4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On April 17, 2025

It's time to focus on the things of beauty that brings us new life and love.

Written on Apr 16, 2025

zodiac signs powerful sign universe april 17 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Nicolas Menijes from Canva Pro
On Thursday, April 17, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. During the astrological transit of Mercury conjunct Neptune, the cobwebs of confusion are cleared away, allowing us to see something that's important enough to change our lives.

Four zodiac signs will find that by listening to our inner voice, we can work out what we need to pay attention to. By doing this, we will enhance our creativity and imagination. This day is most definitely about figuring out what no longer fits into our lives and getting rid of it, so that we can focus on the things of beauty that bring us new life and love.

YourTango

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on April 17, 2025:

1. Aries

aries zodiac signs receive powerful sign universe april 17 2025 Design: YourTango

During Mercury conjunct Neptune, you will feel like you're finally breaking through the fog, as if you're unlocking a door that has been stubbornly locked. That inner voice will start speaking louder than ever, and it’s time to listen closely. This is a perfect moment to shift your focus toward what makes your heart sing and discard what holds you back.

What has been keeping you tangled up, Aries? Whether it's an outdated way of thinking or a relationship that no longer serves you, now is the time to let go. As your mind clears, you’ll realize how much freer and lighter you feel, and that will make all the difference in your creative and spiritual life.

This is a chance for you to open up to new ways of thinking, Aries. Trust that the universe is guiding you to uncover truths that will help you grow. Let the flow of ideas and insights come to you, and know that what you gain will be long-lasting.

2. Libra

libra zodiac signs receive powerful sign universe april 17 2025 Design: YourTango

Libra, you may find yourself feeling particularly intuitive during this Mercury-Neptune conjunction. It’s a good time to trust that inner voice, as it will bring clarity to situations that have been hazy for far too long. There’s a sense of awakening on the horizon, and it’s all about tuning into what feels right for you.

In matters of love or creativity, Libra, let go of any doubts and allow your heart to lead the way. Whether it’s a new creative project or a fresh start in a relationship, you’re being asked to embrace what resonates with your soul. The universe is aligning to show you that you have everything you need to move forward confidently.

On this day, Libra, your imagination is your superpower. Let it guide you toward your next great idea, and don’t be afraid to pursue it. With a little trust and faith in yourself, you'll realize that what you thought was impossible is, in fact, within reach.

3. Sagittarius

sagittarius zodiac signs receive powerful sign universe april 17 2025 Design: YourTango

You’re going to feel the universe whispering to you on April 17, Sagittarius. With Mercury conjunct Neptune, your intuition will be in full swing, and it’s time to let it lead the way. This is a day to reflect on the things that feel unaligned with your true path and cut ties with what no longer serves you.

What needs to go in your life, Sagittarius? Whether it's a habit, a mindset, or something more personal, the universe is offering you the perfect moment to release it. As you shed this old skin, you’ll make room for new growth and creative opportunities that bring you joy.

Embrace the clarity that comes with this transit, Sagittarius. It’s your chance to step into a new era, one where you're guided by your instincts and creativity. Follow the signs, and you'll see that the universe has been quietly aligning you for something much greater.

4. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs receive powerful sign universe april 17 2025 Design: YourTango

Pisces, with Mercury aligning with Neptune, your natural connection to the spiritual world will only deepen. You may feel more inspired than usual, and your intuition will be your best guide. The clarity you’ve been seeking will come to you, and you’ll be able to see things in a new light, especially when it comes to your dreams and passions.

Trust that the insights you receive aren’t mere coincidences, Pisces. This is the universe’s way of showing you that it’s time to make brave decisions about your future. You’re being called to let go of any confusion. It's time to focus on yourself.

On this day, Pisces, your creativity can and will flourish if you simply embrace those quiet moments of reflection. Allow your imagination to guide you toward new beginnings, and you’ll find that this shift marks the start of a beautiful new chapter in your life. Yay, you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

