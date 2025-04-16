Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 17, 2025

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. This is a great day for coming to terms with anything that might be considered too much, or rather, an over-indulgence. Astrology gives us the Moon opposite Jupiter to work with, so we will get what we need by giving something up.

Moon opposite Jupiter reminds us that what we perceive as a hard time may be due to our own inability to change. It's time for a reality check. We have to face ourselves in the mirror on this day and check to see if perhaps we are the ones who continue with the hard times. April 17 affords us a good, long look at ourselves, but we must be honest about what we see. Hard times can come to an end if these zodiac signs accept that we play the biggest role in ending them.

1. Taurus

Taurus, on this day, April 17, you may find that the change you need is simpler than expected. The transit Moon opposite Jupiter brings you the clarity to realize that certain comforts or habits you’ve held onto for so long are no longer serving you. There’s a sense of relief in letting go.

As you see the bigger picture, Taurus, you may feel lighter as you let go of excess baggage, whether it’s physical, emotional, or mental. This is your moment to release anything that no longer fits your current path, so embrace the change and allow yourself to heal.

The hard times you've been enduring are at an end when you face what you’ve been avoiding. This day offers you a fresh start rooted in freedom and the power to move forward with a newfound (and very strong) sense of self.

2. Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, this Moon opposite Jupiter transit encourages a fresh perspective on past struggles. Whether it’s a relationship issue or a work-related concern, this is the day you’ll see that you have the power to step out of the cycle of difficulty and into something much easier.

As you face the parts of your life that have been tough, you’ll find that your own willingness to change is the key. You may realize that the burden you’ve carried is not as heavy as it once seemed, and you’re now ready to take a step forward without fear.

Aquarius, the opportunity to end your struggles is right in front of you. Once you accept that you can no longer cling to what weighs you down, you will feel an immense sense of liberation.

3. Pisces

On April 17, you will see how the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter brings clarity to areas of your life where you’ve felt stuck or overwhelmed. This transit is about coming to terms with the excess that has hindered your progress, whether it’s an old habit, a lingering fear, or an outdated belief.

The truth is, Pisces, that what seemed like a difficult situation may have been a result of your own inability to change. On this day, you will finally face the reality that the key to ending the struggle is within your hands. Once you let go, it’s like breathing a sigh of relief.

This is a day for closing the door on old struggles and walking into a brighter, more balanced future. The signs are clear, and it’s your time to embrace them and step forward with confidence. Moon opposite Jupiter to the rescue!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.