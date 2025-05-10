5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On May 11, 2025

Five zodiac signs will experience very good horoscopes on May 11, 2025. It's the instability of the fastest-moving planet in our solar system that contributes to the reason why. Yesterday, Mercury entered Taurus, and when the planet of speed goes through the terrain of Earth, it slows us down with its stable and fortified energy.

Today, we feel like we are the ones in control. Our minds aren't distracted; we think clearly. Since Taurus rules wealth, finance, food, and topics, we make great decisions related to money. We feel good about what's to come in the next few weeks, and today marks the first day of great things for five zodiac signs.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on May 11, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, it's your turn. Even though Mercury does not rule you, you benefit when it's in Taurus because Taurus is your second house of money and exalted there. Mercury is about paper, technology, communication, and all the things involved with sharing from the communal pot.

So what you put in, you get out. What you don't do, you don't get. What you share, you get back to you, not necessarily in what you gave, but what you need.

So, today will be a great day for you because you see the light. An entitlement attitude won't work here, Aries, and that is fine with you. You know what you must do to get what you want from life.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

As a phoenix rises from the ashes, you rise, too. Mercury in your sign, at a critical degree, shakes you up so that you're alert. Being wide awake about opportunities available is a huge advantage because people tend to sleep on their chances. That's not you today.

Mercury is in your house of shared resources, and Pluto, the planet of change, also rules the eighth house. Anticipate a radical transformation in some area of your life where you get a benefit.

Someone may decide they don't need something, and it's yours. You will be at the right place at the right time. Anticipate it.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Love is the answer, but typically, you're not one to ask that type of question. Today's a bit different. You are open-minded and ready to explore romance because Mercury touches your heart through your mind in a new way. Mercury activates your sector of romance, playfulness, and flirtations.

If a person flirts with you, you'll notice. You'll not only see what's happening, but there's a good chance you'll like it. You might get a like on a dating app from someone you wanted first. You may also hear about a workplace crush with you on their mind.

If you're in a relationship, invest in the one you have and watch it improve. Things will be super sweet today, and you will enjoy it.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Mercury does very special things to your body when it's in your sign. From making your voice more melodic to giving you a nice toned physique, you'll want to use its energy to maximize its results. When you change the world around you, it also changes. Mercury gives you a natural facelift.

As the planet that rules Gemini, it transfers to you this youthful and energetic softness. Think eternal sunshine, Peter Pan energy. You are glowing. Not only that, but Mercury is also a speedy little planet, and it boosts your immune system through your lungs.

Deep breathe, Taurus. You'll feel better. Your body will appear more vibrant. Your workouts will seem to be much stronger and more productive.

Advertisement

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Know who your enemies are, Gemini, and when Mercury is in your twelfth house, it's good for you. Where other people cower at the idea of dealing with people who have it out for them, you appreciate it.

You'll either win them over and make allies out of your enemies ... or you'll let them know they ought to be careful not to mess with you.

Either way, today is the start of a clarifying energy that clears away negative energy. By the end of the day, you'll have a solid sense of who your friends are and who you need to keep at arm's length. You're way too smart for any drama, and when Mercury is in Taurus, your IQ just goes up!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.