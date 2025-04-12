3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success The Week Of April 14 - 20

Three Chinese zodiac signs will have a fabulous week of financial success and growth the week of April 14 - 20, 2025! This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Fire over Fire (#30), changing to Fire over Earth (#35). The I Ching reveals that success is not just a matter of strength of spirit and vigor because external circumstances can also play a role.

Keep your eyes on the prize; you'll get where you want to be, no matter what. If possible, journal about the biggest challenges obstructing your path to success, even if it's a societal issue you feel helpless about. The answer to what you can do to overcome adversity will eventually come to you, whether solo or by working with others. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between April 14 - 20.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success the week of April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Monkey

Monkey, prepare for some financial surprises this week of only the awesome kind! You are about to hit the jackpot in one way or another.

For many of you, this will be direct monetary growth of your business or a bonus check for excellent teamwork on some project or even bigger tips. But for others, this will be an indirect financial success, either because of a spouse or close family members or through receiving financial tips from mentor figures that completely transform your plans and routines for the better.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, you may need to add some good habits to your daily life. These can include mindful breathing exercises in the open air every morning, pilates to center your body and spirit, or even ice immersion if you follow a less mainstream lifestyle. The indirect effects of this good change will be phenomenal for your success.

Your power color this week is blue. You can easily swap out your phone case to constantly have this color's influence on your life.

2. Horse

Horse, you are about to have excellent financial success this week! So look forward to fun times, maybe a few wins, and some later brainstorming on how to multiply or grow your new resources.

For many of you, this success is a direct result of hard work in the past, especially in your schooling or college years. Continue to invest in your education and skills to maintain this level of growth. For others, you have the presence of strong mentor figures in your life or awesome parents who helped shape your worldview and give you good values and principles. This success is because of your proactivity, efforts, and their efforts and support.

If you feel financially blocked, you may need to examine your relationship with spirituality. Some of you are unconsciously blocking the higher chakras of your body, thus allowing many blessings to rush past you. Working with binaural beats can help.

Your power color this week is peach. The fruit can positively affect you, but the color will help bring out your creative side.

3. Tiger

Tiger, you are about to have an excellent financial week with sweet returns on your past efforts. For many of you, this success will have an artistic and creative aspect. Seeding fresh ideas in the present will allow you to create more success in the future.

If possible, meditate more regularly this week, especially in the morning. Deep insights will come to you when you do this for at least a few days, and then you can see the puzzle pieces coming together for what to do next to keep the momentum going.

Now's the time to save money for the future before you utilize new resources for projects or future plans. For advice, read books on finances or subscribe to a money newsletter.

Your power color this week is indigo. If you are an indigo child, your success will be even greater.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.