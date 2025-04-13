Everyone's always talking about needing to protect your peace and how you should focus on yourself and refuse to apologize for who you are. However, protecting your peace isn't always as easy as everyone makes it out to be. From navigating toxic friendships to putting up with an uncomfortable work environment, there are plenty of ways in which keeping things calm might seem nearly impossible.

That said, random people on the internet have recently shared some of their favorite unhinged ways to protect your peace in the comments on a TikTok post, and their methods may just work for you, too. From changing your number to moving away without telling a single soul, albeit extreme, these are the best, most foolproof ways to keep your wits about you.

These are 11 unhinged ways to protect your peace, according to random people who did it

1. Stop reaching out first

fizkes | Shutterstock

The first unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to stop reaching out first. How many times have you texted back to back only to be met with silence? From friends to family members, it can feel disheartening to see loved ones pay so little mind to your attempts at communication.

This is why random people on the internet swear by never reaching out first. Now, this might seem a bit extreme or utterly unnecessary on the outside. After all, ignoring someone isn't considerate or kind, right? However, worse than ignoring them is feeling rejected by them.

According to the American Psychological Association, feeling rejected often leads to anger, anxiety, depression, jealousy, and sadness. So, while ignoring someone and refusing to reach out to others might sound cruel, constantly wasting time and effort on someone is arguably worse, impacting your mental health drastically.

Advertisement

2. Stop oversharing, even with your closest friends

IRA_EVVA | Shutterstock

Most of us have at least one close friend we can go to during times of need. These close friends are there through it all, from family arguments to terrible break-ups. That being said, not everyone can be trusted. As people grow older, certain friends make it nearly impossible to share, let alone overshare about life.

This is why an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to stop oversharing with close friends. Understandably, it's only natural that you want to tell your best friend everything. Human beings crave connection and according to UCLA professor Matthew Lieberman, connection is just as important as water, food, or shelter.

Still, there is a price to oversharing. While some friends can be trusted, other friends might spread horrible rumors or form an opinion that might make your relationship with others ten times more difficult. This is why it's better to keep those pesky arguments or situations to yourself, otherwise, it might just come back to bite you in the end.

Advertisement

3. Get up and leave in the middle of a conversation

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

If you've ever had the misfortune of going to a family event then you've likely had to sit through hours of probing and uncomfortable conversations. From invasive questions about your career to your relationships, you might've felt tempted to say bye before promptly leaving.

Unfortunately, your people-pleasing tendencies likely held you back, causing you to sit through hours of needless conversation. That being said, an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is by getting up and leaving in the middle of a conversation.

Now, doing this is far from easy. According to YouGov, 48% of Americans identify as people pleasers. Despite this fact, unhinged random people on the internet push through their natural instincts in the pursuit of something better — peace of mind. So, while doing this is far from easy, easing into it by saying, "Unfortunately I need to leave but it was nice seeing you," and promptly leaving might be your next best bet. Not only is this less intimidating, but it's less chaotic in the long run.

Advertisement

4. Become radically honest

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Let's face it: being honest isn't always easy. Most of you simply want to live a peaceful life, which is probably why you avoid drama like the plague. Still, to keep peace sometimes sacrifice is necessary and an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is becoming radically honest.

The truth hurts, but it's also the best way to be upfront in most circumstances. Whether you're done talking to someone or feel hurt by someone's actions, being upfront and honest is the best way to avoid miscommunication. Not only is this great in terms of communication, but according to a study published in 2022, it's also great for mental health as misunderstandings often lead to higher stress and lower life satisfaction.

Even so, honesty isn't a walk in the park. Most people don't want to unintentionally hurt other people's feelings or burn bridges that may be useful for them later on. However, it's important to remember that there is a way to be honest, while also being respectful in the process. By keeping your tone level and acknowledging their perspective, you can be radically honest while keeping things respectful.

Advertisement

5. Delete all social media

insta_photos | Shutterstock

If you're the average person, research shows that you likely spend about two hours and 23 minutes on social media every day. However, most people can't blame you. Social media is great for many reasons. From keeping up with loved ones to checking in on old friends, social media is a tool that can connect others instantly.

In the same breath, social media isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Constant self-comparisons and toxic exes can make it increasingly harder to stay on social media without having a full mental breakdown. This is probably why an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to delete all social media.

Sure, deleting social media might be extreme. However, random strangers weren't lying when they said it helps protect your peace. From no longer worrying about old flings to doomscolling, arguably, deleting your social media is the perfect way to keep your mental health in check and live your best life.

Advertisement

6. Change your phone number

insta_photos | Shutterstock

The next unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to change your phone number. Now, this choice shouldn't be made at three in the morning when anxiety and overthinking thoughts are creeping in. That being said, there is an appeal to changing your number and starting anew when you think about it.

Ask yourself this, "How many people have your phone number that you regret giving your number to?" If you're an average person then you can likely think of a few faces that bring up unwanted memories. And sure, blocking their number is always an option, yet the unfortunate part about blocking numbers is that they can always be changed by downloading an app.

This is why changing your phone number might be wise if you have toxic people that you'd rather not remember. As much as it sucks having to go through your apps and update all your numbers, doing this is much more preferable than stressing about unnamed phone calls or long unhinged paragraphs.

Advertisement

7. Blocking family on social media

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Have you ever been scrolling through social media only to get a weird friend request from a family member you have spoken to since you were a kid? Yes, it can be a bit strange when people follow you on social media that you'd rather avoid. But in good spirits, most people push through this awkwardness in favor of keeping peace.

However, an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to block family on social media. From fathers to sisters it doesn't matter. Anyone who brings drama into your life or judges your lifestyle on social media can be blocked.

Now, for most people, this might sound severe and a little unnecessary. Who cares if your aunt sees your posts, right? Yet, as most of you know, viewing your post never stops at a simple like. In great fashion these individuals spread gossip about you in the family group chat, causing unnecessary drama in the long run. This is why you should do yourself a favor and hit a block. While your family might feel offended, feeling offended beats being dragged by your family members every time you upload.

Advertisement

8. Move away without telling anyone

Ushuaia studio | Shutterstock

Have you been thinking about moving away somewhere? If so, an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who have done it, is to simply not tell anyone about it. Sure, you can tell your mother or best friend about it if you trust them. However, if you truly want to protect your inner peace then moving away without a word is the best way to go, according to random strangers on the Internet.

It's unfortunate, but not everyone can be trusted. From friends to partners, to family, people will almost always find a way to disappoint you or betray your trust. And after dealing with the ups and downs of these betrayals, it's only natural that you'll want a fresh start, right?

So, while moving away without a word might sound extreme if you're truly looking to start over and avoid taking your old baggage with you, then this might be a good thing.

According to neurodivergent clinical psychologist Megan A. Neff Psy.D., there's something about a fresh start that just boosts motivation. She continued, "The 'fresh start effect' explains why temporal landmarks, like the start of a new year, can boost motivation."

And though it's far from easy, moving forward in a brighter direction is always the best way to go.

Advertisement

9. Start being self-centered

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

You can't help anyone if you can't help yourself and yet too often people go through loops in order to appease others. From staying up into the late hours to ensure that your friends are okay to financially supporting your family, many people allow their selfness to be taken advantage of, leading to unrest.

This is why an unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to start becoming self-centered. Now, nobody wants to be known as selfish, and in an ideal world, you'd be able to be your kind self without being used by those closest to you. Unfortunately, the real world is a lot crueler than that.

People are selfish nowadays and rarely care about you or your needs. Content with using those around them these individuals won't pay so much as a glance unless it serves their own interests.

So, while being selfish might be heavily criticized, according to resiliency and wellness scholar and award-winning author Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., "By keeping focused on how you want to feel and what's truly best for you, you can create real and lasting change — on your own terms."

Advertisement

10. Match people's energy

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

There's possibly no worse feeling than being disrespected or yelled at by someone. Regardless if it's your boss or partner, everyone has the right to stand up against those who are downright rude or toxic. Still, if there's one unhinged way to protect your peace it's this: always match people's energy.

Many people will intentionally be rude to you because they know you won't say anything back. As a result, people will treat you in the most vile way possible or say the rudest thing possible in order to tear you down with zero repercussions. This is why matching your energy is crucial during these moments, otherwise, people will continue to treat you the same way they've always done so.

In some cases, this might mean you having to yell just as loud or be just as disrespectful and although this is absolutely terrifying, according to random people who did it, it's the best way to protect your peace. Not only will people be shocked by your new confidence, but it'll also make them think twice before saying something outrageous to your face.

Advertisement

11. Don't pay attention and live in a state of delusion

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Finally, the last unhinged way to protect your peace, according to random people who did it, is to not pay attention and live in a state of delusion. Many of you might struggle to protect your peace because you're constantly thinking about others. This is why it's important to live in a state of delusion.

Although it might sound strange, living in a state of delusion is the greatest way to gain the confidence necessary to not care about other people's feelings. Believing that you're the main character, you'll slowly begin to view others as an extension of your already fulfilling life — not the main story.

Now, is this completely unhinged and slightly problematic? Sure, after all, you wouldn't want to disregard someone's feelings completely, right? However, if you struggle to protect your peace as the result of low self-confidence, then a healthy dose of delusional and not paying attention to others might just be what's needed to thrive in life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.