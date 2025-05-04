6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On May 6, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on May 6, 2025. Tuesday is a Wood Pig Destruction Day during a Metal Snake month and a Wood Snake year. That may sound intense, but it’s actually the kind of astrology that quietly clears out the old to make room for something surprisingly right.

Pig days can be emotionally sensitive, but they’re also full of wisdom and depth. And with the double Wood energy between the year and the day pillar, a lot of animal signs are finally starting to feel like they’re growing past something that used to feel permanent. This is a Destruction Day in the Chinese calendar, which doesn’t mean chaos, it means release. And that’s where luck and good fortune come in. For some animal signs, letting go of what no longer fits leads directly to something better. These six signs are the most aligned with today’s astrology and could notice that something finally starts working, especially after they stop trying to force it.

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

This is your animal day, and it’s one of those times when things just start lining up, even if you can’t explain why. You’ve been moving through something emotionally heavy lately, whether it’s grief, confusion, or feeling like your effort hasn’t been appreciated. May 6 feels like a break in that emotional cloud. You may get a message that changes your weekend plans, hear from someone you thought was gone for good, or notice that something you’ve been avoiding actually doesn’t feel hard anymore.

You’re not imagining it! Things are finally turning in your favor. Money could show up from something old, like a delayed payment, or you might hear a yes from a place that had gone silent. You’re most lucky today when you stop checking for signs and let yourself be surprised by what arrives.

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

If you've been feeling like you're constantly one step behind and trying to catch up on life, money, or your own mental health, Tuesday has a different kind of pace. Tiger and Pig aren’t the most natural match, but on a Destruction Day, that tension actually works in your favor. You’re finally ready to drop something that was only draining you.

Expect a lucky moment to show up when you least expect it. That might look like someone offering something without strings, a small cash win, or finally finding the right words to say something you’ve held in too long. The day works for you when you let it be real. Not polished, not perfect, just honest.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’ve been waiting for the moment when things feel doable again and getting through the day doesn’t take every ounce of your energy. That lucky moment shows up today. You might not win the lottery, but you could solve something you’ve been stuck on, hear that you were right, or realize you’ve already done more than enough.

Your sign isn’t naturally fast-moving, so you don’t always see luck when it first shows up. But today, it’s about steady forward motion. You might catch a break on something related to housing, time off, or finding something that makes your life easier without you having to hustle harder. Let things be a little slower today, they’re still moving.

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

You’ve been feeling disconnected from people lately, even in rooms full of them. On May 6, something real shows up. Maybe it’s a comment, a gesture, a small moment that reminds you that you’re not invisible. The Pig day helps you reconnect emotionally, and the Destruction Day clears out some of the weird, draining energy you’ve been carrying.

If you’ve been struggling with friendships or feeling unsupported by someone you’ve been there for, the dynamic could improve or you could stop feeling responsible for fixing it. Either way, it’s freeing. Financially, this is a good day to go through your subscriptions, inbox, or anything that feels cluttered. You could end up saving money or finally hearing back about something delayed.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

Even though it’s your year, the energy hasn’t always felt like it’s on your side. That changes today. Pig days bring emotional truth, and when that’s paired with your analytical strength, you get clarity that’s useful, not overwhelming. If you’ve been unsure whether to commit to something (or someone), you’ll feel a sense of internal yes or no that’s stronger than before.

The luck shows up when you stop pretending you don’t care. That might lead to a financial green light, a meaningful message, or someone finally showing up in a way that feels grounded and consistent. May 6 is about alignment without pressure and letting the right things come in without chasing them.

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

You’ve been holding it together for everyone else lately, but today brings a shift in emotional responsibility. Someone finally sees how much you’ve been carrying and offers real help. Or maybe you stop waiting and say what you need. Either way, the day makes space for you to feel less alone.

This Destruction Day doesn’t disrupt your peace, it protects it. You’re luckiest when you speak plainly and act on what you already know. Something simple (like an errand going smoothly or a conversation going better than you expected) reminds you that not every step forward has to be hard anymore. And it’s about time for you to enter a much more fortunate era. That begins today.

