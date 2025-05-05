2 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 6, 2025

Two zodiac signs experience powerful luck and abundance on May 6, 2025 as Venus in Aries forms a sextile to Pluto in Aquarius. When Venus first entered Aries on February 4, 2024, she formed a similar aspect with Pluto on February 7, teasing us with potent possibilities. Now both planets bring previous lessons back around for us to understand them more deeply.

The universe is beckoning us to go beneath the surface of our desires and to embrace our power and chase what's ours to claim. So, what do you want now, knowing what you’ve learned since February? This is about more than love and money, it’s about power. It’s about self-worth and manifesting abundance by boldly stepping into your magic. Trust your passion, and let it fuel your comeback. The flames you’re reigniting have been burning all along and they’re finally ready to consume. Let’s explore the astrological signs most primed to turn this lucky aspect into serious abundance.

1. Libra

Today, Venus and Pluto invite you to dive deep into what truly excites your soul — and no, half-hearted love affairs, creative blocks or empty distractions just won’t cut it anymore. This is about reclaiming your creative spark, bold self-expression, and willingness to throw your whole heart into what and who you love.

The kind of abundance flowing to you right now stems from emotional honesty and fully owning your desires, even if they’ve evolved since earlier this year. There's no room for pretending you’re okay with lukewarm love or sidelines creativity.

You're ready to level-up. That might mean stepping into new love with open eyes, or finally honouring your creative work as something worthy of the spotlight.

You don’t need to dance around the subject anymore, Libra. It’s time to pursue romance, pleasure, and creative self-expression with the intensity and depth it deserves. You’re being asked to invest in what lights you up.

Confront the fears that may have prevented you from finding the love, passion and joy you deserve. Pluto teaches you to recognize when your passions have been buried under shame, fear and resentment. And Venus, in Aries? She doesn’t hesitate, she demands action, affection and authenticity.

Unearth those feelings, process them, and turn them into power. You may feel an urge to say what you've been holding back, to show up boldly in love, or to give new life to a vision you’ve been nurturing. And as you get clear on what you value in love, passion and creative self-expression, you’ll attract opportunities that match your energy.

Don’t shy away from intensity, it’s there to help you find pleasure that fulfills you. The more you own your truth, the more magnetic you become. This Venus-Pluto aspect is a reminder that the most rewarding abundance comes when you stop hiding and start living out loud.

2. Capricorn

Something that once felt like a dream is gaining traction. If plans for love, desire and stability were put on hold earlier this year, now is the time to pick them up with renewed fire and determination.

Today’s Venus-Pluto sextile is sparking tremendous confidence to pursue the kind of life that feels good. In February 2024, parts of your life were put on pause.

Now the green light is on, and you can build the life you want. You no longer play it safe. You’re ready to pursue what truly fills your heart and makes you feel whole, even if it’s unconventional.

Abundance isn’t always about building where you are, sometimes it means having the courage to start again, somewhere completely new.

Under this sextile’s influence, your sense of value is undergoing a deep glow-up. You’re no longer content with “comfortable” if it means suppressing your passion. Pluto retrograde adds a layer of introspection, helping you let go of the things you thought you had to hold on to, and instead, giving you the audacity to focus on what truly matters.

This could look like leaving behind outdated attachments, beliefs or fears. Whether love, legacy, or lifestyle, you align with choices that reflect your most authentic self, even if they shock the people around you.

Venus in Aries brings the fire to move forward. Beauty, love, and wealth come from daring to fulfill your deepest desires.

This is your moment to stop waiting for permission and create the life you’ve always imagined, one that aligns with who you are now, not who you were before. Leap forward, boldly and without regret, straight towards the abundance you deserve.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.