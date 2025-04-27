Your Weekly Horoscope For April 28 - May 4, 2025 — Yes, Another Retrograde Is On The Way

The weekly horoscope for April 28 - May 4, 2025 reveals a positive week of optimism and passion, even with another Pluto retrograde cycle closing out the week. The powerful, practical energy of the New Moon in Taurus will still echo early in the week, but once the Moon is in Gemini on the 29th, we begin feeling a lot more optimistic since the Moon will make a conjunction to Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck.

Venus returns to Aries on the 30th, bringing magic into our lives. It will be a shift from Venus in Pisces. We will be more inspired to take action and speak with our hearts when it comes to topics we are passionate about, including love. The Moon enters Cancer on the 1st, starting the month of May strong with the Moon in domicile providing a sense of comfort. Things heat up once the Moon enters Leo on the 3rd, joining the intense transit of Mars opposing Pluto. On the 4th, Pluto will station retrograde, starting a new cycle that will challenge our communication and how the collective views the underdog for the next several months. Find out how this all ties together in your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope:

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly horoscopes for April 28 -May 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, you'll find it easier to make changes in your life with the Taurus Moon energy giving you creative control of your craft. This continues well into the week as the Gemini Moon encourages you and brings to light more imaginative energy. Venus enters your sign this week, further reawakening your relationship with your craft.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday, you may feel more comfortable resting and recharging. The Moon in Leo closes the week making a positive aspect to your sign, helping you feel passionate about the work you do even with the Pluto and Mars opposition reminding you not to rush things through.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, this is a week filled with a lot of artistic energy as the New Moon in your sign energizes the collective.

Things get interesting with the Moon in Gemini and Venus entering Aries this week, creating opportunities for growth and expansion within the financial sector. Practical plans will help you move forward.

On Thursday, the Moon enters Cancer and brings you a lot of calm and focus while also strengthening your connections with friends. The Moon in Leo on Saturday creates a good opportunity for you to continue building on your dreams. The work you initiate at this time will be hard, but it will all be worth it in the long run.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, this week, you're learning how to slow down when necessary. Patience will help you win.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Tuesday, you will be more prepared to take charge since you will be supported by friends and people you trust.

The Moon in Cancer brings some relief on Thursday with Mars now in a different sign, allowing you to focus on expanding your finances while making meaningful savings plans.

When the Moon enters Leo on Saturday, you are going to feel motivated to create, and Venus in Aries will help bring you inspiration. It can be tempting to rush, but take things slow because with the Mars-Pluto opposition, we have to be mindful of making mistakes.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The start of the week feels like a good balancing act, helping you learn more about yourself and your motivations.

Things will feel much clearer on Tuesday with the Moon in Gemini making you crave some solitude and time to reflect. You enjoy your space and privacy because it allows you to get a lot of pending work done.

Thursday brings a lot of excitement with the Moon in your sign helping you feel more in your element now that Mars is on a new path.

When the Moon is in Leo on Saturday, you will feel the Pluto and Mars opposition intensely. Use this momentum to build on your current goals.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

As a fixed sign, the New Moon’s energy early in the week can help you feel industrious and productive.

The Moon in Gemini makes socializing very intriguing on Tuesday, and with Jupiter in the mix, you can see how these connections feel a lot more meaningful. Venus in Aries further fuels your relationships, bringing you more optimism in the realm of love.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday, it brings a much-needed reset period helping you slow down and get on track.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Saturday, its trine to Mercury and Venus in Aries can make you hopeful of your dreams.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

With the New Moon’s energy still impacting us, you will feel much more receptive to what awaits you this week because this earthy energy helps you become more industrious.

The Gemini Moon on Tuesday helps you feel at home — enjoy combing through your ideas. Bring out a journal to categorize them in a way only you could do, Virgo.

On Thursday, the Moon in Cancer helps you to find time for those you love, making you more adventurous. But once the Moon enters Leo on Friday, recharging your mind and soul will be essential. This will help you prepare for the upcoming week.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, your ruling planet Venus is entering Aries this week, adding new energy to your relationship house.

The Moon in Taurus and Gemini start the week bringing to light what you desire with your connections and how you can channel your creative energy. The trine from the Gemini Moon can also feel like a reset period for your educational pursuits. Jupiter serves as a candle in the night during this period, guiding you through the dark if you are still unsure of where your interests lie.

The Moon in Cancer on Thursday sets the foundation for your future objectives, while Saturday's Leo Moon brings inspiration from your inner circle. With the trine to Venus in Aries, it can make you more enchanted by love.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, new developments occur with the New Moon still in your partnership house early in the week. You are setting the tone for what you want in your relationships for the next six months.

On Tuesday, the Gemini Moon brings wonders and empowerment as you grow and move on from the hurts of the past. Meanwhile, the rest of the week will allow you to start a new chapter and see the future with more optimism now that Venus is back in Aries helping you to listen to your heart.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

An exciting week awaits with the energy from the New Moon in Taurus still echoing.

When the Moon enters Gemini on Tuesday, you will be appreciative of the positive energy the people in your life bring to you. The Cancer Moon on Thursday strengthens and provides you with grounding and healing as you close chapters. You can also feel inspired by the courage those close to you possess.

Once the Moon is in fellow fire sign Leo, things will move at a quicker pace now that Venus is in Aries once again, empowering you and giving you wonderful ideas for your artistic endeavors.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Since the Moon will be in a fellow earth sign early in the week, expect to feel a bit more optimistic during the changing landscape.

Once the Mercurial Gemini Moon takes center stage on Tuesday, problem-solving will be more enjoyable with Jupiter giving you guidance and positive opportunities to work better with others. Things continue this way throughout the week with Thursday's Cancer Moon now free from Mars, adding warmth to your relationships.

When the Moon is in Leo on Saturday, it will enhance the energy of the Pluto and Mars opposition. Things might get a little hectic, but don't lose site of your goals — continue working diligently.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

At the start of the week, you're focused on building on your foundation, Aquarius.

But the week isn't all work and no play. Once the Moon enters Gemini on Tuesday, joy and excitement await with Jupiter's expansive energy making everything feel much more potent and magical. Air signs will appreciate the gifts connected to this transit.

The Moon in Cancer brings you back to reality on Thursday, allowing you to keep up with the news surrounding you relating to friendships and work relationships. Once the Moon is in Leo on Saturday, you will find it easier to make connections. Just be mindful of your words with Pluto in your sign creating some tension.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Still impacted and motivated by the past weekend's New Moon in Taurus, you will set your eyes on the prize early this week. Once the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, you will consider the steps to take for success.

The collaborative energy is still strong with you since Venus is in your sign until Wednesday. The Moon in Cancer will help you stay aligned and focused with your goals, while the Leo Moon enhances your productivity over the weekend.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.