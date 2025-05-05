Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For May 6, 2025

We have a steady and stable Moon in Virgo on May 6, 2025. This energy fuels each zodiac sign's practical nature, as seen in the daily tarot card reading. Nine of the twelve cards are in reverse, which indicates most of us are invested in personal development and self-reflection.

The idea of inner work fits well with the Hermit tarot card, which Virgo rules. The Hermit is a spiritual figure who has decided to remove themselves from the world to evaluate the soul and invest energy in cultivating a rich inner life. What might you do today to help you become more intuitive and insightful? Let's explore the tarot to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups means you are granted the opportunity for a fresh start, particularly in emotions and spirituality. This can mean a breakthrough in an area you've previously felt tied down to; potentially breaking free from doubts, or being ready to do the things that once scared you.

This period holds immense potential, Aries. Ask yourself what bigger goals you have, and the small actions you can take now to work towards them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Are you experiencing some bumps in your love life, Taurus? The Two of Cups, reversed, communicates a potential need to address some disharmony in matters of love.

There could be a miscommunication that needs to be untangled, or some prior hurts for you to move through. However, this poses a beautiful opportunity for you to develop an even stronger love as you learn more about each other and move through any conflict together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

The reversed King of Cups encourages you to check in with yourself and consider your emotional health, Gemini. Because it isn't always as apparent as our physical health, it can sometimes be forgotten or put on the back burner.

Without realizing their impact, we can thoughtlessly consume things like social media, the news, and negative thoughts. However, your mental well-being matters just as much as your physical health. How will you make time for yourself today?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

We all pick up some habits, mentalities, or patterns intended for our safety and betterment, but in actuality, don't always manifest in such ways.

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, is telling you that there may be a system or belief developed to protect you, but is actually hindering you, and must be modified before you can fully flourish. It may be perfectionism, a false belief, or a lack of steady focus.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

The reversed Two of Swords reveals that you may feel paralyzed by indecision, Leo. You may be faced with a new beginning, and are prompted to decide which way to go. However, the choice doesn't feel obvious or light, causing you difficulty or even anxiety.

This decision may have many layers, Leo, but you may find the most clarity and peace by returning to simplicity. At the core, is your intuition leading you one way or the other? Is there a fate you know in your gut, but logic is averting you from?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

A relationship is only as healthy as the people within it, Virgo. The Lovers, reversed, tells you that you may be experiencing some internal and external conflicts.

While there may be some bigger matters to tackle, the beautiful thing is that harmony can begin with you. When you align yourself with your values, you gain greater clarity to navigate external problems.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Libra, your inner monologue may have become very self-focused out of good intentions. For example, it could be intended to keep you in check with your goals, constantly evaluating and asking questions like, "Am I doing things right?"

But, you may find freedom by shifting some focus off of yourself. All things are good in moderation, including being internally focused.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You don't know what you don't know, Scorpio. The Nine of Swords means that you may be trying to grapple with things you cannot control.

There could be things from the past you wish you could change, or future life events you want to control. However, this is causing you great distress. Scorpio, you don't find freedom by everything going according to your plan, but knowing it's all working out divinely for you. The universe has your back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You have a fire within you, Sagittarius, that ignites you to your goals when focused and controlled. However, it can lead to idleness when you aren't sure how to channel this beam of energy.

For example, procrastination can deplete your energy if you don't have a clear plan or goals. To avoid this, ask yourself what it is you want to do and how you plan to do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Are you feeling disconnected from your emotions, Capricorn? The reversed Knight of Cups invites you to consider your feelings and ensure you're giving them the consideration they are asking for.

Sometimes, all your emotions desire is to be recognized and felt. Like anything else, emotional regulation is a skill that can take time to develop. Give yourself the space to process and move through them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The reversed Three of Cups means you are ready to turn inward and enjoy alone time, Aquarius. You may feel inclined to retreat from social situations and carve out solo time daily.

You may wish to step outside your comfort zone in an even bigger way, testing your independence. After being very social, you are ready to look inward and get to know yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Your mind is a mighty vessel, Pisces, that believes what you tell it. However, not all of your thoughts are accurate or even beneficial.

The Moon cautions you to be mindful of illusions and the subconscious. For example, you may need to bring awareness to some fears, worries, or insecurities. Just because you have had a negative experience doesn't mean it will repeat; be careful not to project past hurts onto the future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.