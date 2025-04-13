4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On April 14, 2025

On Monday, April 14, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. There is a big day ahead and an even bigger astrological transit to guide us throughout this time. We are looking at the effect of Saturn Conjunct North Node in Pisces on this day.

Things like long-term commitments and heavy decision-making come into play. We will know what to do when the moment arises because this transit brings us insight as to what we can expect in the future, if we act now, and act accordingly. This is a blessed day, and we can handle what comes our way.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on April 14, 2025:

1. Taurus

On this day, you finally decide to commit to the person whom you've held at arm's length. You've been through a lot with this person, and you've gone in and out of the trust game. You aren't sure you can trust anyone anymore, and yet, maybe that's why this person is starting to look good to you.

We've got a convoluted transit in Saturn Conjunct North Node in Pisces, and this brings you, Taurus, the idea that you need to make up your mind when it comes to this one person. Are they in, or are they out?

You'll decide that life is better with them in your life, and while no one is perfect, it's a good idea for you to join forces with this one person. While they aren't perfect, they certainly are the best you've known.

2. Scorpio

Blessings come to you on this day, April 14, because during the complex transit of Saturn Conjunct North Node in Pisces, you'll see something in a way you never saw it before. This is more than likely the relationship you're presently in.

North Node energy helps you focus on that person, and it gives you the insight to figure out whether or not they really are good for you. You'll see that you are not really into looking further, and so you'll end up committing to this one person.

This is a good thing because this Saturn transit has led you to be in the right place at the right time. You have to consider that all these things are just you being diligent; you think, therefore you work it all out.

3. Capricorn

You may feel as if this day comes with a big decision that is pending upon your approval. What you aren't aware of is that this day also brings you great blessings from the universe, and so much is directed at your romantic life.

Now, everyone can enjoy some good news in that department. Whether or not you and your partner have been at odds with each other or are simply just getting by, you'll find that during the Saturn Conjunct North Node in Pisces transit of April 14, something clicks.

This click will open the gates to being able to see your romantic partner as someone you take seriously. This serious gaze allows you to know that it's time to commit all you have to them, as they really are the one for you.

4. Pisces

In the same way that Saturn Conjunct North Node in Pisces brings out the need for many to take on long-term commitments in love and romance, you'll feel the same, but romance won't be the area of interest: health will.

April 14 marks the first day of a new health plan that you've created for yourself, and this time, you're sticking with it. You know how distracted you can be, and rather than berate yourself for going off the plan, you decide to take better care of yourself.

When you finally decide to really put your money where your mouth is, you get so much done, Pisces. During this transit, you'll see that commitment is something that means the world to you. You are on your way to great success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.