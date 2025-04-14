Weekly Love Horoscope For April 14 - 20, 2025 — You're Not Holding Back Anymore

The weekly love horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025 is here with a pointed message for each zodiac sign: it's time to take action. All of the major planets are finally direct for the first time this year, so we are finally able to move forward and start accomplishing our goals. This week, Mars (one of the most significant planets when it comes to our love life) enters Leo, making us more outgoing, optimistic, and geared toward seeking pleasure. Expect a major shift in direction and energy — even those who are normally shy come out of their shell more starting this week.

On April 19, the Sun enters Taurus. Taurus season is typically a relaxed, sociable period. Now is the time to treat yourself to things like spas, flowers, even binge-watching your favorite shows and just kicking back for a while. Taurus season is the time to cultivate and develop a sense of deep security and personal comfort.

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025:

Aries

This week, Aries, you're more interested in socializing than you've been in a while.

If you are single, you're considering going out and finding love as your desire for companionship increases. You know what you want, and you will take action to get it!

Sparks fly throughout the first part of the week and you could even get caught up in some intimate moments.

The weekend is dreamy, with Sunday bringing an opportunity to shine in others' eyes.

Taurus

With the end of Venus retrograde, your love life picks up this week especially since Venus is in compatible Pisces.

With Saturn and Uranus aligning in your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, you may connect with someone you have known for a while or sparks could fly in a new way with someone you might have considered a friend. Look to meet new people through friends and groups.

If you are partnered already, this week only helps your relationship and strengthens your combined values.

Gemini

Thi week, you experience a shift in love. You can feel your emotions deepening whether you're in the early stages of dating or with a long-term partner.

If you are single, there's a strong potential for connecting with someone through work, either directly or indirectly. Networking is another way you could meet someone significant at this time, or alternatively through friends or groups.

Cancer

Venus has turned direct in your ninth house, making this an ideal week to meet someone new through travel, education, politics, or even courts.

Ideals, character, outlook on life are the most important things to look for in a person, not just this week but for any long-term relationship. Venus’s transit through Pisces is perfect for you and a great time to analyze your feelings about the things you really want in a relationship.

If you have a love interest, this is a good week to become closer through travel or taking a vacation.

Leo

Expect to become very busy over the next several months as Mars enters your sign. Your social standing and reputation improve, putting you front and center with others.

With Venus transiting your eighth house of intimacy, this is a pivotal time for deep connection and shared feelings. Communication will pick up whether you are single or partnered — and don’t be surprised if you start thinking about a romantic vacation or a short trip somewhere just to change things up!

Virgo

Venus has just turned direct in your seventh house of partners, amping up the energy in this area.

If you have a partner, expect to spend more quality time together this week. If there are any tensions, now is the time for resolution.

If you are single, your chances of meeting someone new skyrocket this week.

Mars in the 12th house may bring up old issues you thought you buried in your subconscious mind. Clear out your mental closet this week and let go of any thoughts that holds you back.

Libra

If you are single (and no longer want to be), this week you could find yourself becoming interested in someone through work, either directly or indirectly, or perhaps at a gym or some other facility associated with health or working out.

With Mercury transiting your seventh house of partners, expect more communication on the horizon as well as spending more time with others.

The best day of the week for you is Sunday. This is a great day to celebrate with those close to you. Look into some new adventures to share with someone.

Scorpio

Venus has turned direct in your fifth house of love, improving your social and love life. You will feel more inclined to go out and mingle, especially if you are single. If you have a love interest, things go to a new level this week. Hint: Tuesday looks like a great day for a lunch date!

This week deepens your relationships with a focus on building something that is lasting. Your emotional awareness of others is also likely to increase this week, leading to a better understanding of those you are interested in romantically.

Sagittarius

Venus has turned direct in your fourth house. While you are generally not the stay-at-home type, this may be a week for ‘at home’ dates or entertaining.

Mercury has entered your fifth house of love, so if you are single and looking, this will increase your chances of meeting or beginning communication with someone who has some serious potential.

Mars transiting your ninth house may give you a case of wanderlust, which is something you are quite familiar with. Begin planning a romantic trip — you could meet someone new who lives at a distance.

Capricorn

Venus in Pisces is very compatible with you, and this week, the transit should help in terms of straightening out any issues you may have with a partner.

It's also a good week for meeting others and improving your social life. You are entering into a far more romantic period that will be going on for several months. Your romantic future is looking great, with many new opportunities in the near future if you are single. If you have a partner, things are looking up!

Aquarius

Venus in Pisces will not only help your money and finances, it will help you determine what your values really are.

For example, what do you value the most in a partner? This is the direction your mind will be going this week and chances are you will come to the conclusion the thing you value most in a partner is their acceptance of you; quirks and all.

With Mars entering your seventh house, be careful not to bring up contentious issues with your partner or love interest because it could backfire.

Pisces

Venus is direct and transiting your first house of self. This is the time of the year you look and feel your best and come across well to others, so make the most of this.

Good things are ahead this week. If you are single, it's likely you'll meet someone you are interested in. If you already have a love interest, look for sparks to fly.

A very romantic and exciting week lies ahead!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.