantic.

Let something unexpected sweep you off your feet. Flirt with the muse. Try the idea you’ve been afraid of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve built something sacred, even if no one else sees it yet. Be proud of yourself for not shunning the shift happening in the base of your life. Come back to the spaces that made you, not to stay, but to say thank you and move forward.

You may feel a pull toward your roots, family, and home. Honor it, but don’t forget you are allowed to redefine what home means.

You are allowed to choose what nurtures you now. Safety isn’t stagnation, it’s the launchpad.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’re not one for superficial conversations, and on May 26, you can bet on having interactions that actually feel valuable and productive.

Especially in the sense that they build you up, whether it’s your self-esteem, identity or advice that can support you to expand your vision that can have real roots.

Ask for guidance from someone you trust. They could gift you a gem that could stay with you for a long time.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.