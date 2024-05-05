6 Signs You Have Major Karmic Healing Coming Your Way

Becoming the best version of ourselves requires clearing karmic lessons while we deepen our soul connections

Written on May 05, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Cleared Karmic lessons, soul contract LesiChkalll27 | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Becoming the best version of ourselves requires clearing karmic lessons while we deepen our soul connections with the people who matter the most in our lives. Changing our perspective to let go of what we have normalized allows us to see different possibilities, make clearer choices, and have healthy, loving ways of being.

Spiritual growth and karmic healing call for courage and faith to connect with our spiritual path and how it entwines with other souls.

Advertisement

RELATED: What Is Spiritual Expansion? How Expanding Your Spirit Focuses Your Life's Purpose

Here are signs you have some big karmic lessons coming your way.

1. You find ease in a relationship that has held pain and frustration

This can be with one person or multiple people with similar behaviors. Think about a theme that runs through your relationships. These themes help you break through painful patterns. As one area of your relationship shifts or begins to heal, another area calls for attention. You recognize healing on many levels within one relationship.

2. You experience spiritual growth and healing because of a relationship.

You find a potential opportunity for both people to expand. Where have you had spiritual growth? Who was by your side? Maybe it was an Angel or guide; we have contracts with them also.

Advertisement
@mamapapabennett A couple that heals together, builds together…or however that saying goes 💕 #TurboTaxAlphorn #SchickAsks #blacklove #healingjourney #spiritualtiktok #marriage ♬ original sound - Destiny & Devonte Bennett

RELATED: 8 Tiny Practices That Lead To An Incredible Spiritual Transformation

3. Your relationships are entwined with huge changes

It might feel like you are moving mountains, but your relationships can help shift the energy of deep-seated thoughts, beliefs, and patterns and allow healing to occur. What area in your life has had huge changes? What relationships are entwined with this part of your world?

4. You notice generational healing

Some relationships offer far-reaching effects. Generational healing is not one person healing, but many people are touched. In this relationship, it is possible to experience gratitude for the journey. What relationship has helped you discover the best version of yourself?

Advertisement

5. You find relationships with peace, regardless of the other person’s mindset

Finding the peace even within tumultuous relationships indicates you have shifted to a higher vibration in your personal growth. As you begin to heal your relationships, life’s distractions fall away, and you live a heart-centered life.

RELATED: 7 Signs The 'Funny Feeling' You Had Was Actually A Vibrational Shift

6. You have an inner knowing and courage

Your knowledge and courage to stay on the path transform your relationships and life.

Advertisement

When we can find a way to sift through the heaviness that emotional labor cab bring and lower the vibrations within a relationship, all else falls away. 

Faith and courage help transform life and bring a deeper connection with those we love. The deepening connections will enhance our ability to recognize the big karmic lessons we have lived and to clear the way for more interconnected relational knowledge to come our way.

Related Stories From YourTango:
7 Spiritual Laws Silently Governing Your Life Outcome
7 Underrated Pieces Of Life Advice Most People Ignore
12 Tiny Hacks To Live A Truly Fearless Life

RELATED: 8 Signs You're Finally Honoring Your Life's Purpose

Advertisement

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive

This article was originally published at https://pollywirum.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.