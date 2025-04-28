The weekly love horoscopes are here for April 28 to May 4, 2025! After a long journey through Pisces, Venus, the planet of love, is entering Aries on April 30, influencing each zodiac sign's love life and relationships. While the planet of love transits through Aries, we experience greater passions, energy, and action directed toward Venusian pursuits — especially love. We may feel more assertive in connecting with those we are most attracted to and want to get to know better and seek a fresher, more exciting approach with those we are already involved with. Confidence is a trait associated with Aries, so we could see our confidence soar along with our passions. Venus in Aries will work especially well for fire and air signs. Aries energy is enthusiastic and upbeat, and Aries loves the chase (to the point of sometimes being more interested in the chase than a relationship once a connection is established).

On May 2, Venus conjuncts Neptune. This can represent soft lights and reverie — or confusion and misunderstandings. Neptune transits can cause us to soar to the heavens or sink to the bottom of the ocean. While this aspect can be pleasant, watch for miscommunication and lies. Don’t assume anyone you meet is necessarily telling the truth under this influence. Be skeptical if it’s a new person! Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare this week:

Weekly love horoscopes for April 28 - May 4, 2025:

Aries

Since Venus enters your sign this week, Aries, this is the start of five weeks when you will look and feel your best.

This aspect helps in terms of how you come across to others and typically gives you more confidence, so it becomes easier to draw others to you. Expect good things to happen.

On Friday, watch for confusion and misinformation. Make sure you express your thoughts in a clear manner and it should be a good week.

Taurus

Venus has begun its cycle through your 12th house, which isn’t the best house for Venus to transit. At times, this aspect can have to do with love affairs that are secret and hidden. You may have many secret thoughts relating to your lover or someone else that you keep to yourself.

Clarity may be needed on Thursday when the Moon enters Cancer and squares Neptune, but excitement or unexpected romance is on the agenda for Friday.

Gemini

Venus enters your 11th house this week, which rules friends and social groups. If you are single, you could meet someone through networking.

The energy of April 27th’s New Moon will still be with you for at least a few days, which will promote looking back on the past or past relationships. Now is the time to get rid of any unwanted baggage that you may be carrying into future or present relationships.

Cancer

The first couple of days this week you may want to spend some time alone, perhaps reflecting on your past and current relationships. When the Moon enters Cancer on Thursday, you will be back on your game and feeling like yourself for the next several days.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning brings some exciting conversation if you are up for it. Sunday morning can bring some minor conflicts with your partner, but this shouldn’t last long and the evening will end well — just don’t make mountains out of molehills!

Leo

Leo, Venus in Aries transits your ninth house for the next five weeks, a good time to plan a romantic trip. Contentious issues may come up at some point on Friday afternoon, but you don’t have to engage and upset the applecart and things will return to normal sooner rather than later.

If you're single, while Venus is in your ninth house, you could meet someone who's on vacation in your town or find someone who checks all your boxes while you're visiting a different city or country. If this is the case, integrity will be something you are looking for along with higher philosophical thoughts and abilities to communicate.

Virgo

Venus enters your eighth house this week, which is connected to intimacy, change and transformation, partners' money, and the way you feel in a relationship.

This is a complex house, but some type of change concerning relationships is possible this week — you may find yourself more ready than ever to take your relationship to the next level.

Sunday’s Venus-Neptune conjunction might bring up a problem concerning confusing communication, or something may be revealed. The good news is that the better you know the person involved, the less likely issues will come up.

Libra

Venus moves into your seventh house of partners this week, Libra. If you have a partner, expect to spend more time with them.

For those who are single, this is the start of a five-week period when you can use this powerful planetary energy to draw others to you.

While work may take precedence on Thursday and Friday, the weekend looks like a very social time. You will likely want to get out with a partner (or friends if you are single — the time is right to meet someone you are interested in if you are looking!).

Scorpio

The April 27 New Moon fell in your house of partners, and it looks like this is where your focus was. You may have experienced an upset of some kind, but if this is the case, you should be able to get things back on track this week. You may ‘kiss and make up’ on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Otherwise, look for the weekend to bring some potential confusion, good times, or both. With Venus in your fifth house of love, it seems more like good times on the way than confusion, so enjoy!

Sagittarius

Venus enters your fifth house of love this week, a very positive aspect for love, meeting new people, and just simply enjoying yourself.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, you are focused on a partner one way or another. By week’s end, you may be thinking of a trip or you could even take a short trip with someone. It’s not crystal clear what you will do and there could be some confusion, but it looks like a very positive dream to share with someone special if you don’t actually go somewhere this week.

Capricorn

The April 27 New Moon fell in your fifth house of love, creating a new start for love or a reset in your relationships. This is very positive energy that lasts for weeks, so enjoy the harmonious time.

By mid-week, being the Capricorn you are, you get caught up in work. But by the weekend, it looks like you are ready for a break and some good times.

Listen to what your body is telling you and prioritize filling up your cup. This is a good weekend for conversation, sharing dreams, and taking short trips.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the planet of love enters your third house this week, so communication should begin to pick up with anyone you are interested in. If you are single, you could meet someone while you are out, on a short trip, or even while taking a stroll in your immediate area.

The weekend may bring a lot of fantasy about what you really want in a relationship and life as a whole from a partner. It could be you have that partner already, but if you don’t, there is a great chance you will meet someone you are interested in anytime between now and June — make it happen!

Pisces

You have had a long run of Venus in your first house, which has benefited you significantly when it comes to love. On Wednesday, Venus leaves your sign for Aries, giving you help in terms of money and valuing yourself.

You are more prone toward going out or getting together with someone you like between Thursday and Friday as the moon transits your fifth house of love.

Venus conjuncts Neptune on Friday, which brings out the romantic in all of us. While this energy might be uncomfortable for some, if there is anyone who should do well with this transit, it is you. Dare to dream and share this with your lover or love interest!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.