5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On April 12, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs enter a lucky new era staring on Saturday! This Metal Pig day (Xin Hai) in the year of the Wood Snake and the month of the Metal Dragon opens the door to unexpected support and quieter kinds of abundance that actually stick around. As someone who analyzes Chinese astrology quite frequently, I can tell you this type of day has an emotional softness to it. Even though the Pig is independent, this one knows how to lean into love and real connection. And with the Metal element adding a serious, get-things-done vibe, a few animal signs are stepping into luck that isn’t just about what they receive — but what finally catapults them into a new lucky life.

These five Chinese zodiac signs are tuning into exactly what’s working and getting rewarded. Welcome to a day filled with luck and abundance!

1. Rabbit

You’ve been a little overwhelmed lately by all the chaos lately, expectations from others, the pressure to respond to everything, and the low-key guilt when you just need a break. On Saturday, you’re finally getting a breather. It may not look like a vacation, but it’ll feel like relief. Someone might cancel last-minute plans that you didn’t even want to attend, or you’ll get a text that reminds you you’re not alone, even if you’ve been feeling that way.

This day supports your natural sensitivity and reminds you that your way works. You don’t have to be louder, faster, or more decisive to be worthy of abundance. The Metal Pig complements you by bringing calm emotional clarity. You might find money you forgot about, land a deal you didn’t think would come through, or realize you already have what you need for that next step. Your luck today comes from slowing down, checking in with what feels right, and not forcing anything just to keep up.

2. Tiger

You’ve been craving a breakthrough and you get it today, although trust me when I say it won't necessarily look dramatic at first, but it leads to real movement. Today helps you reconnect with that fire you’ve been trying to keep lit, even when things have felt stalled. What shows up now is momentum like someone finally responds to a message you sent forever ago or you get a little sign from the universe that reminds you you’re not off track.

The Pig and Tiger aren’t always besties in the zodiac, but today’s energy makes you reflect in a way that actually feels productive instead of frustrating. Your abundance today looks like mental clarity, validation, and people showing up who genuinely want to see you win. This is a good time to say yes to something if you feel even a little excited about it. The momentum you build now — even if it’s tiny — is going to matter more than you think by the end of the month.

3. Dog

This is your day, literally. Geng Xu (Metal Dog) energy is still lingering from yesterday, and it’s backing you up with confidence and emotional clarity. The Pig day brings a vibe that’s supportive but not pushy, which is perfect for you right now. You’ve been rethinking your priorities and trying to figure out where your loyalty is actually being returned. Today confirms what your gut’s already been telling you.

Luck for you today isn’t loud. It’s more like somebody finally listens. You might get an apology you weren’t expecting or someone takes accountability and it lets you release a bit of bitterness you didn’t even realize you were still carrying. Abundance shows up in the form of honesty and the freedom that comes from being emotionally clear again. You’re rebuilding something for the long haul, and Saturday helps you lay one of those crucial first bricks.

4. Pig

This is your animal day, which gives you a natural edge when it comes to being in tune with what feels good and right. You’re also incredibly intuitive today, so if you’ve been getting nudges to reach out, follow up, or finally say how you feel, do it. People want to hear from you, even if you’re not used to thinking of yourself as the initiator.

Abundance shows up for you in really tangible ways right now — a little extra income, a friend covering you without asking, or finally feeling like you’re back in sync with your own timing. You’ve been through a lot in the last few months emotionally, and today brings that quiet but meaningful kind of luck where you feel OK again — not because everything’s fixed, but because you can feel your own strength coming back. That’s abundance too.

5. Snake

The year of the Wood Snake is still favoring you overall, but today feels like a personal wink from the universe. You might start the day in your head, replaying something frustrating or getting stuck on the details, but by the afternoon, you’re likely to have an actual solution, or at least a release from the mental looping.

The Pig doesn’t always match your vibe (it’s more emotional, less calculating) but the contrast actually helps you soften where you’ve been tense. Someone close to you might surprise you with their sensitivity, or you’ll realize you don’t need to carry that same pressure all the time. Your abundance today comes when you stop focusing on receiving, it’s about not overcomplicating things. That shift gives you room to move forward. You might also get lucky in a conversation, something feels like an a-ha moment or comes to light that changes your perspective in a way that actually helps you move on and into a lucky new era. Finally!

