Daily Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On April 17 — The Moon Opposes Jupiter

On April 17, 2025, our daily horoscopes predict philosophical energy as the Moon spends the day in Sagittarius. This will bring our attention to education, higher learning, and how we grow as individuals spiritually and intellectually. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, while Jupiter is in Gemini, we experience opposing energies. A part of us wants to dive into our intellectual pursuits and be undisturbed by others, but another side of us prefers to socialize with friends and grow intellectually through hands-on experiences.

One way to channel this energy is to tap into Mercury and Neptune's entertaining energy, which encourages the pursuit of fantasy and illusion or observe how leadership handles ideologies that involve the great beyond. Activities to enjoy today include watching a fantasy film or enjoying a good audiobook about aliens or outer space. Catch up on the latest news related to terrestrial beings. Let's see what else Thursday's horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're very good at leading the way, and oftentimes, you can be charging so far ahead that you lose sight of who is following your leadership. Today, you'll recognize the differences in mindset among friendships and how they impact how you relate.

This realization can lead you down a curious path of self-awareness and compassion. Ask lots of great questions when the opportunity arises. Get to know people in a way that you had not considered in the past.

Let your intuitive nature guide you. When you get a nudge to explore something, follow your instinct and see where the path leads.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Guard your secrets, Taurus. Today, you may want to bond more intimately with someone you like or want to know better by sharing secrets. However, with the Moon in your sector of hidden things speaking to Jupiter in your sign of money, it's best to keep a few things to yourself.

Saying the wrong thing to the wrong person can become a costly error. Think before speaking and be aware of the impact your words may have. If it's better to withhold and avoid oversharing, do the right thing and keep private things under wraps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What you want and what you think you need could be very different, and when it comes to love or a relationship, you may struggle to find the right balance of give and take. Today, you don't want to do either, and part of that is the Moon's opposition to Jupiter, which encourages freedom from any entanglements — wanted or not wanted.

If you were thinking about discussing commitments of any sort — dating or business — tomorrow, you may feel more firmly rooted in your convictions. Don't be quick to answer unless it's something you know for certain you can follow through on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What needs to change? What's impacting your health in a way that you feel it should not?

Today, you set new boundaries around your daily routines and how you spend your time. You have a good heart, and sometimes you let yourself get into situations where you give much more than you should.

Today, however, you may decide that certain partnerships or routines have to come to an end only because it's not good for you long-term. It's tough to tell someone you have to resign or no longer participate in an activity; however, changing your daily routine for the sake of your mental health is a wise choice. You've got this!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you find your passion, everything else falls into place. Today is a lucky day for you, and your good fortune could involve someone you know within your business or social network.

Today, a passion project or a beautiful and rare opportunity could come your way. You might hear someone needs someone with your skill set, and it's the perfect time to apply for the job.

You could decide to start a passion project and find a partner to turn the idea from vision to reality. Today is great for dreaming about what you want in life, and not just in a practical sense—in a way that excites you about your future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Put your best foot out there, Virgo. Today, you're able to impress someone with decision-making potential. The Moon in Sagittarius brings intense energy to your career, and with Jupiter involved, something is happening with people paying attention to your solid work ethic.

If you have been hoping for a big break or some improvements with your job, today is the day to start planting seeds and move things in the right direction. Be outgoing, even if it feels hard for you to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to take your wanderlust desires more seriously. Today's Sagittarius Moon opposite Jupiter helps you design a trip where many moving parts come together correctly. If you have to communicate with various family members who live far from you, use this time to coordinate schedules, set dates, and begin planning.

This is also the perfect day for activities involving higher education, like writing papers, preparing for exams, getting things done that include academics, philosophical activities or writing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's always good when you're able to collaborate with others, especially when the topic is about finances. Today's Moon and Jupiter energy create an unstable dynamic between what you have and what others can provide. The unsettled nature between shared resources, perhaps in a 401K or something involving inheritance or retirement, and what is available to you can be slightly nerve-wrecking.

Try not to allow the tension of the day to cause you to worry. Instead, take a deep breath and approach things with a level head. You may find a new way to handle things you had not considered before with a little help from Mercury and Neptune in Aries.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Compromising is never easy, but you can find a way where there is a will. Today, you may find yourself able to do things that help you feel good about your journey and support the journey of a partner or friend. This is a day to see where things overlap like a Venn Diagram.

Be open to exploring solutions. Have the tough conversations. Don't be shy about inviting some friendly debate and putting your wants and needs out in the open for discussion to see what works and can be doable for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What do you desire most from life? Today allows you to dream about the future, but it all starts with your daily routines. Your habits build your life in a certain direction, and you may find that it's necessary to alter how you do things or add something in to improve what you see working well.

Start from the beginning. Ask yourself the following questions: Where are you investing a large portion of your time? How is it moving the dial forward for your life?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friendships are meant to be helpful and supportive. Today, you may find your tribe and get a sense of belonging that you had not experienced in the past (or a long time).

It's the perfect day for going out and meeting new people at social events that involve work, business or even politics.

If you have any activities going on in your local community, consider going and seeing how you might plug in more frequently, increasing your involvement in causes you're passionate about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's the perfect day to get recognized by authority figures who have the chance to help you reach a big goal in your career. The relationships you've cultivated have grown in trust and a sense of strong community — almost like family.

This is the perfect time to share your heart without reservation. Make your desires known, Pisces. If there is something you want to try or start, speak openly about your vision to see where opportunities can open for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for over 40 years.