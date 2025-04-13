What’s In Store For Each Zodiac Sign On April 14, According To A Tarot Reader

On April 14, 2025, there are a few things each zodiac sign ought to know, according to the tarot and astrology horoscope of the day. The Moon and Sun are in signs ruled by Mars, the God of War. So, it's a day where we must keep our emotions in check and work hard to avoid conflict.

The Moon, which rules our emotions, but is also a symbol of the past, will be in the sign of Scorpio. So we have intense energy. Be careful and avoid practicing habits you know aren't healthy and have the potential for dependency. The Sun is in Aries, encouraging us to see each moment as a chance to start over. Permit yourself to hit the reset button anytime throughout the day. It's never too late to clean the slate and begin again. Now let's see what your tarot has to say for you.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love can be beautiful, Aries. Today, your love life reveals how special a close partnership is and its role in your future. A sense of connection encourages you to feel optimistic within a particular relationship.

Where you used not to understand one another, there's mutual reception of ideas and acceptance. It's a great day for deep conversations and open dialogue about where you want the relationship to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aren't you creative, Taurus? Today, you have a passion project that shows significant promise in your life. This type of project will allow you to use many of your talents and skills, including a few dormant traits you have always wanted to dive into, but didn't have the opportunity to do so.

You'll impress others with your complex layers of intellect. It's a great day for humblebragging since you never know what may be useful. It's a great chance for you to grow your career.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Keep your guards up, Gemini. Sometimes, your tender heart can be used against you. Today, rather than blindly trusting any one person, be discerning. Not everyone you meet belongs in your inner circle.

You should be careful not to project your good intentions onto other people because you think they are similar to you. Instead, pay close attention to body language and words. See that what someone says matches what they do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You may think self-love requires hard work, but today, it is much easier to feel and acquire. You can do small things to remind yourself of your value. Give yourself patience. Show yourself kindness.

Don't speak negatively about yourself or your mistakes. You're human, Cancer. Where you often give others room for growth, do so for yourself. You may find it easier to be loving when you see that kindness doesn't have to be time-consuming when it comes to self-care and love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

It takes time to open your heart and believe in love again. After being hurt in the past, you may be reluctant to give your all to another person.

But today, you may find someone worthy of trying. You may sense a close connection with a friend beyond your platonic relationship. There's a curiosity to the day that pulls on your heart and tells you that you may already know 'the one,' and it may be rooted in friendship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You can break free, Virgo. A situation may feael sticky and too tough to remove yourself from, but there's a way out that you are missing. Today, you won't want to ignore opportunities to change how you do things.

One small decision can impact your entire outlook. Try to view your problem in a new light. Get insight from a friend, even if their advice is hard to hear. Allow yourself to be open to new information to change your mindset.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal strikes straight to the heart if you're unaware of what a person can do. Today, if you spot a red flag in a potential partner or friend, pay attention to it. You get a small glimpse of what emotional damage could be in your future, by something a person does.

This little peek into potential chaos is your way out now. Rather than give the benefit of the doubt, be wise. Don't ignore the warning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You have been keeping your energy high vibes lately and it's paying off. Starting on Monday, your connections grow stronger and it leads to huge abundance. Mindset is everything. You have been putting in the work without expecting anything and the universe will now start showering you with blessings.

Watch out for low-vibe people trying to bring you down. It's the last thing you need. You are being rewarded now. Congrats.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to reclaim your life and begin again. It's never too late to have a fresh start. You may find it impossible when you're in the thick of complex problems, but there's always a way.

You can stop one thing that you're doing and choose one minor change. In fact, think about what you want to enjoy most in life and integrate that into your daily routine. The future is now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Be patient with yourself, Capricorn. The time you have isn't going to evaporate overnight, although it may feel that way. There are 24 hours every day, so if you can manage it well, you can accomplish much more than you realize.

Use that time wisely if you hit a slow period in your day. Evaluate what's working and what's not. Make time for rest. Savor the lulls so you can use them for personal growth, development and self-reflection.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The universe speaks to you and gives you an entire new outlook. When the conversation opens from your higher power, you'll want to learn more, and your experience could invite you to share it with others.

You're a natural communicator, Aquarius. When you analyze events in the world, you naturally share your insights with the world. Today's epiphany could become tomorrow's passion project.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Stay curious, Pisces, today your interest in things that you don't know may open a door to a new opportunity for growth. Pay attention to what's happening in the world around you. Ask questions from the heart and be sincere about your concerns. When you position yourself as a student of life, you allow others to be helpful.

You could meet a mentor who shows you a new way of working. You may come across a job opening that takes your career in a different direction. Anything is possible today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.